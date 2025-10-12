5 Fall Ball Takeaways From Nebraska Softball
With the wind blowing out on Sunday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhusker softball team capped a two-win weekend with a 6-1 victory over Colorado State.
The Huskers lost their lone contest against the Omaha Mavericks by a score of 1-0.
In the Huskers' first action since losing Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional and falling one game shy of the Women's College World Series, the team was eager to shake off the offseason dust and get back to work.
The roster is built around a talented senior class that is determined to get NU back to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2013 and the eighth time overall.
Here are five takeaway from the first three games of the fall slate.
The Starting Lineup
Head coach Rhonda Revelle rolled out a similar starting lineup for all three games, with the only exception coming in the circle.
1. Jordy Bahl
2. Hannah Coor
3. Jesse Ferrell
4. Ava Kuszak
5. Hannah Camenzind
6. Samantha Bland
7. Kacie Hoffmann
8. Bella Bacon
9. Lauren Camenzind
Hannah Camenzind started Saturday's first games in the circle with Jordy Bahl pitching in relief. Freshman Alexis Jensen pitched a complete game against Omaha. Kylee Magee started Sunday's game with Emmerson Cope and Bahl getting relief innings.
Bahl is obviously the ace of the staff, but the biggest question is who will be the No. 2? Based on the three games, Jensen seems to be heading that way.
Who is Alexis Jensen?
Freshman left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen, out of Gretna High School and the Nebraska Gold club organization, arrived in Lincoln this fall with high expectations.
Jensen is the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for the state and led the Gretna Dragons to the Class A state championship in 2024. She left the program as the record holder in batting average (.445), career wins (83), strikeouts (959), and ERA (1.30).
Other than giving up a lead-off home run to Taylor Sedlacek, Jensen matched All-American Maddia Groff in the circle. Jensen only gave up one more hit to the Mavericks while the Huskers combined for three against Groff.
The Mavericks came away with the 1-0 win.
Jesse Ferrell Has Solid Opening Weekend
UNLV transfer Jesse Ferrell found herself behind the plate to start all three games for the Huskers over the weekend.
Ferrell hit third in the lineup and should become the first catcher to be named a starter since Ava Bredwell arrived in 2022.
The Nevada native was a Second-Team All-Mountain West honoree last season and a Top 25 Finalist for National Freshman of the Year in 2024.
Ferrell played club ball for the Corona Angels, which has been a steady pipeline for Revelle over the years.
Hannah Coor Brings Championship Experience to Bowlin
Oklahoma transfer Hannah Coor should be the starting centerfielder for the Huskers this season.
The three-time national champion brings more WCWS experience to a team so desperately trying to get back there.
Coor batted second behind Jordy Bahl in all three games and has the ability to drive the ball to the gap or drop down a bunt and sacrifice herself to put runners in scoring position.
However, Coor is known for her defense and will be an excellent addition to the outfield.
Pitching Depth Has Potential
After Bahl and Jensen, the Huskers have plenty of arms to choose from.
Hannah Camenzind, Magee, and Cope should all see some innings throughout the fall and into the spring to determine the depth chart.
An educated guess for the order would be Bahl, Jensen, Camenzind, Magee, and Cope.
Up next for the Huskers are two games at Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 18, followed by three intrasquad scrimmages at Bowlin Stadium on Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5.
