Adam Carriker's interview with legendary Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle is a MUST WATCH for Husker fans! Rhonda's the winningest coach in Nebraska Athletics history. She was also a five-time Amateur Softball Association All-American as a player. The first person to ever both play in the WCWS and coach in the Women's College World Series for their alma mater. She discusses hidden truths, dominance, Jordy Frahm and taking it to the next level.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Synopsis

legendary Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle shares stories from her career, explains what makes this year’s team special, and talks about Nebraska’s goal of reaching the Women’s College World Series.

Revelle talks about what it was like playing in the WCWS as an athlete and how much the game has changed over the years. She says the biggest difference between being a player and a coach is focus and concentration. As a player, you mainly worry about yourself and your role on the team. As a coach, you are responsible for the entire program and every player.

Last season, Nebraska came just one pitch away from reaching the Women’s College World Series. Revelle explains that the heartbreaking loss still motivates the team today. Instead of letting it discourage them, the players used it as fuel to improve and work harder.

The interview also highlights Nebraska’s 21-game winning streak. Revelle says the team stayed successful by taking things one game at a time and not getting distracted by outside attention. She believes the players learned how to stay mentally tough while facing a difficult schedule against strong opponents.

Revelle spends time talking about the senior class and how important they are to the program. She praises their leadership, toughness, and commitment to the team. She says they helped create a culture where players compete hard every day while still supporting each other.

The discussion turns to All-America player Jordy Frahm, and Revelle describes her as extremely competitive and someone who always pushes herself and her teammates to improve. That competitive attitude has helped Nebraska become one of the top softball teams in the country.

One funny moment comes when Revelle explains her message to the team: “super boring.” She says great teams do simple things consistently. Instead of trying to do something flashy, Nebraska focuses on preparation, discipline, and doing the basics correctly every day.

Revelle also talks about the excitement of hosting regionals this weekend at Bowlin Stadium and the emotions she feels seeing the field named after her. Near the end of the interview, fans get to see a more personal side of the coach when she discusses karaoke singing and answers questions from Husker fans.

Overall, this episode shows why Rhonda Revelle is respected so much at Nebraska. Her leadership, experience, and passion for softball continue to push the Huskers toward championship success.

Program order

00:00: Intro

Intro 01:20: Coach Rhonda Revelle Joins the Show

Coach Rhonda Revelle Joins the Show 02:04: Playing in the Women’s College World Series

Playing in the Women’s College World Series 02:53: Becoming Nebraska Head Coach in 1993

Becoming Nebraska Head Coach in 1993 03:40: The Biggest Difference Between Playing & Coaching

The Biggest Difference Between Playing & Coaching 04:45: One Pitch Away From the WCWS Last Season

One Pitch Away From the WCWS Last Season 06:01: Inside Nebraska’s 21-Game Win Streak

Inside Nebraska’s 21-Game Win Streak 06:50: Surviving a Tough Schedule

Surviving a Tough Schedule 07:59: What This Senior Class Means to Her

What This Senior Class Means to Her 11:05: Jordy Frahm’s Competitive Edge

Jordy Frahm’s Competitive Edge 13:09: Message to the Team “Super Boring”

Message to the Team “Super Boring” 14:40: Hosting Regionals at Bowlin Stadium

Hosting Regionals at Bowlin Stadium 16:00: Emotions Behind Rhonda Revelle Field

Emotions Behind Rhonda Revelle Field 17:43: Behind the Scenes: Karaoke Singing

Behind the Scenes: Karaoke Singing 20:02: Questions From Husker Fans

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