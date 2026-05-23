Huskers Silence Offensive Questions with 8-1 Explosion Against OSU

So much for offensive struggles in Lincoln.

The Nebraska softball team spent all of last weekend and the week that followed answering questions about its offense or the lack thereof. After scoring just seven total runs across three games in the Lincoln Regional, the Huskers entered their super regional opener against Oklahoma State carrying an unusual label for one of the nation’s most dangerous lineups.

They were considered to be in a funk, and there wasn’t a guarantee they’d snap out of it with even better competition coming to town for the super regional. Fortunately for the thousands of fans in red both Thursday night and Friday afternoon, thanks to a weather delay, Nebraska needed only three innings against the Cowgirls to match its entire regional output.

By the end of the night, the Huskers turned a week of offensive frustration into one of their most complete performances of the postseason, piling up 12 hits, including a 3-run home run in a dominating 8-1 win over OSU.

JESSE FARRELLLLLLLLLLL



SKERS STRIKE FIRST.



3-RUN BOMB.



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/S6tsoDwfUX — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 22, 2026

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said the offensive eruption wasn’t exactly a sudden breakthrough.

“As we talked last week, I think it was game three, I said I know we didn’t have the runs to show, but I thought our approach was better,” Revelle said. “What I know about this offense is that they all take a lot of pride in being the best they can for this team.”

That confidence showed its face early and often in game one of the super regional. With two outs and two on in the bottom of the first, Jesse Farrell turned the game on its head with a clutch three-run home run. Nebraska added four more runs in the third to build a commanding 7-0 lead before Oklahoma State could ever establish a rhythm.

The contrast to the regional round was pretty dramatic when you consider NU won the regional by scores of 4-1, 2-0 and 1-0. In the super regional opener against the Cowgirls, the Huskers matched that seven-run total before the fourth inning.

During the Lincoln Regional, Nebraska dominated with pitching and defense. In the Super Regional, the offense joined the party. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What doesn’t always show up in the box score is how well Nebraska batters battled at the plate. NU consistently forced OSU’s pitchers into difficult counts and stressful situations, which is something Nebraska felt it had not done consistently enough in the regional.

“We worked just as hard last week when we scored one run as we did this week when we scored eight,” Revelle said. “I think sometimes it just works out in your favor.”

That sure seemed to be the case Friday evening in Lincoln, but what changed the most might have been Nebraska’s mindset at the plate. NU looked noticeably more aggressive from the jump.

“We just knew last week we felt like we were just letting a lot of pitches go, so we’ve got to start swinging the bat and maybe good things will happen,” Revelle said. “That was a strategy — yes.”

Well…it worked. Nebraska’s hitters swung confidently throughout the lineup as seven different players recorded at least one hit while repeatedly forcing Oklahoma State into a defensive mode. The early surge at the plate also completely shifted the pressure onto Oklahoma State.

Nebraska’s lineup was loose, aggressive and confident, while the Cowgirls spent most of the game trying to stop a proverbial train of momentum from Nebraska’s dugout. Rather than overthinking the moment or pressing offensively after last weekend’s quieter regional showing, the Huskers described an approach centered around trusting their preparation.

“Just keeping it simple,” Jesse Farrell said of the team’s philosophy. “We work so hard throughout the week that every pitch, we just focus on what we’re working on and just get our swings off.”

J posts a 0! 🙅‍♀️



H. Camenzind due up.



M3 | Nebraska 3, Oklahoma State 0 pic.twitter.com/ho8kVQwAiy — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 22, 2026

The offensive explosion also dramatically changed the game for Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm. With Nebraska building a multi-run lead almost immediately, Frahm was able to work aggressively in the circle without operating under constant postseason pressure.

“I think it just turns high-stress pitches into competitive pitches,” Frahm said after the win. “As a pitcher, you really feel the difference between those two. It was very nice to have some competitive pitches today, not necessarily super high stress.”

Instead of every pitch carrying one-run-game pressure like the week before, Nebraska’s offense allowed Frahm to attack hitters more freely and pitch from ahead emotionally and strategically.

That breathing room for Frahm fundamentally changed the flow and emotional feel of the entire matchup in game one. The Huskers forced Oklahoma State into catch-up mode almost immediately, but they weren’t able to make any true adjustments on what Frahm was throwing at them until later in the game.

By the 6th inning, Oklahoma State did scratch one run across the plate on a solo home run from Karli Godwin, but that was one of just five hits OSU would get off Frahm. Nonetheless, the player of the year finalist noticed a shift in OSU’s favor late.

“I will say I felt Oklahoma State throughout the game changing their game plan a little bit, and they made me change my plan,” Frahm said. “So kudos to them because they did put some pressure on at the end.”

Ultimately, Nebraska’s early offensive separation proved overwhelming. By staking themselves to an early lead, Nebraska was able to control everything about the game from the tempo to the style of play.

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle had plenty of fist bumps to give out as the Huskers plated eight runs in Friday's 8-1 super regional win. | Nebraska Athletics

“(When) you get to this point in the season and the cliché of pitching and defense really do win you championships,” Revelle said. “Then, when your offense can create some distance and some separation, it just allows you to breathe a little bit.”

Nebraska spent most of the evening playing with that freedom, which quickly extended beyond the batter’s box. It was also a clean defensive night for the Huskers who watched their opponent commit three errors in the loss.

In the postgame press conference, Revelle repeatedly returned to Nebraska’s discipline and preparation coming into this one, saying the team’s confidence comes from repetition and consistency rather than simply raw emotion.

“I don’t feel like we have to keep them ready,” Revelle said when referencing the weather delay that pushed a Thursday game 1 to Friday afternoon. “They are ready. I mean, that’s kind of been one of our mantras this whole year is don’t get ready, be ready.”

Instead of allowing the long wait to drain their energy, Nebraska took the field at Bowlin Stadium with more of a feel like they were bottled up from the delay. Frahm said she never mentally disconnected from the moment.

“We were here late last night, but then even waking up this morning, I almost feel like it never turned off,” Frahm said. “I texted coach, like, ‘man, I’m just so excited to play.’”

Unlike in the regional, the Huskers finally saw the scoreboard reflect that excitement, and of course, the atmosphere inside Bowlin Stadium only amplified that energy. Friday marked the first home Super Regional in Nebraska softball history, and the crowd that showed for it didn’t disappoint. The Husker fan base created an environment that felt postseason-heavy from the opening inning on.

“It was loud. It was fun,” Frahm said. “You could definitely feel big moments building with the crowd.”

Perfect Friday view 🤌 pic.twitter.com/diLfPW9oME — University of Nebraska-Lincoln (@UNLincoln) May 22, 2026

Launching a 3-run home run in the first inning also doesn’t hurt. When Nebraska poured on four more in the 3rd inning, the intensity reached another level. By the middle innings, Bowlin Stadium felt fully locked into the possibility that Nebraska could be one win away from the Women’s College World Series.

So…for those keeping track. Through three games of the Lincoln Regional, Nebraska plated seven runs. Through one game of the Lincoln Super Regional, NU has plated eight. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder for everyone of how dangerous this Husker lineup can be when aggressive swings match confident preparation.

If they put up another performance like that on Saturday, fans may need to start looking for flights to Oklahoma City.