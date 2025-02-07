How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs Southern Miss, Bethune-Cookman: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Nebraska softball started the 2025 season with a bang beating No. 6 Tennessee 7-1 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., Thursday night.
Junior Jordy Bahl not only returned from a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, but pitched a gem and hit her first-career collegiate home run.
Bahl scattered five hits in the circle while striking out seven across seven innings. At the plate, she was 1-for-3 with the homer and two runs batted in.
Sophomore third baseman Samantha Bland went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Tennessee's starter, Karlyn Pickens, struck out 11 but ran into trouble in the fifth and was replaced in the sixth.
The Huskers play two on Friday against Southern Miss and Bethune-Cookman, here is everything you need to know before the first pitch.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 19 Nebraska (1-0) vs Southern Miss (0-0), Bethune-Cookman (0-0)
- When: Friday, Feb. 7
- Where: NFCA Leadoff Classic, Clearwater, Fla.
- Time: 3 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: GameChanger App
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
Southern Miss Scout
The Golden Eagles’ roster is an even mix of experience and fresh talent, with 15 returners and 15 newcomers, including nine first-year players — the most for the program since 2014.
Southern Miss finished last season 22-29 (10-14 Sun Belt) and secured a spot in the conference tournament for the second straight year, marking the program’s first back-to-back appearances since 2012-2013.
Head Coach: Natalie Poole
Poole enters her third season as head coach of Southern Miss Softball, leading the Golden Eagles to consecutive conference tournament appearances for the first time since 2012-2013.
In 2024, she guided the team to its first home conference series win in the Sun Belt, its first conference series sweep, and a victory over No. 24 Texas State — the program’s first win against a ranked opponent since 2022.
Before joining Southern Miss, Poole spent 11 seasons as Memphis' head coach, becoming the second head coach in that program’s history.
Prior to her tenure at Memphis, Poole spent time coaching at her alma mater McNeese State and Georgia Southern.
2024 Record: 22-29, 10-14 Sun Belt
All-Time Series: Nebraska won the only meeting between the two in 2003 by a score of 5-0.
Key Returners: Jana Lee, P/INF, Sr. | Natalie Taylor, OF, Sr. | Shelby Allen, OF, Jr. | Mikaila Fox, OF, Gr. | Kinsley Gordon, INF, Jr. | Maddie Weeks, INF, Sr.
Key Additions: Faith Kivett, INF/UT, Sr. | Sam Bodell, C, Sr. | Claire Ginder, INF, Gr. | Abigail Morgan, P, So. | Natalie Herrington, P, Jr. | Jolie Hays, P, Fr.
Key Departures: Hannah Borden, C
Two Golden Eagles received all-conference recognition last season, with returner Jana Lee earning Second Team All-Sun Belt honors and former graduate catcher Hannah Borden securing First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team NFCA South Region accolades. Together, they totaled 100 hits, racking up 24 doubles, 23 home runs, and 77 RBIs.
Lee aims to build on a strong 2024 season, where she tallied a career-high 39 hits — third most on the team — while batting .320 with a .566 slugging percentage over 40 games. Her 15 home runs ranked fourth in the Sun Belt, and she also made an impact in the circle, appearing in 26 games and leading the pitching staff with nine wins and 40 strikeouts across 95 innings, including six conference victories.
Bethune-Cookman Scout
Bethune-Cookman finished the 2024 season with a 20-32 overall record but found success in SWAC play, posting a 16-8 conference mark. The Wildcats' season came to an end in the SWAC Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Alabama State.
Head Coach: Laura Watten
Laura Watten, the winningest coach in Bethune-Cookman Athletics history, enters her 17th season at the helm of the Wildcats' softball program. A three-time Coach of the Year across multiple conferences, she has guided numerous players to Player of the Year honors throughout her career.
In 2022, Watten led Bethune-Cookman to its first-ever SWAC Eastern Division title during the program’s debut season in the conference, following more than 30 years in the MEAC.
Heading into the 2024 season, she holds a 32-16 record in SWAC play and an all-time head coaching record of 785-706, including a 494-443 mark with the Wildcats. She is just six wins away from reaching 500 victories with Bethune-Cookman.
2024 Record: 20-32, 16-8 SWAC
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the series 1-0.
Key Returners: Haylne Gonzalez, P/INF, Sr. | Jessica Alaan, INF/UT, So. | Thais Uyema, C/INF, Gr. | Briana Velazquez INF/ UT, R-Sr.
Key Additions: Emma Bradley-Tse, OF, Jr. | Molly Blackwood, INF, Fr.
Key Departures: Ciera Clark, 1B
Senior pitcher Halyne Gonzalez earned a spot on the SWAC Preseason First Team, while Jessica Alaan, Thais Uyema, and Briana Velazquez were named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team. Bethune-Cookman adds five newcomers to the 2025 roster, including four freshmen and one junior transfer.
The Wildcats return eight starters from last season’s lineup, along with seven additional letter-winners from a squad that finished third in the SWAC East. Velazquez, last year’s starting shortstop, posted a .325 batting average and hit one of the team’s three home runs. Kendall Macauley accounted for another, while Alaan led the team with 27 RBIs, finishing with 43 hits and a .287 batting average.
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Can the Huskers Make it Four Straight Wins?
MORE: What If: The 1975 College Football Season
MORE: Why Did Nebraska Football Cancel The Spring Game?
MORE: Signee Analysis: Running Back Jamarion Parker
MORE: Signee Analysis: Running Back Conor Booth
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.