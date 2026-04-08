Nebraska Men’s Basketball Earns Respect From National Media Going Into Next Season

Fred Hoiberg just coached the greatest season Nebraska basketball has ever seen. Nationally, the Huskers were the surprise story of the season. Nebraska won a program-record 28 games, won its first-ever NCAA Tournament game and advanced to the Sweet 16. Hoiberg was the Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Now what? Life rolls on, as does college basketball. Will the Huskers be a one-season wonder? Or, will Hoiberg continue to grow and build Nebraska into a program with sustainability, a program that is a consistent factor in the Big Ten and nationally?

National media outlets believe the Huskers will be more than a one-hit wonder. We surveyed five “way-too-early” top-25 polls for the 2026-27 season and Hoiberg and the Huskers are getting their share of love.

Nebraska was ranked in every poll: USA Today, ESPN, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated. Nebraska’s best rating 10th by The Athletic. Nebraska’s average of all five polls was 15th.

Way-too-early polls, in the transfer portal era, are particularly prone to uncertainty. But the Huskers’ ranking should be considered a vote of confidence in Hoiberg’s program building and the players expected to return.

The results:

To capitalize on this year’s success, Nebraska has to retain Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager while dipping into the portal to find a new starting point guard. The Cornhuskers will bring back some size up front but will need a healthy season from former All-MAC pick Ugnius Jaruševičius. Incoming freshmen Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier could make an immediate impact.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort shoots the ball past Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras in Sweet 16 game in Houston. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After putting together the biggest surprise season of anyone in college basketball, what does coach Fred Hoiberg have in store for an encore? Rienk Mast, Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg are all gone, but elite shotmaker Pryce Sandford and sixth man extraordinaire Braden Frager should be back. Berke Buyuktuncel hould also return as a starter. The Cornhuskers could use point guard help, though, and perhaps a reliable frontcourt player alongside Buyuktuncel.

Coach Fred Hoiberg should once again have one of the best shooting teams in the country with the return of snipers Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager along with Connor Essegian coming back from injury. Veteran Cale Jacobsen is good enough to start, but Hoiberg will likely target a starting-caliber point guard and big man in the portal.

Nebraska made the biggest leap in program history in 2025-26, winning its first two NCAA tournament games ever. Fred Hoiberg could return with another competitive team next season.

Nebraska loses outgoing senior starters Rienk Mast and Jamarques Lawrence. Pryce Sandfort’s decision will be key. Nebraska’s leading scorer, he projects as a second-round NBA Draft prospect and could find returning to Lincoln a more attractive option. He could return to join tournament hero Braden Frager in the starting lineup. Nebraska has two 4-star commitments in the nation’s 36th-ranked recruiting class.

The Cornhuskers won their first-ever NCAA men’s tournament game in 2026, a dream campaign that began 20–0 and ended with a spot in the Sweet 16. If Nebraska can retain star wings Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager as well as versatile forward Berke Büyüktuncel, they’ll enter 2026–27 well-positioned to compete in the upper echelon of the Big Ten.

Big Ten prospects

The Big Ten, which had two Final Four teams in national champion Michigan and Illinois, is projected for another big season in 2026-27. Each of the five surveys had a Big Ten team ranked No. 1 — Michigan in three polls, Michigan State and Illinois in one each. Each survey had three Big Ten teams in the top-8.

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