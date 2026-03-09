Nebraska Softball Sweeps Weekend Series in Front of Record-Setting Crowd

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-5) capped a perfect weekend with a 10-2 win in six innings over the Omaha Mavericks in front of a record-setting crowd at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

NU used home runs from Hannah Camenzind, Jordy Frahm, and Sammie Bland to secure the victory.

The Huskers and Mavericks put Nebraska pride on display during both games. Sunday's attendance of 2,652 is the fourth-largest in NU program history and set a record for the largest crowd for a non-conference opponent at Bowlin Stadium.

No place like home. pic.twitter.com/JPvJ32prs8 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 9, 2026

Nebraska out-hit its in-state rival 11-6 with Bland and Camenzind combining for six as they had three hits apiece. Frahm, Ava Kuszak, Lauren Camenzind each drove in two RBIs.

Alexis Jensen improved to 8-2, pitching 4.1 innings of relief and allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four. Hannah Camenzind got the start for NU and held the Mavericks scoreless for 1.2 innings.

Omaha threatened early, getting runners in scoring position in the top of the first, but Rylinn Groff was thrown out at home plate to shift momentum back to the NU dugout.

The Mavericks threatened again in the second with two runners on and one out, but a pop-up and a groundout ended the threat.

The Red Team jumped on Omaha in a big way with a five-run second inning. Frahma nd Hannah Camenzind both hit two-run home runs in the frame. Hannah Coor reached on an error and scored when Jensen doubled to right center. Jensen advanced to third on a Lauren Camenzind groundout and then scored on Frahm's homer. Bland followed with a double and Hannah Camenzind launched a two-run shot to extend the lead to 5-0.

Omaha's Katherine Johnson hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the third inning but that was all of the scoring for the Mavericks.

NU extended the lead to 9-2 in the fifth. After Bland singled and Hannah Camenzind doubled, both scored on a Kuszak double. Redshirt freshman Carlie Muhlbach, who started behind the plate, reached on a fielder’s choice and Coor singled before Jensen walked to load the bases. Lauren Camenzind singled, scoring Muhlbach and Coor and giving the Huskers a seven-run cushion.

Bland sealed the victory when she led off the sixth with a solo home run.

NOTHING BLAND ABOUT THIS HOMER. pic.twitter.com/A29ux1Lnac — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 8, 2026

Up next for Nebraska is the Big Ten opener as Michigan will come to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

