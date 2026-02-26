How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball at No. 21 Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading south for five games at the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational starting Thursday night.
NU will face the Cowgirls three times and play Tulsa and South Dakota State once.
The Huskers are coming off a 5-0 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and are ranked No. 4 by USA Softball, No. 6 by D1 Softball, No. 8 by Softball America, and No. 9 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
- When: Thursday, Feb. 26
- Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs South Dakota State (12-4)
- When: Friday, Feb. 27
- Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs Tulsa (5-9)
- When: Friday, Feb. 27
- Where: Collins Family Softball Complex, Tulsa, Okla.
- Time: 5 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
- When: Saturday, Feb. 28
- Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (11-4) vs No. 21 Oklahoma State (11-4)
- When: Sunday, March 1
- Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliate
No. 21 Oklahoma State Scout
Head Coach
- Kenny Gajewski | 11th season as HC at Oklahoma State
- NCAA Regionals in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020
- 5 WCWS appearances
- 2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Champions
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 35-20, (13-9 Big 12, 4th)
- Big 12 Awards: N/A
- All-Big 12: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x All-Defensive
All-Time Series
- Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 53-48
- Feb. 28, 2025, last matchup, 1-0 OSU
Key Returners
- Ruby Meylan | Sr. | RHP
- Rosie Davis | Jr. | INF
- Amanda Hasler | Jr. | C
- Claire Timm | Sr. | OF
- Tia Warsop | Jr. | OF
- Karli Godwin | Jr. | INF
Key Departures
- Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
- Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
- Megan Delgadillo | OF | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Aubrey Jones | Fr. | INF
- Jayelle Austin | Fr. | OF
- Melina Wilkison | R-Sr. | OF | Transferred from Indiana
South Dakota State Scout
Head Coach
- Kristina McSweeney | 4th season as HC at SDSU|
- 2 Summit League titles
- 2023 Summit League Coach of the Year
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 29-26, (13-4 Summit League, 3rd)
- Summit League Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)
- All-Summit League: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 22-3
- March 9, 2025, last matchup, 5-4 NU
Key Returners
- Abby Gentry | Jr. | INF/C
- Amanda Vicanti | So. | RHP/OF
- Emma Vike | Sr. | INF
- Akayla Barnard | Jr. | RHP/OF
- Madi Mangulis | Sr. | RHP
- Tyler Baker | So. | RHP
- Sylvia Shromoff | So. | LHP
Key Departures
- Brooke Dumont | C | Graduated
- Mia Jarecki | INF | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Ella Berlage | Fr. | INF
- Bria Riebel | Fr. | INF
Tulsa Scout
Head Coach
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 21-33, (8-19 AAC, 8th)
- AAC Awards: Player of the Year (Abby Gentry)
- All-AAC: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads the all-time series 6-5
- March 20, 2022, last matchup, 3-0 NU
Key Returners
- Amber Turner | So. | C/OF
- Maci Cole | Sr. | INF
- Annika Dill | So. | OF
- Maura Moore | Gr. | RHP
Key Departures
- Celeste Wood | INF | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Madison Garcia | Jr. | OF | Transferred from McLennan Community College
- Daeya Moses | R-Jr. | INF | Transferred from Grayson College
Outlook
Nebraska should come away with at least a 4-1 record this weekend. If the Huskers were to drop two games, they would fall in the rankings.
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.