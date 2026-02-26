All Huskers

How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball at No. 21 Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Huskers will play the Cowgirls three times as part of the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Nebraska heads to Oklahoma for five games at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.
Nebraska heads to Oklahoma for five games at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational. | Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading south for five games at the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational starting Thursday night.

NU will face the Cowgirls three times and play Tulsa and South Dakota State once.

The Huskers are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and are ranked No. 4 by USA Softball, No. 6 by D1 Softball, No. 8 by Softball America, and No. 9 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

How to Follow Along 

  • Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
  • When: Thursday, Feb. 26
  • Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
  • Time: 6 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs South Dakota State (12-4)
  • When: Friday, Feb. 27
  • Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs Tulsa (5-9)
  • When: Friday, Feb. 27
  • Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.
  • Time: 5 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 28
  • Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
  • Time: 2 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
  • When: Sunday, March 1
  • Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: ESPN+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliate

No. 21 Oklahoma State Scout

Head Coach

  • Kenny Gajewski | 11th season as HC at Oklahoma State
  • NCAA Regionals in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020
  • 5 WCWS appearances
  • 2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Champions

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 35-20, (13-9 Big 12, 4th)
  • Big 12 Awards: N/A
  • All-Big 12: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

  • Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 53-48
  • Feb. 28, 2025, last matchup, 1-0 OSU

Key Returners

  • Ruby Meylan | Sr. | RHP
  • Rosie Davis | Jr. | INF
  • Amanda Hasler | Jr. | C
  • Claire Timm | Sr. | OF
  • Tia Warsop | Jr. | OF
  • Karli Godwin | Jr. | INF

Key Departures

  • Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
  • Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
  • Megan Delgadillo | OF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Aubrey Jones | Fr. | INF
  • Jayelle Austin | Fr. | OF
  • Melina Wilkison | R-Sr. | OF | Transferred from Indiana

South Dakota State Scout

Head Coach

  • Kristina McSweeney | 4th season as HC at SDSU|
  • 2 Summit League titles
  • 2023 Summit League Coach of the Year

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 29-26, (13-4 Summit League, 3rd)
  • Summit League Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)
  • All-Summit League: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

  • Nebraska leads the all-time series 22-3
  • March 9, 2025, last matchup, 5-4 NU

Key Returners

  • Abby Gentry | Jr. | INF/C
  • Amanda Vicanti | So. | RHP/OF
  • Emma Vike | Sr. | INF
  • Akayla Barnard | Jr. | RHP/OF
  • Madi Mangulis | Sr. | RHP
  • Tyler Baker | So. | RHP
  • Sylvia Shromoff | So. | LHP

Key Departures

  • Brooke Dumont | C | Graduated
  • Mia Jarecki | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Ella Berlage | Fr. | INF
  • Bria Riebel | Fr. | INF

Tulsa Scout

Head Coach

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 21-33, (8-19 AAC, 8th)
  • AAC Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)
  • All-AAC: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

  • Nebraska leads the all-time series 6-5
  • March 20, 2022, last matchup, 3-0 NU

Key Returners

  • Amber Turner | So. | C/OF
  • Maci Cole | Sr. | INF
  • Annika Dill | So. | OF
  • Maura Moore | Gr. | RHP

Key Departures

  • Celeste Wood | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Madison Garcia | Jr. | OF | Transferred from McLennan Community College
  • Daeya Moses | R-Jr. | INF | Transferred from Grayson College

Outlook

Nebraska should come away with at least a 4-1 record this weekend. If the Huskers were to drop two games, they would fall in the rankings.

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

