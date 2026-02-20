How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball at Mary Nutter with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers will play five games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., starting Friday.
After a 6-4 start to the 2026 season with two wins over No. 1-ranked teams, the Huskers head west for a weekend against two ranked programs and three unranked ones.
All five games are exclusively streamed via FloSports, requiring a paid subscription.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 13 South Carolina (7-2)
- When: Friday, Feb. 20
- Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Hawaii (5-4)
- When: Friday, Feb. 20
- Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 3:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 11 Texas A&M (7-3)
- When: Saturday, Feb. 21
- Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Seattle (7-3)
- When: Sunday, Feb. 22
- Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs California
- When: Sunday, Feb. 22
- Where: Big League Dreams, Cathedral City, Calif.
- Time: 1:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: FloSoftball
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 13 South Carolina Scout
Head Coach
- Ashley Chastain Woodard | 2nd season as South Carolina HC
- Earned national seed in first year
- Hosted Super Regional
- Fell one win shy of WCWS berth
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 44-17, (13-11 SEC, 7th)
- SEC Awards: N/A
- All-SEC: 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads 5-2
- Feb. 16, 2003, last matchup, 9-1 NU
Key Returners
- Quincee Lilio | R-Sr. | OF
- Karley Shelton | Jr. | INF
- Arianna Rodi | Sr. | INF
- Jori Heard | Sr. | RHP
- Lexi Winters | Sr. | C
- Nealy Lamb | Jr. | RHP
Key Departures
- Sam Gress | RHP | Graduated
- Ella Chancey | INF | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Tate Davis | So. | INF | Transferred from Ole MIss
- Tori Ensley | Jr. | UTL | Transferred from NC State
- Kai Byars | Fr. | OF
- Julie Kelley | So. | RHP | Transferred from Kentucky
- Josey Marron | Sr. | RHP | Transferred from Mississippi State
Hawaiii Scout
Head Coach
- Panita Thanatharn | 1st year at Hawaii
- 16 seasons at Long Beach State
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 33-20, (17-10 Big West, 5th)
- Big West Awards: Defensive Player of the Year
- All-Big West: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention
All-Time Series
- Hawaii leads 2-1
- Feb. 25, 2011, last matchup, 3-0 NU
Key Returners
- Milan Ah Yat | Jr. | INF
- Carys Murakami | Sr. | INF
- Maycen Gibbs | Sr. | OF
- Jamie McGaughey | Jr. | INF
Key Departures
- Izabella Martinez | C/1B | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Taryn Irimata | So. | RHP | Transferred from Nevada
- Hannah Pitts | Sr. | RHP | Transferred formM Mercer
No. 11 Texas A&M Scout
Head Coach
- Trisha Ford | 4th year as Texas A&M HC
- 4x Conference Coach of the Year
- 4x Conference Champion
- 3 NCAA Tournament appearances with A&M
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 48-11, (16-7 SEC, 2nd)
- SEC Awards: N/A
- All-SEC: 2x First Team, 3x Second Team
All-Time Series
- Texas A&M leads 38-27
- Feb. 18, 2023, last matchup, 4-3 NU
Key Returners
- Kendall Powell | Sr. | INF
- Mya Perez | Jr. | INF
- KK Dement | So. | INF
- Sidne Peters | Jr. | RHP
- Sydney Lessentine | So. | RHP
Key Departures
- Emiley Kennedy | LHP | Graduated
- Koko Wooley | INF | Graduated
- Mac Barabara | UTL | Graduated
- Amari Harper | Sr. | Transferred to Oregon
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State
- Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Oklahoma State
- Ariel Kowalewski | So. | INF | Transferred from Florida
- Taylor Pannell | Sr. | LHP | Transferred from Missouri
Seattle Scout
Head Coach
- Geoff Hirai | 11th season as Seattle HC
- Career record of 277-245
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 28-25, (11-13 WAC, 4th)
- WAC Awards: N/A
- All-WAC: 2x Second Team, 2x Defensive Team
All-Time Series
- First meeting between Nebraska and Seattle
Key Returners
- Avari Morris | Jr. | LHP
- Ava Sin | Sr. | C
- Taylor Fitch | Sr. | INF
- Berkley Vance | Jr. | RHP
Key Departures
- Nicola Simpson | RHP/UTL | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Mia Powell | Fr. | OF
- Jay Ross | Gr. | UTL | Transferred from Cal State Dominguez Hills
Cal Scout
Head Coach
- Steve Singleton | 1st year as Cal HC
- Won national title as associate head coach at Texas in 2025
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 37-21, (11-13 ACC, 9th)
- ACC Awards: N/A
- All-ACC: 1x Freshman Team, 1x First Team, 1x Second Team
All-Time Series
- Nebaska leads 16-15
- Feb. 22, 2020, last matchup, 8-2 NU
Key Returners
- Kayli Counts | So. | OF
- Anaya Togia | Jr. | INF
- Kyndal Todd | R-So. | INF/OF
Key Departures
- Lagi Quiroga | Jr. | C | Transferred to Texas Tech
- Elon Butler | Sr. | UTL | Transferred to Oregon
- Tianna Bell | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Arkansas
- Mia Phillips | So. | OF | transferred to UCLA
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Gator Robinson | Jr, | INF | Transferred from Boston College
- Anya German | So. | C | Transferred from Texas Tech
- Layna Gerhard | So. | RHP | Transferred from Ohio State
- Emma Jackson | Jr. | INF | Transferred from Boston College
- Mya McGowan | Fr. | RHP
