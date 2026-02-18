Nebraska Softball Cracks Top 10 in All Major Polls Following Texas Tech Upset

A 3-2 weekend with wins over then-No. 1 Texas Tech, then-No.10 LSU, and UCF sent the Nebraska Cornhuskers into the Top 10 in all four major polls on Tuesday.

The Huskers were ranked as low as No. 13 and as high as No. 8 a week ago.

Nebraska jumped to No. 6 in both the D1 Softball and ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 and came in at No. 10 in the NFCA Coaches Poll and Softball America Top 25 Rankings.

The Huskers, who have passed their early nonconference tests with flying colors, are just one spot away from tying the program record of fifth that was set at the end of the 1998 season. NU finished the season at the Women's College World Series and ranked fifth.

Over the past 11 seasons, Nebraska has only been ranked at the end of four of them.

The biggest jump of the week belonged to the Tennessee Lady Vols, who went undefeated in Clearwater. The Lady Vols became the unanimous No. 1 team for the first time in program history and top-ranked in the NFCA Top 25 for the first time since 2014.

Alexis Jensen Named Softball On SI Co-Freshman of the Week

Nebraska freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen was named a Co-Freshman of the Week by Softball On SI Tuesday afternoon.

Jensen started three games for the Big Red at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational last weekend and was simply incredible. She claimed wins over then-No. 12 LSU and then-No. 1 Texas Tech. She didn't allow a run and only gave up one hit in four innings against the Tigers and only one earned run against Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders totaled five hits.

The Huskers wanted to find a solid No. 2 to complement senior Jordy Frahm this season. Jensen seems to be the answer so far.

Jensen has played a significant part in both of the Huskers’ wins over the top-ranked team this season. She tossed 3.0 innings in NU’s win over Texas on Feb. 7 and earned the win over Texas Tech on Feb. 15.

Jensen and the No. 6/10 Huskers will head west for five games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. NU will open the tournament against No. 13 South Carolina on Friday at 12 p.m. Every game this weekend will be streamed on FloSoftball, which requires a subscription, and can be heard for free on the Huskers Radio Network.

ESPN/USA Softball Top 10

Rank College Record Previous 1. Tennessee (21) 10-0 3 2. Texas Tech (2) 11-1 1 3. Texas (2) 9-1 2 4. Oklahoma 8-1 4 5. Florida 12-0 5. 6. Nebraska 6-4 T-8 7. Florida State 9-2 6 8. Arkansas 8-1 11 9. Alabama 9-0 13 10. Stanford 8-1 12

D1 Softball Top 10

Rank College Record Previous 1. Tennessee 10-0 3 2. Texas 9-1 2 3. Texas Tech 11-1 1 4. Oklahoma 8-1 4 5. Florida 12-0 5 6. Nebraska 6-4 8 7. Arkansas 8-1 9 8. Florida State 8-2 6 9. Alabama 9-0 10 10. Stanford 8-1 11

NFCA Top 10

Rank Program Record Previous 1. Tennessee (19) 10-0 3 2. Texas Tech (10) 11-1 1 3. Texas (2) 9-1 2 4. Florida 12-0 T-4 5. Oklahoma 8-1 4 6. Florida State 8-2 7 7. Arkansas 8-1 9 8. Alabama 9-0 10 9. UCLA 7-3 6 10. Nebraska 6-4 11

Softball America Top 10

Rank Program Record Previous 1. Tennessee 10-0 2 2. Texas Tech 11-1 1 3. Texas 9-1 3 4. Oklahoma 8-1 4 5. Florida State 8-2 5 6. Alabama 9-0 8 7. Arkansas 8-1 9 8. Florida 12-0 8 9. Georgia 9-2 19 10. Nebraska 6-4 13

