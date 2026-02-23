Nebraska Softball Clinches Undefeated Weekend with Wins Over Seattle, Cal

The 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers clinched an undefeated weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 9-0 win over the Seattle Redhawks and a 6-0 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The win against Cal closed out NU's stay in Cathedral City, Calif., and improved the Huskers' record to 11-4. It also secured a perfect weekend at the tournament for the first time in program history.

In the five games, NU outscored its opponents 45-3, shutting out three opponents.

Lauren Camenzind's sixth-inning grand slam was the insurance NU was looking for after scoring only one back in the fourth inning. Hannah Camenzind, Ava Kuszak, and Bella Bacon added two hits apiece. Kuszak and Bacon each added an RBI, and Bacon contributed a double.

Alexis Jensen got the start and improved to 5-1 after allowing two hits and striking out six in 4.0 innings. Jordy Frahm pitched the last 3.0 innings, struck out four, walked one, and allowed two hits.

Nebraska struggled to make solid contact against Cal starter Tamya Waiters but took advantage of a free pass to open the scoring in the fourth when Kacie Hoffmann walked and came around to score on a Bacon double.

The Husker opened the floodgates with a five-run sixth that included a grand slam from Lauren Camenzind, extending the lead to 5-0.

Hannah Camenzind scored the final run of the contest, reaching on a single and scoring on a single by Ava Kuszak.

Huskers Steamroll Redhawks

Hannah Camenzind continued her impressive scoreless streak in the circle, pitching 5.0 innings against Seattle and earning her second victory of the weekend. Kylee Magee pitched the final inning.

At the plate, Frahm set the tone. She was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Five of NU's eight hits were for extra bases. Ava Kuszak added a triple while Jesse Farrell, Hannah Coor, and Lauren Camenzind each contributed a double.

The Huskers struck early, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Hannah Camenzind reached via a walk and scored on a Kuszak triple. Muhlbach then drove in Kuszak with a single to give NU a 2-0 lead.

NU scored four runs in the third on four hits and two errors.

Frahm led off the inning with a single and scored on a Farrell double. Kuszak reached on an error, and then she and Farrell advanced twice on another error. Muhlbach singled to score Kuszak, and then Kacie Hoffmann scored on a double from Hannah Coor after reaching on a fielder's choice.

Talia Tokheim walked and Lauren Camenzind doubled to set up Frahm's three-run homer in the sixth.

3RBI homer from @jordybahl makes it 9-0 Big Red with one out in the sixth. https://t.co/g3HygnAlG3 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 22, 2026

Notes

Today was the second time this weekend that the Huskers saw five pitchers from one team.

Hannah Camenzind had six assists on the day, as she drew six groundouts to the circle.

NU is now 4-0 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, with three of the four wins coming via the run rule.

Nebraska has now scored 4+ runs in 13 innings this season.

Through four games in California, Nebraska has outscored its opponents 39-3.