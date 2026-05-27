How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Softball at the Women's College World Series with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Timing is everything.
For Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle, the exact time when Jordy Bahl, now Frahm, popped up on her phone in 2023 will never be forgotten.
“You mean when Jordy called me at 1:02 p.m. on June 14, and I almost drove off the road when I saw her name pop up?” Revelle said after the Huskers clinched a Women's College World Series berth. “Not that I remember.”
Frahm left Oklahoma after the 2023 season, where she won back-to-back national championships with the Sooners, and called Revelle because she wanted to come home.
Almost three years later, the Huskers are in Oklahoma City as one of the final eight teams playing for a national title, and Frahm is the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Nebraska is the No. 4 overall seed and will play No 5. Arkansas. No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 UCLA are also on the Huskers' side of the bracket.
How to Follow
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (51-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs No. 10 Arkansas (47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC)
- When: Thursday, May 28
- Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Time: 8:30 p.m. CDT
- Watch: ESPN2
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Bracket
Arkansas Scout
The Arkansas Razorbacks are 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament with five run-rules, becoming just the second team in NCAA history to accomplish the feat, alongside the 1995 National Champion Arizona.
With a 10-2 five-inning win over Duke on Saturday, the Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history.
Head Coach
- Courtney Deifel | 11th season at Arkansas
- 1st WCWS appearance in program history
- 2 SEC regular season titles
- 1 SEC Tournament title
- 9 NCAA Tournament appearances
- 5 Super Regional appearances
2025-2026 Record & Awards
- Record: (47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC)
- SEC Awards: N/A
- All-SEC: 2x First Team, 2x All-Freshman, 3x All-Defensive
All-Time Series
- Arkansas lead the all-time series 6-2
- Last matchup, Feb. 19, 2023, 6-1 NU.
Key Returners
- Karlie Davison | Sr. | INF | Batting .368 with 50 hits, including eight doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs.
- Atalyia Rijo | Sr. | INF | Is hitting .350 with a .472 on-base percentage.
- Ella McDowell | So. | INF | Is batting .343 with a team-high 65 runs scored, and is second with 55 RBIs.
- Kailey Wyckoff | Sr. | UTL | Has a .340 batting average with a team-high two triples.
- Reagan Johnson | Sr. | OF | Is a perfect 21-for-21 on the base paths.
- Payton Burnham | So. | RHP/UTL | Has a team-best 1.90 ERA and eight complete games.
- Robyn Herron | Sr. | LHP | Leads the pitching staff with 16 wins, 113.2 innings pitched, and 173 strikeouts.
Key Departures
- Bri Ellis | INF | Graduated and was named the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Dakota Kennedy | Sr. | OF | Leads the team with a .378 batting average.
- Brinli Bain | Fr. | C/INF | Became just the fourth player in program history to draw 50-plus walks in a season. She also leads the team with 19 doubles and a .532 on-base percentage.
- Tianna Bell | Sr. | INF | Leads the team with 67 hits, 18 home runs, and 63 RBIs.
- Saylor Timmerman | Fr. | RHP | Is 11-2 with a 2.96 ERA.
Outlook
On paper, Nebraska and Arkansas are nearly identical which could lead to a close game.
If anything helps the Huskers, it is that Kacie Hoffmann, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind all transferred from Arkansas and could have some knowledge regarding Robyn Herron, who is the ace of the Razorbacks staff.
If the Huskers continue to hit like they did against Oklahoma State, then Arkansas shouldn't be too big of a problem.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.