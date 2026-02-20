All Huskers

How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball at Mary Nutter with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Huskers will play five games in three days.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Nebraska will play five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.
Nebraska will play five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. | Nebraska Athletics

In this story:

Nebraska CornhuskersNebraska CornhuskersSouth Carolina GamecocksSouth Carolina GamecocksTexas A&M AggiesTexas A&M AggiesHawaii Rainbow WarriorsHawaii Rainbow WarriorsSeattle RedhawksCalifornia Golden BearsCalifornia Golden Bears

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers will play five games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., starting Friday.

After a 6-4 start to the 2026 season with two wins over No. 1-ranked teams, the Huskers head west for a weekend against two ranked programs and three unranked ones.

All five games are exclusively streamed via FloSports, requiring a paid subscription.

How to Follow Along 

  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 13 South Carolina (7-2)
  • When: Friday, Feb. 20
  • Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
  • Time: 12 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: FloSoftball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Hawaii (5-4)
  • When: Friday, Feb. 20
  • Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: FloSoftball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 11 Texas A&M (7-3)
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 21
  • Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
  • Time: 7 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: FloSoftball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Seattle (7-3)
  • When: Sunday, Feb. 22
  • Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
  • Time: 11 a.m. CST 
  • Watch: FloSoftball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs California
  • When: Sunday, Feb. 22
  • Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: FloSoftball
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

No. 13 South Carolina Scout

Head Coach

  • Ashley Chastain Woodard | 2nd season as South Carolina HC
  • Earned national seed in first year
  • Hosted Super Regional
  • Fell one win shy of WCWS berth

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 44-17, (13-11 SEC, 7th)
  • SEC Awards: N/A
  • All-SEC: 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

  • Nebraska leads 5-2
  • Feb. 16, 2003, last matchup, 9-1 NU

Key Returners

  • Quincee Lilio | R-Sr. | OF
  • Karley Shelton | Jr. | INF
  • Arianna Rodi | Sr. | INF
  • Jori Heard | Sr. | RHP
  • Lexi Winters | Sr. | C
  • Nealy Lamb | Jr. | RHP

Key Departures

  • Sam Gress | RHP | Graduated
  • Ella Chancey | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Tate Davis | So. | INF | Transferred from Ole MIss
  • Tori Ensley | Jr. | UTL | Transferred from NC State
  • Kai Byars | Fr. | OF
  • Julie Kelley | So. | RHP | Transferred from Kentucky
  • Josey Marron | Sr. | RHP | Transferred from Mississippi State

Hawaiii Scout

Head Coach

  • Panita Thanatharn | 1st year at Hawaii
  • 16 seasons at Long Beach State

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 33-20, (17-10 Big West, 5th)
  • Big West Awards: Defensive Player of the Year
  • All-Big West: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

  • Hawaii leads 2-1
  • Feb. 25, 2011, last matchup, 3-0 NU

Key Returners

  • Milan Ah Yat | Jr. | INF
  • Carys Murakami | Sr. | INF
  • Maycen Gibbs | Sr. | OF
  • Jamie McGaughey | Jr. | INF

Key Departures

  • Izabella Martinez | C/1B | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Taryn Irimata | So. | RHP | Transferred from Nevada
  • Hannah Pitts | Sr. | RHP | Transferred formM Mercer

No. 11 Texas A&M Scout

Head Coach

  • Trisha Ford | 4th year as Texas A&M HC
  • 4x Conference Coach of the Year
  • 4x Conference Champion
  • 3 NCAA Tournament appearances with A&M

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 48-11, (16-7 SEC, 2nd)
  • SEC Awards: N/A
  • All-SEC: 2x First Team, 3x Second Team

All-Time Series

  • Texas A&M leads 38-27
  • Feb. 18, 2023, last matchup, 4-3 NU

Key Returners

  • Kendall Powell | Sr. | INF
  • Mya Perez | Jr. | INF
  • KK Dement | So. | INF
  • Sidne Peters | Jr. | RHP
  • Sydney Lessentine | So. | RHP

Key Departures

  • Emiley Kennedy | LHP | Graduated
  • Koko Wooley | INF | Graduated
  • Mac Barabara | UTL | Graduated
  • Amari Harper | Sr. | Transferred to Oregon

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State
  • Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State
  • Ariel Kowalewski | So. | INF | Transferred from Florida
  • Taylor Pannell | Sr. | LHP | Transferred from Missouri

Seattle Scout

Head Coach

  • Geoff Hirai | 11th season as Seattle HC
  • Career record of 277-245

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 28-25, (11-13 WAC, 4th)
  • WAC Awards: N/A
  • All-WAC: 2x Second Team, 2x Defensive Team

All-Time Series

  • First meeting between Nebraska and Seattle

Key Returners

  • Avari Morris | Jr. | LHP
  • Ava Sin | Sr. | C
  • Taylor Fitch | Sr. | INF
  • Berkley Vance | Jr. | RHP

Key Departures

  • Nicola Simpson | RHP/UTL | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Mia Powell | Fr. | OF
  • Jay Ross | Gr. | UTL | Transferred from Cal State Dominguez Hills

Cal Scout

Head Coach

  • Steve Singleton | 1st year as Cal HC
  • Won national title as associate head coach at Texas in 2025

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 37-21, (11-13 ACC, 9th)
  • ACC Awards: N/A
  • All-ACC: 1x Freshman Team, 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

  • Nebaska leads 16-15
  • Feb. 22, 2020, last matchup, 8-2 NU

Key Returners

  • Kayli Counts | So. | OF
  • Anaya Togia | Jr. | INF
  • Kyndal Todd | R-So. | INF/OF

Key Departures

  • Lagi Quiroga | Jr. | C | Transferred to Texas Tech
  • Elon Butler | Sr. | UTL | Transferred to Oregon
  • Tianna Bell | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Arkansas
  • Mia Phillips | So. | OF | transferred to UCLA

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Gator Robinson | Jr, | INF | Transferred from Boston College
  • Anya German | So. | C | Transferred from Texas Tech
  • Layna Gerhard | So. | RHP | Transferred from Ohio State
  • Emma Jackson | Jr. | INF | Transferred from Boston College
  • Mya McGowan | Fr. | RHP

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Softball