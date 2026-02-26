How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball at No. 21 Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading south for five games at the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational starting Thursday night.

NU will face the Cowgirls three times and play Tulsa and South Dakota State once.

The Huskers are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and are ranked No. 4 by USA Softball, No. 6 by D1 Softball, No. 8 by Softball America, and No. 9 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)

No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4) When: Thursday, Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 26 Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla. Time: 6 p.m. CST

6 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs South Dakota State (12-4)

No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs South Dakota State (12-4) When: Friday, Feb. 27

Friday, Feb. 27 Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.

Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla. Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

2:30 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs Tulsa (5-9)

No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs Tulsa (5-9) When: Friday, Feb. 27

Friday, Feb. 27 Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.

Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla. Time: 5 p.m. CST

5 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)

No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4) When: Saturday, Feb. 28

Saturday, Feb. 28 Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)

No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4) When: Sunday, March 1

Sunday, March 1 Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla. Time: 2:30 p.m. CST

2:30 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliate

No. 21 Oklahoma State Scout

Head Coach

Kenny Gajewski | 11th season as HC at Oklahoma State

NCAA Regionals in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020

5 WCWS appearances

2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Champions

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 35-20, (13-9 Big 12, 4th)

35-20, (13-9 Big 12, 4th) Big 12 Awards: N/A

N/A All-Big 12: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 53-48

Feb. 28, 2025, last matchup, 1-0 OSU

Key Returners

Ruby Meylan | Sr. | RHP

Rosie Davis | Jr. | INF

Amanda Hasler | Jr. | C

Claire Timm | Sr. | OF

Tia Warsop | Jr. | OF

Karli Godwin | Jr. | INF

Key Departures

Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M

Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M

Megan Delgadillo | OF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Aubrey Jones | Fr. | INF

Jayelle Austin | Fr. | OF

Melina Wilkison | R-Sr. | OF | Transferred from Indiana

South Dakota State Scout

Head Coach

Kristina McSweeney | 4th season as HC at SDSU|

2 Summit League titles

2023 Summit League Coach of the Year

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 29-26, (13-4 Summit League, 3rd)

29-26, (13-4 Summit League, 3rd) Summit League Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)

Player of the Year (Abby Gentry) All-Summit League: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads the all-time series 22-3

March 9, 2025, last matchup, 5-4 NU

Key Returners

Abby Gentry | Jr. | INF/C

Amanda Vicanti | So. | RHP/OF

Emma Vike | Sr. | INF

Akayla Barnard | Jr. | RHP/OF

Madi Mangulis | Sr. | RHP

Tyler Baker | So. | RHP

Sylvia Shromoff | So. | LHP

Key Departures

Brooke Dumont | C | Graduated

Mia Jarecki | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Ella Berlage | Fr. | INF

Bria Riebel | Fr. | INF

Tulsa Scout

Head Coach

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 21-33, (8-19 AAC, 8th)

21-33, (8-19 AAC, 8th) AAC Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)

Player of the Year (Abby Gentry) All-AAC: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads the all-time series 6-5

March 20, 2022, last matchup, 3-0 NU

Key Returners

Amber Turner | So. | C/OF

Maci Cole | Sr. | INF

Annika Dill | So. | OF

Maura Moore | Gr. | RHP

Key Departures

Celeste Wood | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Madison Garcia | Jr. | OF | Transferred from McLennan Community College

Daeya Moses | R-Jr. | INF | Transferred from Grayson College

Outlook

Nebraska should come away with at least a 4-1 record this weekend. If the Huskers were to drop two games, they would fall in the rankings.