Nebraska Softball Wins Big Ten Title After Failed Challenge Changes Game

UCLA's Megan Grant made NCAA softball history, but Nebraska took home the trophy.

The Huskers defeated the Bruins 7-2 on Saturday in College Park, Md., to claim the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Bruins grabbed an early 2-0 lead that included a solo home run from Grant that set a new single-season mark with 38 homers. It broke Arizona's Laura Espinoza's record of 37 set in 1995.

THE HUSKERS ARE YOUR 2026 B1G TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆‼️ @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/tdSNpgzUlp — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 9, 2026

However, the momentum shifted in Nebraska's favor in the third inning. Jordy Frahm was intentionally walked to load the bases for the Huskers, and with one out, Hannah Coor hit a ground ball to second baseman Kaniya Bragg. Frahm and Bragg collided. Frahm was ruled out for interference, and UCLA challenged the call for malicious intent.

The review didn't show malicious intent and Frahm remained in the game. Had the challenge been successful, Frahm would have been ejected from the contest.

Instead, Hannah Camenzind singled up the middle and scored two runs. Coor scored to give Nebraska the lead when the throw home got away from UCLA catcher Alexis Ramirez.

The Huskers never looked back, scoring four more runs and taking home their second Big Ten Tournament championship in program history.

HUSKERS WIN IT ‼️



HC Rhonda Revelle received a postgame water bath courtesy of her @HuskerSoftball players 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dJPj2uYEIp — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 9, 2026

The victory marked the ninth time in school history that Nebraska has won a regular-season and tournament championship in the same season. It is NU's 22nd overall conference title and 11th conference tournament title in school history.

Frahm pitched a beautiful game, going the distance and striking out eight. She allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk.

Taylor Tinsley took the loss for UCLA. She gave up seven runs, five earned, on six hits, two free passes and two strikeouts.

UCLA scored a run in each of the first two innings and didn't cross home plate again.

Nebraska scored three in the third, and it was Emmerson Cope who got the rally started with a single. Kennadi Wiliams came in to pinch run and advanced to second when Kacie Hoffmann was hit on the wrist by a pitch. Hoffmann briefly left the game and was replaced on the basepaths by pinch runner Katelyn Caneda.

After Frahm was intentionally walked to load the bases and called out on runner's interference, Camenzind singled to score Williams, Caneda and Coor, who reached on the fielder's choice, and gave NU a 3-2 lead.

NU added two more runs in the fourth when Bland singled and scored on a two-run home run from Hoffmann that extended the lead to 5-2.

HOFFMANN GOES YARD.



Two-run shot from @kaciehoffmann02 in the fifth! pic.twitter.com/reByoH57yU — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 9, 2026

Ava Kuszak's solo home run in the sixth gave the Huskers a four-run lead and then Lauren Camenzind reached on an error that scored Nessa McMillen, who pinch ran for Jesse Farrell. Farrell reached on a single to right field.

Frahm, Bland, Hannah Camenzind, and Alexis Jensen earned All-Tournament Team honors, and Frahm was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The Huskers will find out their postseason path to Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 10. The NCAA Softball Selection Show will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend a watch party with players and coaches at Bowlin Stadium. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and admission is free.

Notes

This is the ninth time in program history that Nebraska has won the conference regular season and tournament titles in the same season.

This is NU’s 11th conference tournament championship and 22nd overall conference championship. It is Nebraska’s second Big Ten Tournament title.

The Huskers have nine wins over ranked teams this year.

Nebraska now has a 21-game win streak, which is the longest active win streak in the country.

NU is now 13-10 in Big Ten Tournaments and 72-45 in conference tournaments.

Jordy Frahm has now reached base in 41 straight games.