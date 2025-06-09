Husker Softball Signee Alexis Jensen Named 2025 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
Nebraska softball will have a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year joining the program later this year.
Alexis Jensen, a left-handed pitcher from Gretna High School, was named Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year in softball on Monday. Jensen led the Dragons to a 38-0 season in 2024, winning 20 games with 0.29 ERA. Jensen led Gretna to a 32-4 record and a Class A semifinal finish in 2023, finishing her junior season with a 24-3 record in the circle. Her efforts earned her player of the year honors in both her junior and senior seasons.
Jensen finished her junior season with a 1.31 ERA, allowing 78 hits while striking out 264 batters while batting .494 including seven home runs and 34 RBI. She improved upon her numbers in her final season as a Dragon, lowering her ERA by a full run while striking out 234 batters against 10 walks and hitting .549 with 44 RBI and 10 home runs.
“To me, there’s a lot more than just pure talent that goes into being a great softball player. Alexis is a great player and, from what I hear, she’s a great teammate and role model," Norfolk softball coach Derek Siedschlag said after Jensen's 2024 award. "She is as fiery and competitive as they get. She’s a phenomenal pitcher and great hitter as well.”
“Alexis Jensen is the best pitcher and most well-rounded hitter and teammate in the state. Her competitiveness is unmatched. Without her in the lineup, Gretna doesn’t have the season they had," Papillion-LaVista South coach Tom Horton said in the Gatorade press release.
Jensen verbally committed to Nebraska during her junior season, and officially signed with the program in November. She is set to join a talented and experienced pitching staff with fellow Nebraska native Jordy Bahl, Kylee Magee, and Hannah Camenzind.
