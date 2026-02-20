How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball at Mary Nutter with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers will play five games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., starting Friday.

After a 6-4 start to the 2026 season with two wins over No. 1-ranked teams, the Huskers head west for a weekend against two ranked programs and three unranked ones.

All five games are exclusively streamed via FloSports, requiring a paid subscription.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 13 South Carolina (7-2)

No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 13 South Carolina (7-2) When: Friday, Feb. 20

Friday, Feb. 20 Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.

Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif. Time: 12 p.m. CST

12 p.m. CST Watch: FloSoftball

FloSoftball Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Hawaii (5-4)

No. 10 Nebraska vs Hawaii (5-4) When: Friday, Feb. 20

Friday, Feb. 20 Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.

Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif. Time: 3:30 p.m. CST

3:30 p.m. CST Watch: FloSoftball

FloSoftball Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 11 Texas A&M (7-3)

No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 11 Texas A&M (7-3) When: Saturday, Feb. 21

Saturday, Feb. 21 Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.

Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif. Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: FloSoftball

FloSoftball Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Seattle (7-3)

No. 10 Nebraska vs Seattle (7-3) When: Sunday, Feb. 22

Sunday, Feb. 22 Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.

Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: FloSoftball

FloSoftball Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs California

No. 10 Nebraska vs California When: Sunday, Feb. 22

Sunday, Feb. 22 Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.

Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif. Time: 1:30 p.m. CST

1:30 p.m. CST Watch: FloSoftball

FloSoftball Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

No. 13 South Carolina Scout

Head Coach

Ashley Chastain Woodard | 2nd season as South Carolina HC

Earned national seed in first year

Hosted Super Regional

Fell one win shy of WCWS berth

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 44-17, (13-11 SEC, 7th)

44-17, (13-11 SEC, 7th) SEC Awards: N/A

N/A All-SEC: 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 5-2

Feb. 16, 2003, last matchup, 9-1 NU

Key Returners

Quincee Lilio | R-Sr. | OF

Karley Shelton | Jr. | INF

Arianna Rodi | Sr. | INF

Jori Heard | Sr. | RHP

Lexi Winters | Sr. | C

Nealy Lamb | Jr. | RHP

Key Departures

Sam Gress | RHP | Graduated

Ella Chancey | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Tate Davis | So. | INF | Transferred from Ole MIss

Tori Ensley | Jr. | UTL | Transferred from NC State

Kai Byars | Fr. | OF

Julie Kelley | So. | RHP | Transferred from Kentucky

Josey Marron | Sr. | RHP | Transferred from Mississippi State

Hawaiii Scout

Head Coach

Panita Thanatharn | 1st year at Hawaii

16 seasons at Long Beach State

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 33-20, (17-10 Big West, 5th)

33-20, (17-10 Big West, 5th) Big West Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year All-Big West: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Hawaii leads 2-1

Feb. 25, 2011, last matchup, 3-0 NU

Key Returners

Milan Ah Yat | Jr. | INF

Carys Murakami | Sr. | INF

Maycen Gibbs | Sr. | OF

Jamie McGaughey | Jr. | INF

Key Departures

Izabella Martinez | C/1B | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Taryn Irimata | So. | RHP | Transferred from Nevada

Hannah Pitts | Sr. | RHP | Transferred formM Mercer

No. 11 Texas A&M Scout

Head Coach

Trisha Ford | 4th year as Texas A&M HC

4x Conference Coach of the Year

4x Conference Champion

3 NCAA Tournament appearances with A&M

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 48-11, (16-7 SEC, 2nd)

48-11, (16-7 SEC, 2nd) SEC Awards: N/A

N/A All-SEC: 2x First Team, 3x Second Team

All-Time Series

Texas A&M leads 38-27

Feb. 18, 2023, last matchup, 4-3 NU

Key Returners

Kendall Powell | Sr. | INF

Mya Perez | Jr. | INF

KK Dement | So. | INF

Sidne Peters | Jr. | RHP

Sydney Lessentine | So. | RHP

Key Departures

Emiley Kennedy | LHP | Graduated

Koko Wooley | INF | Graduated

Mac Barabara | UTL | Graduated

Amari Harper | Sr. | Transferred to Oregon

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State

Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State

Ariel Kowalewski | So. | INF | Transferred from Florida

Taylor Pannell | Sr. | LHP | Transferred from Missouri





Seattle Scout

Head Coach

Geoff Hirai | 11th season as Seattle HC

Career record of 277-245

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 28-25, (11-13 WAC, 4th)

28-25, (11-13 WAC, 4th) WAC Awards: N/A

N/A All-WAC: 2x Second Team, 2x Defensive Team

All-Time Series

First meeting between Nebraska and Seattle

Key Returners

Avari Morris | Jr. | LHP

Ava Sin | Sr. | C

Taylor Fitch | Sr. | INF

Berkley Vance | Jr. | RHP

Key Departures

Nicola Simpson | RHP/UTL | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Mia Powell | Fr. | OF

Jay Ross | Gr. | UTL | Transferred from Cal State Dominguez Hills

Cal Scout

Head Coach

Steve Singleton | 1st year as Cal HC

Won national title as associate head coach at Texas in 2025

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 37-21, (11-13 ACC, 9th)

37-21, (11-13 ACC, 9th) ACC Awards: N/A

N/A All-ACC: 1x Freshman Team, 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebaska leads 16-15

Feb. 22, 2020, last matchup, 8-2 NU

Key Returners

Kayli Counts | So. | OF

Anaya Togia | Jr. | INF

Kyndal Todd | R-So. | INF/OF

Key Departures

Lagi Quiroga | Jr. | C | Transferred to Texas Tech

Elon Butler | Sr. | UTL | Transferred to Oregon

Tianna Bell | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Arkansas

Mia Phillips | So. | OF | transferred to UCLA

Impact Transfers/Newcomers