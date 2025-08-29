Reagan Raabe's Late Goal Pushes Nebraska Soccer Past Weber State
There is nothing quite like late drama in college soccer. Nebraska delivered just that in a nail-biting showdown Thursday with Weber State. Fans at Barbara Hibner Stadium were treated to 90 minutes of tension.
The Cornhuskers threw everything they had at the Wildcats before finally breaking through in the dying minutes. The result was a hard-earned 1-0 victory that kept Nebraska unbeaten. The result also brought an abrupt end to Weber State’s three-match winning streak.
Nebraska’s Relentless Pressure
From the opening whistle, it was clear Nebraska wanted to take control of the match. The Huskers dominated possession and quickly forced Weber State into a defensive shell. Shot after shot came in waves, yet the Wildcats’ back line stood tall, refusing to crack.
The first half was a display of pure dominance from Nebraska. They fired off 11 shots while Weber State failed to register a single attempt. Despite the lopsided numbers, the Huskers could not find the final touch to put them in front. Weber State’s defenders worked tirelessly to close down passing lanes, block attempts, and frustrate an attack that seemed destined to score.
That line carried into the second half. Nebraska continued to pepper the goal, ending the match with a commanding 19-4 shot advantage. Yet for much of the game, the Wildcats clung to the hope of escaping with a scoreless draw. Their defense absorbed pressure like a well-drilled unit.
Reagan Raabe Delivers the Breakthrough
As the minutes wound down, it seemed Nebraska’s effort might not be enough. But in the 87th minute, persistence paid off. A long throw-in deep into Weber State’s defensive third created chaos inside the box.
The ball fell to forward Ava Makovicka, who showed poise under pressure. Instead of forcing a shot, she spotted senior midfielder Reagan Raabe waiting near the penalty spot. Raabe wasted no time. With precision, she buried the ball into the right side of the net, breaking the deadlock and igniting a celebration on the field and in the stands.
For Raabe, the moment was about much more than the scoreboard. It was her first goal in nearly three years, a powerful reminder of resilience after battling through injuries. To score the winner in such dramatic fashion added a personal triumph to an already emotional night.
Defense and Goalkeeping Seal the Win
Nebraska’s victory wasn’t only about offense. Goalkeeper Cece Villa was steady between the posts, playing all 90 minutes and making two crucial saves to record the shutout. Her composure ensured that once Raabe gave the Huskers the lead, it would stand until the final whistle.
Weber State, though on the losing end, had plenty of positives to take away. Freshman goalkeeper Lauren Butorac faced immense pressure all evening but stood tall with four saves, three of them in the second half. Her performance solidified her case as the Wildcats’ starter moving forward.
With the win, Nebraska extends its unbeaten start to the season to four matches, now sitting at 2-0-2. The Huskers have shown grit, patience and leadership early in the campaign, and their latest victory adds confidence ahead of their upcoming clash Sunday with Omaha.
