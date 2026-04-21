How to Watch No. 4 Nebraska Softball at Omaha with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a sweep of Minnesota on the road and entering the new week ranked in the top four across all four major polls, including a No. 1 ranking in the Softball America Top 25.

NU is ranked No. 3 by D1 Softball and USA Softball, and No. 4 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Despite being No. 4 in the NFCA Top 25, the Huskers received four first-place votes. The four-spot ties Nebraska’s second-highest ranking ever in the NFCA Poll. The Huskers were No. 3 for a month during the 2003 season and were fourth for seven weeks in 2002. NU was also ranked preseason No. 4 in 2003.

Tuesday marks the third matchup between Nebraska and Omaha in 2026, but the first at Connie Claussen Field. The Mavericks anticipate shattering the previous single-game attendance record of 1,537, which was set against NU on March 26, 2025.

⏪ | The last time we played Nebraska at Connie Claussen Field, 1,537 fans showed up and showed out, setting the program attendance record.



Help us break it on Tuesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. CT when the Cornhuskers come to #Omaha!



🎟️ https://t.co/TRNxFLcGMQ or call 402-554-MAVS pic.twitter.com/PL7yGJrCwi — Omaha Softball (@OmahaSB) April 19, 2026

When the two programs met in Lincoln for a pair of games on March 7 and 8, it was the Huskers who pulled away with both wins by scores of 4-1 and 10-2.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (36-6) at Omaha (29-8, 11-1)

No. 4 Nebraska (36-6) at Omaha (29-8, 11-1) When: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Where: Connie Claussen Field, Omaha, Neb.

Connie Claussen Field, Omaha, Neb. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: Nebraska Public Media, Summit League Network

Nebraska Public Media, Summit League Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Omaha Scout

The Mavericks celebrated their seniors over the weekend with a sweep of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Sunday's series finale win also clinched a perfect regular-season conference record at home. It marks the first time under head coach Mike Heard that the Mavericks went undefeated at home in Summit League play.

This season, Omaha has welcomed 8,386 fans to Connie Claussen Field across 10 home games. The cumulative attendance is the highest in Omaha Softball history.

Head Coach

Mike Heard | 5th season as HC at Omaha

162-63 record in four seasons

3 Summit League Tournament titles

4 Summit League Tournament title games

3 NCAA Tournament berths

2024 Summit League Coach of the Year

2025 Summit League Regular Season Champions

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st)

40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st) Summit League Awards: Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year

Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year All-Summit League: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads the all-time series 23-9

March 8, 2026, last matchup, 10-2 NU

Key Returners

Sammy Schmidt | Jr. | OF | Is second on the team with a .382 batting average.

Rylinn Groff | Jr. | C | Leads the team with 17 hit-by-pitches.

Maddia Groff | Jr. | LHP | Is the ace of the Omaha pitching staff with a 12-5 record and 2.69 ERA. She has 114.1 innings pitched, has struck out 131 batters, and has only walked 22.

Marra Cramer | Sr. | OF | Has a team-high 11 doubles and has a .330 batting average.

Katherine Johnson | Jr. | INF | Leads the team with 46 RBIs.

Ava Rongisch | Sr. | OF | Has a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Key Departures

Maggie O'Brien | INF | Graduated

Sydney Thomason | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Taylor Sedlacek | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Wichita State. Leads the team with 13 home runs, a .767 slugging percentage, and a .511 on-base percentage.

Bailey Sample | Sr. | OF | Transferred from Bradley. Leads the team with a .405 batting average and 45 hits.

Outlook

This is the game Omaha has circled on its schedule. If the Mavericks can pull off an upset, it most likely gets them out of Lincoln for the postseason and into the top 32.

With that being said, Nebraska doesn't want to lose its momentum, and quite frankly, the Huskers are the more talented team.

Nebraska should win this one.