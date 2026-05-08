Big Ten Softball Awards Prove Nebraska Still Isn’t Getting the Respect It Earned

The Big Ten has taken a page out of the Big 12's playbook, creating controversy over the 2026 softball season awards.

Just hours after controversy erupted as the Big 12 allegedly changed its awards, the Big Ten spat in Nebraska's face.

For the first time in Big Ten history, the conference champion had fewer than two representatives on the All-Big Ten First Team.

Yes, Jordy Frahm took home her second Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honor and was named All-Big Ten First Team, but that was it for the Huskers.

Alexis Jensen was named the Freshman of the Year, and she's on the Second Team. Joining her on the Second Team are Samantha Bland, Hannah Coor, Kacie Hoffmann, and Ava Kuszak.

Nebraska dominated the Big Ten regular season, going 23-1 and winning the crown outright, but in 11th place, Purdue had three players on the First Team. UCLA had five, Oregon had three, Northwestern had two, and Washington had two.

The disrespect from the conference is extremely loud.

The third-place UCLA Bruins had eight players earn First or Second Team honors, yet they couldn't win the series against Nebraska. In fact, nobody in the Big Ten could take a series from Nebraska this season.

It's incredible how Jensen was able to win Freshman of the Year despite five other freshmen earning First Team honors.

There were 19 players named to the First Team and while some of the Huskers don't have the flashiest numbers, Hoffmann batted .425 with 31 hits, and Coor hit .400 with 30 hits. The batting averages for the outfielders were good for the seventh and 13th, and they were ninth and 11th in hits during conference play. Coor had the 15th-best on-base percentage.

What about Hannah Camenzind or Jesse Farrell? Nothing.

Camenzind ranks No. 22 in the Big Ten for batting average in conference play at .370, but she drove in 28 runs, which led NU and were the 10th-most in conference play.

As for Farrell, she had 51 total bases, which ranked 22nd. Her eight home runs and .810 slugging percentage were tied for 15th. She also scored 20 runs, which were tied for 26th.

If we are going to be fair about this, we have to mention Bland. It wasn't her best season. Of the regular starting nine batters, she had the worst offensive numbers. She finished with a .274 average with 17 hits. To put it into perspective, Jensen had 17 hits in 25 fewer at-bats.

This Nebraska team has never been selfish when it comes to recognition. Throughout the season, each player has credited the team. They've never made it about themselves.

Now, it's time to recognize their selflessness and give credit where credit is due. The Big Ten didn't do that, and unfortunately, we might never find out why.

Perhaps the Big Ten should make the voting results public; that might hold some coaches more accountable for whom they vote for.

2026 Big Ten Softball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Jordan Woolery, Sr., INF, UCLA

Jordan Woolery, Sr., INF, UCLA Pitcher of the Year: Jordy Frahm, Sr., Nebraska

Jordy Frahm, Sr., Nebraska Freshman of the Year: Alexis Jensen, P/UTL, Nebraska

Alexis Jensen, P/UTL, Nebraska Coach of the Year: Rhonda Revelle, Nebraska

All-Big Ten First Team

LAUREN PUTZ, So., OF, Michigan

JORDY FRAHM, Sr., P, Nebraska

MARINA MASON, Fr., P, Northwestern

Emma Raye, Jr., C, Northwestern

AMARI HARPER, Sr., OF, Oregon

LYNDSEY GREIN, Sr., P, Oregon

Stefini Ma'ake, So., INF, Oregon

ALLISON ONEACRE, Fr., INF, Penn State

Anna Moore, Fr., INF, Purdue

Hailey Painter, Gr., DP, Purdue

Moriah Polar, Jr., OF, Purdue

Samantha Rohwer, Jr., INF, Rutgers

Bri Alejandre, Fr., INF, UCLA

Aleena Garcia, R-Fr., INF, UCLA

MEGAN GRANT, Sr., OF, UCLA

RYLEE SLIMP, So., OF, UCLA

JORDAN WOOLERY, Sr., INF, UCLA

Giselle Alvarez, Jr., INF, Washington

Alexis DeBoer, So., INF, Washington

All-Big Ten Second Team

Alex Cooper, Jr., INF, Indiana

Madalyn Strader, So., INF, Indiana

Aly VanBrandt, Jr., INF, Indiana

Samantha Bland, Jr., INF, Nebraska

Hannah Coor, Sr., OF, Nebraska

Kacie Hoffmann, Sr., OF, Nebraska

Alexis Jensen, Fr., P, Nebraska

Ava Kuszak, Sr., INF, Nebraska

Sami Bewick, Jr., INF, Ohio State

Kiki Estrada, Sr., INF, Ohio State

Hadley Parisien, Jr., OF, Ohio State

Abbie Wilhelm, So., INF, Ohio State

Elon Butler, Sr., OF, Oregon

Breanna Hanik, Fr., OF, Penn State

Brooke Klosowicz, Jr., DP, Penn State

Kaniya Bragg, So., INF, UCLA

Alexis Ramirez, Jr., C, UCLA

Taylor Tinsley, Sr., P, UCLA

Morgan Reimer, So., P, Washington

All-Freshman Team

ALEXIS JENSEN, P, Nebraska

MARINA MASON, P, Northwestern

Jenna Molk, P, Ohio State

Breanna Hanik, OF, Penn State

ALLISON ONEACRE, INF, Penn State

Anna Moore, INF, Purdue

Bri Alejandre, INF, UCLA

ALEENA GARCIA, INF, UCLA

Jolyna Lamar, OF, UCLA

Melody Acevedo, INF, Washington

Kaycie Burdick, OF, Washington

*ALL CAPS denotes unanimous selection