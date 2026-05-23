Huskers One Win from WCWS Again, and This Time It's in Lincoln

Nebraska's been here before – just one win away.

It may seem like eons ago, but you might remember Nebraska went into Knoxville and beat No. 7 Tennessee 5-2 in Game 1 of the super regional, putting themselves just a win away from a trip to the Women’s College World Series.

After dropping the first game of the super regional, Tennessee won two-straight to end Nebraska's season in 2025. | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Then the weekend turned as the host Tennessee won the next two games by just a run apiece, 3-2 and 1-0, ending Nebraska’s season on the doorstep of a trip to Oklahoma City. Fast forward to Friday in Lincoln, where the Huskers absolutely laid the lumber to Oklahoma State in game one of the first-ever Lincoln Super Regional.

NU beat the Cowgirls 8-1, and once again find themselves just one win away from a spot in the College World Series. However, if you ask the coaches and players, this year certainly has a different feel to it.

After scoring just seven runs in regional play, Nebraska hung eight runs on Oklahoma State in its super regional win Friday. | Nebraska Athletics

When the Huskers take the field Saturday afternoon, it’s not like Oklahoma State will go quietly into the night, but Nebraska getting to play this game in Lincoln compared to a Knoxville matters a whole heck of a lot.

NU players don’t need to board a bus or walk into somebody else’s stadium. The last thing they’ll want to do is try to silence the crowd, and it’s the first time Nebraska’s ever been able to say that on the softball diamond this late into the month of May. It really is a home-sweet-home situation for these Huskers.

“It was loud. It was fun,” Nebraska senior Jordy Frahm said after the Game 1 win Friday night. “You could definitely feel big moments building with the crowd.”

Perfect Friday view 🤌 pic.twitter.com/diLfPW9oME — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) May 22, 2026

Even for the casual spectator, Friday night felt different from last year’s opening punch in Knoxville. Friday’s 8-1 win was played in front of 3,279 fans at Bowlin Stadium, and from the bottom of the first inning on, the Huskers played like a team determined to make that advantage mean something.

“I was talking to somebody on staff right before this, and we were in this situation last year after winning game one,” Frahm said. “It just feels so much better to be in the same situation at home knowing we get to show up tomorrow and play in front of our home state fans.”

The Huskers know what this moment looks like, but they also know how quickly one super regional win away can turn into a long offseason. Last year is not a very distant reference point for a lot of players on this roster.

Nebraska's loss to Tennessee in the super regional round last year is still fresh in the minds of the 2026 team. | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

It’s recent enough to still matter, but last year’s heartache may just serve as the “valuable lesson” for a team looking to avoid the same ending here in 2026. If the tone of Nebraska’s 8-1 blowout of OSU is any indication, it’s safe to say NU will be bringing the intensity back for Saturday afternoon’s showdown.

In Knoxville last season, Nebraska landed the first punch, but then fizzled. On Friday against OSU, Nebraska landed the first punch, then another, then another.

The Huskers scored three runs in the first inning, four more in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth. Oklahoma State’s only run came on Karli Godwin’s solo home run in the sixth. By then, Nebraska had already built more than enough separation with a commanding 7-0 lead.

Another look at Jesse Farrell’s 3-run HR that got the scoring started for @HuskerSoftball 💥



The Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 8-1 in Game 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ViCG9ctqPq — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 22, 2026

Nebraska finished with eight runs on 12 hits and no errors. Jesse Farrell had herself a day, going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI. As for Frahm, she threw a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out seven. She also helped herself at the plate with two hits of her own.

It’s the kind of performance that changes the emotional temperature of a super regional. The early cushion meant Frahm didn’t have to carry every pitch like the season depended on it. After dragging their feet through the regional round, Nebraska’s offense finally gave its pitcher room to breathe.

“I think it just turns high-stress pitches into competitive pitches,” Frahm said. “As a pitcher, you really feel the difference between those two.”

See you tomorrow, Husker Nation. 👋 pic.twitter.com/W15sEIThLy — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 23, 2026

In 2025, Tennessee pushed back in game two, and the series tightened into exactly the kind of postseason fight that can swallow up a team that’s not ready for it. The margin between Oklahoma City dreams and Knoxville heartbreak was razor-thin, but Nebraska didn’t make the cut.

Now, who’s to say that last season’s ending is still fresh in the mind of many team leaders this weekend, but for coach Rhonda Revelle, it’s not a bad reminder to pass around. Given how NU played on Friday, the scores from Knoxville may be up on a sign in the locker room.

Seven total Huskers recorded hits in the 8-1 win, which could create a larger issue for OSU come Saturday. The Cowgirls can’t treat the Huskers like a one or even two-player lineup. The super regional opener showed that Nebraska can cause them fits from all parts of the lineup.

“As we talked last week, I think it was game three, I said I know we didn’t have the runs to show, but I thought our approach was better,” Revelle said. “What I know about this offense is that they all take a lot of pride in being the best they can for this team. We just knew last week we felt like we were just letting a lot of pitches go, so we’ve got to start swinging the bat and maybe good things will happen. That was a strategy — yes.”

Nebraska’s now on the doorstep of Oklahoma City for a second time in two years. The challenge now is staying there emotionally without getting swallowed up by the memory of last year. There’s a fine line between experience and baggage. Nebraska’s task Saturday will be to let last year inform the moment without letting it haunt the moment.

Frahm’s comments after the team’s super regional win suggested the Huskers are in the right place mentally. She didn’t talk like a player relieved to have survived Game 1. Instead, she credited Oklahoma State’s ability to make adjustments that ultimately led to their first and only run of the game.

“I will say I felt Oklahoma State throughout the game, you know, changing their game plan a little bit, and they made me change my plan,” Frahm said. “So kudos to them because they did put some pressure on at the end.”

And it’s enough pressure to remind Nebraska that game 2 will not simply be a replay of Friday. Revelle seemed to understand that as well, as she kept steering the conversation back to fundamentals, defense and preparation.

J posts a 0! 🙅‍♀️



H. Camenzind due up.



M3 | Nebraska 3, Oklahoma State 0 pic.twitter.com/ho8kVQwAiy — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 22, 2026

“You get to this point in the season and the cliché of pitching and defense really do win you championships,” Revelle said. “Then, when your offense can create some distance and some separation, it just allows you to breathe a little bit.”

Nebraska got its breather Friday after a tense three days in regional play, and it allowed them to play relaxed in the field. NU turned a double play to end the game and played error-free along the way. Revelle specifically pointed to those moments because they are the details that often decide super regionals if and when the scoreboard tightens.

Last year, Nebraska learned how small those margins can be. This year, it’s their chance to see if they can apply what they learned. It doesn’t hurt that they’ll be trying to finish the job in Bowlin Stadium instead of Knoxville or some other destination outside the capital city.

By having this historic stretch at home, NU is able to feel those big moments with their home crowd. Being one win away from the College World Series is familiar to this Husker team and coaching staff, but there isn’t a player or coach in the NU dugout who will say it feels the same.

And that’s perfectly fine by them.