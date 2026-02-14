Jordy Frahm Chased Early, No. 3 Tennessee Powers Past No. 11 Nebraska

The No. 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers had Friday circled on the calendar, a rematch with the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Vols. The very team that eliminated the Huskers one game shy of the Women's College World Series.

With senior ace Jordy Frahm in the circle, the Huskers fell flat and the Lady Vols chased her from the game after 4.2 innings.

Frahm fell to 1-3 on the season.

The right-hander was impressive early, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters she faced but a two-out double in the fourth inning from Ella Dodge started a rally. Dodge came around to score on a single by Makenzie Butt.

makenzie singles to short --> ella scores!



📱: https://t.co/6tfUXsTRte

lady vols 1, cornhuskers 1 pic.twitter.com/mz1xhIoB0S — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 13, 2026

Dodge was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Butt finished the game 1-for-4 with a run batted in.

In the fifth inning, Frahm lost control of her screwball and struggled with her command, resulting in three runs for the Lady Vols. Frahm allowed four earned runs on six hits.

At the plate, the reigning NFCA Player of the Year also struggled. She was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Freshman Alexis Jensen entered the game in relief and pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit, scoreless softball, striking out three and walking two.

Tennessee's Gabby Leach and Elsa Morrison combined for four of their team's seven hits. Leach doubled, scored a run, and drove in two.

T5: 2-out, 2-run double from gabby!



📱: https://t.co/6tfUXsTRte

lady vols 3, cornhuskers 1 pic.twitter.com/FKrLbE24f2 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 13, 2026

Nebraska only recorded one hit in the contest, a single from Sammie Bland.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Jesse Farrell's sacrifice fly to deep center with the bases loaded, scoring Hannah Coor from third base.

Farrell leads the team with seven RBIs.

We strike first.



1-0 Big Red.



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0e9mVdKjHl — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 13, 2026

Erin Nuwer (3-0) claimed the win for Tennessee and Karlyn Pickens grabbed a save.

Tennessee's Sage Marjedtko started in the circle, allowing the Huskers' only hit and run of the contest. She struck out four and walked two.

Nuwer, the pitcher of record, improved to 3-0 after striking out three and walking one in 1.0.

Pickens pitched the final 3.0 innings for the Lady Vols. She struck out four and walked three.

NU will continue tournament play Saturday against UCF at 12:30 p.m. (CT) in Clearwater, Fla. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes

Tennessee was the third and final SEC opponent for Nerbraska at the Shriner Children's Clearwater Invitational.

Nebraska fell to 4-4 with the loss.

All four losses have been against ranked opponents.

Three of NU's victories have been against ranked teams.

The Huskers have two games remaining in Clearwater (UCF and No. 1 Texas Tech)

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.