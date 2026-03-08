Nebraska Softball Opens In-State Series with Win Over Omaha

The 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers took the first of three games against the Omaha Mavericks, 4-1, at Bowlin Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska improved to the 17-5 with the victory. Omaha fell to 14-5.

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm celebrates a strikeout against Omaha at Bowlin Stadium. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jordy Frahm carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and held the in-state rival to just two hits in her first complete-game of the season. She struck out eight but didn't have her best stuff, according to head coach Rhonda Revelle.

"I think she was competing really well," Revelle said after the game. "She probably didn't have her best stuff today, but I thought her drop ball was really, really good today. It really got a lot of nice outs, and the rise ball set it up, and we got some outs on that."

Maddia Groff took the loss for UNO. She scattered 10 hits, walked none and struck out four.

Ava Kuszak and Jesse Farrell both went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Huskers. Hannah Camenzind and Kacie Hoffmann drove in the other two runs.

First pitch she saw.

TANKED. 💥 pic.twitter.com/gKSubRuuDy — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 7, 2026

Farrell's game ended early when she took a foul tip off the mask in the seventh inning.

"I don't know," Revelle said about Farrell's status. "I'm hoping she's okay but I won't know until later."

For the Mavericks, Marra Cramer hit her sixth home run of the season for Omaha's only score. Lincoln native Hailey Boltz had the other hit for the Mavericks.

Farrell got the scoring started in the second inning with a solo home run to centerfield. The Huskers doubled their lead in the third when Hoffmann singled with the bases loaded. Hannah Camenzind, Farrell and Kuszak hit three straight singles, setting up Hoffmann for the prime scoring opportunity.

Bloop single makes it 2-0 Big Red. pic.twitter.com/Tc4xVJKzn4 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 7, 2026

NU extended the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Lauren Camenzind singled and went to third on a throwing error that put Sammie Bland on base. She scored on a Hannah Camenzind groundout.

Make it 3-0 Red Team. pic.twitter.com/D1eJ6jY66i — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 7, 2026

Kuszak launched a solo shot in the sixth to give NU a 4-0 lead.

OPPO TACO. 🌮



KUSZIE PUTS US UP BY 4. pic.twitter.com/0PgesHkI6J — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 7, 2026

In the top of the seventh, Cramer tried to ignite the Omaha offense with a solo home run, but Frahm silenced the rest of the bats and prevented any type of rally from starting.

The two will meet once more in Lincoln on Sunday. First pitch from Bowlin Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed via ESPN+. It will also be available on the Husker Radio Network.

Notes