How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Softball at the Women's College World Series with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Timing is everything.

For Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle, the exact time when Jordy Bahl, now Frahm, popped up on her phone in 2023 will never be forgotten.

“You mean when Jordy called me at 1:02 p.m. on June 14, and I almost drove off the road when I saw her name pop up?” Revelle said after the Huskers clinched a Women's College World Series berth. “Not that I remember.”

The best in the country. pic.twitter.com/Expy1f3PO7 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 27, 2026

Frahm left Oklahoma after the 2023 season, where she won back-to-back national championships with the Sooners, and called Revelle because she wanted to come home.

Almost three years later, the Huskers are in Oklahoma City as one of the final eight teams playing for a national title, and Frahm is the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Nebraska is the No. 4 overall seed and will play No 5. Arkansas. No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 UCLA are also on the Huskers' side of the bracket.

How to Follow

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (51-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs No. 10 Arkansas (47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC)

No. 1 Nebraska (51-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs No. 10 Arkansas (47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC) When: Thursday, May 28

Thursday, May 28 Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Okla. Time: 8:30 p.m. CDT

8:30 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Under the lights in OKC. pic.twitter.com/mrG3ZldYgT — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 25, 2026

Bracket

The 2026 WCWS bracket | NCAA

Arkansas Scout

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament with five run-rules, becoming just the second team in NCAA history to accomplish the feat, alongside the 1995 National Champion Arizona.

With a 10-2 five-inning win over Duke on Saturday, the Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history.

Head Coach

Courtney Deifel | 11th season at Arkansas

1st WCWS appearance in program history

2 SEC regular season titles

1 SEC Tournament title

9 NCAA Tournament appearances

5 Super Regional appearances

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: (47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC)

(47-11 overall, 15-9 SEC) SEC Awards: N/A

N/A All-SEC: 2x First Team, 2x All-Freshman, 3x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Arkansas lead the all-time series 6-2

Last matchup, Feb. 19, 2023, 6-1 NU.

Key Returners

Karlie Davison | Sr. | INF | Batting .368 with 50 hits, including eight doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs.

Atalyia Rijo | Sr. | INF | Is hitting .350 with a .472 on-base percentage.

Ella McDowell | So. | INF | Is batting .343 with a team-high 65 runs scored, and is second with 55 RBIs.

Kailey Wyckoff | Sr. | UTL | Has a .340 batting average with a team-high two triples.

Reagan Johnson | Sr. | OF | Is a perfect 21-for-21 on the base paths.

Payton Burnham | So. | RHP/UTL | Has a team-best 1.90 ERA and eight complete games.

Robyn Herron | Sr. | LHP | Leads the pitching staff with 16 wins, 113.2 innings pitched, and 173 strikeouts.

Key Departures

Bri Ellis | INF | Graduated and was named the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Dakota Kennedy | Sr. | OF | Leads the team with a .378 batting average.

Brinli Bain | Fr. | C/INF | Became just the fourth player in program history to draw 50-plus walks in a season. She also leads the team with 19 doubles and a .532 on-base percentage.

Tianna Bell | Sr. | INF | Leads the team with 67 hits, 18 home runs, and 63 RBIs.

Saylor Timmerman | Fr. | RHP | Is 11-2 with a 2.96 ERA.

Outlook

On paper, Nebraska and Arkansas are nearly identical which could lead to a close game.

If anything helps the Huskers, it is that Kacie Hoffmann, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind all transferred from Arkansas and could have some knowledge regarding Robyn Herron, who is the ace of the Razorbacks staff.

If the Huskers continue to hit like they did against Oklahoma State, then Arkansas shouldn't be too big of a problem.