How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball vs No. 7 UCLA with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The ninth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are riding a 13-game winning streak into the most anticipated weekend series in the country.

NU welcomes No. 7 UCLA to Lincoln for a three-game series.

Last weekend, the Huskers swept the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing by scores of 2-0, 13-0 (six innings) and 4-1.

Three different pitchers, Jordy Frahm, Alexis Jensen, and Kylee Magee, earned a win, and the staff did not allow a single earned run across the three contests. Frahm also earned her seventh save of the season, which tied head coach Rhonda Revelle for the most saves in a single-season in program history.

Nebraska and UCLA met in the Big Ten Tournament last season. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskers outhit the Spartans 39-6 with Jesse Farrell leading the way. The junior catcher launched two home runs and collected two doubles, finishing with a .455 batting average.

Frahm was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, becoming the third Husker pitcher to earn the honor this season.

The radio broadcast for all three games this weekend will be available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app. Friday’s game will be televised on FS1, while Saturday's game will be streamed on B1G+. Sunday's contests will air on Nebraska Public Media.

Bigger than us.



This weekend, we're wearing visors decorated by patients from Nebraska Medicine’s pediatric unit. 🧢🎨 pic.twitter.com/UEci96OgnR — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 27, 2026

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)

No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0) When: Friday, March 27

Friday, March 27 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 8 p.m. CDT

8 p.m. CDT Watch: FS1

FS1 Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)

No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0) When: Saturday, March 28

Saturday, March 28 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)

No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0) When: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

UCLA Scout

UCLA enters the weekend on a 22-game winning streak, good for second-longest in the nation.

The Bruins bring a prolific offense to town as they have run-ruled their opponent in seven straight games, good for the longest streak in program history (previous: 6 in 2018).

As a team, UCLA has hit 100 home runs and is nine homers shy of breaking the program's single-season record of 108 set in 2010.

Head Coach

Kelly Inouye-Perez | 20th season as UCLA head coach

55th head coach in NCAA Division I history to win 900 games

UCLA's all-time winningest softball coach

33rd year at UCLA

13 years as an assistant coach (1994-06)

5 years as a player (1989-93)

2-time NCAA Champion head coach (2019, 2010)

3-time NCAA Champion assistant coach (2004, 2003, 1999)

3-time NCAA Champion player (1992, 1990, 1989)

2-time NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year as head coach (2019, 2010)

8-time NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year as head coach

4-time Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year (2024, 2023, 2021, 2009)

5-time Pac-10/12 Regular Season Champion as head coach

11 Women’s College World Series appearances as head coach

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 16-29, (55-13 B1G, 17-5 3rd)

16-29, (55-13 B1G, 17-5 3rd) B1G Awards: N/A

N/A All-B1G: 4x First Team, 2x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

UCLA leads 19-1

May 9, 2025, last matchup, 4-2 UCLA

Key Returners

Megan Grant | Sr. | UTL | Enters Week 8 as the NCAA leader in slugging percentage (1.600), on-base percentage (.720), OPS (2.320), and walks (40). Ranks second in the country with 23 home runs.

Jordan Woolery | Sr. | INF | Is the NCAA leader in RBIs (68) and total bases (118) and ranks third behind Grant in home runs (19).

Kaniya Bragg | So. | INF | Named Big Ten Player of the Week after scoring in 7-of-8 plate appearances in Games 1 & 2 at Rutgers.

Rylee Slimp | So. | OF | UCLA's leadoff hitter in all 31 games, leads the country with 52 runs scored.

Aleena Garcia | So. | SS | Played in 17 and started 15 games last season before a season-ending knee injury. She is hitting .383 and has started at shortstop in all 31 games this season.

Taylor Tinsley | Sr. | RHP | Leads the UCLA pitching staff with a 2.82 ERA and owns a record of 15-2. Has appeared in 21 games, making 13 starts and pitched 87.0 innings.

So, so smooth 🧈



Aleena Garcia put on a defensive clinic this past weekend! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/iAOTLibwor — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) March 25, 2026

Key Departures

Kaitlynn Terry | Jr. | LHP | Transferred to Texas Tech.

Jessica Clements | OF | Graduated

Savannah Pola | UTL | Graduated

Addisen Fisher | So. | RHP | Transferred to Georgia.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Bri Alejandre | Fr. | INF | She is coming off a weekend against Rutgers that saw her hit four home runs in three games. She is third on the team with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Jolyna Lamar | Fr. | OF | She is starting to emerge as an everyday outfielder with a .309 batting average,

Natalie Cable | Fr. | LHP | Has become the No. 2 pitcher behind Tinsley. She has a record of 7-1 and an ERA of 6.04 across 46.1 innings of work.

Unreal performance from the freshman.@BriAlejandre22 is now up to 7 (!!!) RBIs tonight 🤯#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/8SrCnTAN7g — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) March 24, 2026

Outlook

This three-game series could determine the Big Ten regular-season title. All eyes will be on Frahm and Jensen as they try to contain the UCLA bats.

Frahm should get the ball on Friday, and if the Huskers can win the opener, then all of the pressure is on the Bruins because there isn't much help in the circle behind Tinsley.

Nebraska comes away with a series win, 2-1.