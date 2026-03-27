How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball vs No. 7 UCLA with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The ninth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are riding a 13-game winning streak into the most anticipated weekend series in the country.
NU welcomes No. 7 UCLA to Lincoln for a three-game series.
Last weekend, the Huskers swept the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing by scores of 2-0, 13-0 (six innings) and 4-1.
Three different pitchers, Jordy Frahm, Alexis Jensen, and Kylee Magee, earned a win, and the staff did not allow a single earned run across the three contests. Frahm also earned her seventh save of the season, which tied head coach Rhonda Revelle for the most saves in a single-season in program history.
The Huskers outhit the Spartans 39-6 with Jesse Farrell leading the way. The junior catcher launched two home runs and collected two doubles, finishing with a .455 batting average.
Frahm was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, becoming the third Husker pitcher to earn the honor this season.
The radio broadcast for all three games this weekend will be available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app. Friday’s game will be televised on FS1, while Saturday's game will be streamed on B1G+. Sunday's contests will air on Nebraska Public Media.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)
- When: Friday, March 27
- Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 8 p.m. CDT
- Watch: FS1
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)
- When: Saturday, March 28
- Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 9 Nebraska (24-5, 6-0) vs No. 7 UCLA (28-3, 9-0)
- When: Sunday, March 29
- Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 12 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
UCLA Scout
UCLA enters the weekend on a 22-game winning streak, good for second-longest in the nation.
The Bruins bring a prolific offense to town as they have run-ruled their opponent in seven straight games, good for the longest streak in program history (previous: 6 in 2018).
As a team, UCLA has hit 100 home runs and is nine homers shy of breaking the program's single-season record of 108 set in 2010.
Head Coach
- Kelly Inouye-Perez | 20th season as UCLA head coach
- 55th head coach in NCAA Division I history to win 900 games
- UCLA's all-time winningest softball coach
- 33rd year at UCLA
- 13 years as an assistant coach (1994-06)
- 5 years as a player (1989-93)
- 2-time NCAA Champion head coach (2019, 2010)
- 3-time NCAA Champion assistant coach (2004, 2003, 1999)
- 3-time NCAA Champion player (1992, 1990, 1989)
- 2-time NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year as head coach (2019, 2010)
- 8-time NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year as head coach
- 4-time Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year (2024, 2023, 2021, 2009)
- 5-time Pac-10/12 Regular Season Champion as head coach
- 11 Women’s College World Series appearances as head coach
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 16-29, (55-13 B1G, 17-5 3rd)
- B1G Awards: N/A
- All-B1G: 4x First Team, 2x Freshman Team
All-Time Series
- UCLA leads 19-1
- May 9, 2025, last matchup, 4-2 UCLA
Key Returners
- Megan Grant | Sr. | UTL | Enters Week 8 as the NCAA leader in slugging percentage (1.600), on-base percentage (.720), OPS (2.320), and walks (40). Ranks second in the country with 23 home runs.
- Jordan Woolery | Sr. | INF | Is the NCAA leader in RBIs (68) and total bases (118) and ranks third behind Grant in home runs (19).
- Kaniya Bragg | So. | INF | Named Big Ten Player of the Week after scoring in 7-of-8 plate appearances in Games 1 & 2 at Rutgers.
- Rylee Slimp | So. | OF | UCLA's leadoff hitter in all 31 games, leads the country with 52 runs scored.
- Aleena Garcia | So. | SS | Played in 17 and started 15 games last season before a season-ending knee injury. She is hitting .383 and has started at shortstop in all 31 games this season.
- Taylor Tinsley | Sr. | RHP | Leads the UCLA pitching staff with a 2.82 ERA and owns a record of 15-2. Has appeared in 21 games, making 13 starts and pitched 87.0 innings.
Key Departures
- Kaitlynn Terry | Jr. | LHP | Transferred to Texas Tech.
- Jessica Clements | OF | Graduated
- Savannah Pola | UTL | Graduated
- Addisen Fisher | So. | RHP | Transferred to Georgia.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Bri Alejandre | Fr. | INF | She is coming off a weekend against Rutgers that saw her hit four home runs in three games. She is third on the team with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs.
- Jolyna Lamar | Fr. | OF | She is starting to emerge as an everyday outfielder with a .309 batting average,
- Natalie Cable | Fr. | LHP | Has become the No. 2 pitcher behind Tinsley. She has a record of 7-1 and an ERA of 6.04 across 46.1 innings of work.
Outlook
This three-game series could determine the Big Ten regular-season title. All eyes will be on Frahm and Jensen as they try to contain the UCLA bats.
Frahm should get the ball on Friday, and if the Huskers can win the opener, then all of the pressure is on the Bruins because there isn't much help in the circle behind Tinsley.
Nebraska comes away with a series win, 2-1.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.