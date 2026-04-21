How to Watch No. 4 Nebraska Softball at Omaha with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
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The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a sweep of Minnesota on the road and entering the new week ranked in the top four across all four major polls, including a No. 1 ranking in the Softball America Top 25.
NU is ranked No. 3 by D1 Softball and USA Softball, and No. 4 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Despite being No. 4 in the NFCA Top 25, the Huskers received four first-place votes. The four-spot ties Nebraska’s second-highest ranking ever in the NFCA Poll. The Huskers were No. 3 for a month during the 2003 season and were fourth for seven weeks in 2002. NU was also ranked preseason No. 4 in 2003.
Tuesday marks the third matchup between Nebraska and Omaha in 2026, but the first at Connie Claussen Field. The Mavericks anticipate shattering the previous single-game attendance record of 1,537, which was set against NU on March 26, 2025.
When the two programs met in Lincoln for a pair of games on March 7 and 8, it was the Huskers who pulled away with both wins by scores of 4-1 and 10-2.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (36-6) at Omaha (29-8, 11-1)
- When: Tuesday, April 21
- Where: Connie Claussen Field, Omaha, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media, Summit League Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Omaha Scout
The Mavericks celebrated their seniors over the weekend with a sweep of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Sunday's series finale win also clinched a perfect regular-season conference record at home. It marks the first time under head coach Mike Heard that the Mavericks went undefeated at home in Summit League play.
This season, Omaha has welcomed 8,386 fans to Connie Claussen Field across 10 home games. The cumulative attendance is the highest in Omaha Softball history.
Head Coach
- Mike Heard | 5th season as HC at Omaha
- 162-63 record in four seasons
- 3 Summit League Tournament titles
- 4 Summit League Tournament title games
- 3 NCAA Tournament berths
- 2024 Summit League Coach of the Year
- 2025 Summit League Regular Season Champions
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st)
- Summit League Awards: Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year
- All-Summit League: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x Honorable Mention
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 23-9
- March 8, 2026, last matchup, 10-2 NU
Key Returners
- Sammy Schmidt | Jr. | OF | Is second on the team with a .382 batting average.
- Rylinn Groff | Jr. | C | Leads the team with 17 hit-by-pitches.
- Maddia Groff | Jr. | LHP | Is the ace of the Omaha pitching staff with a 12-5 record and 2.69 ERA. She has 114.1 innings pitched, has struck out 131 batters, and has only walked 22.
- Marra Cramer | Sr. | OF | Has a team-high 11 doubles and has a .330 batting average.
- Katherine Johnson | Jr. | INF | Leads the team with 46 RBIs.
- Ava Rongisch | Sr. | OF | Has a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Key Departures
- Maggie O'Brien | INF | Graduated
- Sydney Thomason | INF | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Taylor Sedlacek | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Wichita State. Leads the team with 13 home runs, a .767 slugging percentage, and a .511 on-base percentage.
- Bailey Sample | Sr. | OF | Transferred from Bradley. Leads the team with a .405 batting average and 45 hits.
Outlook
This is the game Omaha has circled on its schedule. If the Mavericks can pull off an upset, it most likely gets them out of Lincoln for the postseason and into the top 32.
With that being said, Nebraska doesn't want to lose its momentum, and quite frankly, the Huskers are the more talented team.
Nebraska should win this one.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.