Jordy Frahm Powers Nebraska Softball Past No. 11 Texas A&M

Jordy Frahm struck out 10 and hit a three-run home run to power the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers past the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies 8-2 on Saturday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif.

Frahm improved to 3-3, and Nebraska (9-4) has now won five straight with five wins over top-15 teams. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in.

Texas A&M entered the game averaging a little more than seven runs per game. Frahm and Alexis Jensen combined to hold the Aggies to just two. Frahm held the Aggies to five hits and one run in 5.0 innings. Jensen finished the game, striking out four and allowing one run in the final 2.0 innings.

Five different Huskers recorded an extra-base hit as Hannah Camenind, Ava Kuszak, and Carlie Muhlbach each doubled. Jesse Farrell and Frahm recorded home runs. Kacie Hoffmann also had a hit and a run batted in.

Texas A&M stranded 11 runners on base. KK Dement finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, driving in the Aggies' first run in the third inning. Frankie Vrazel scored in the sixth after an RBI double from Ariel Kowalewski.

Sidne Peters was tagged with the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and allowing five runs, three earned, with four strikeouts.

Nebraska and Texas A&M exchanged scoreless frames through the first two innings, but the Huskers broke through in the third for four.

Lauren Camenzind reached second on an Aggie error before Frahm singled to score her. Hannah Camenzind doubled to put runners on second and third. Frahm scored on a double from Kuszak, and Hannah Camenzind scored on a Muhlbach double. Kuszak crossed home as the Huskers’ last run of the inning on a Hoffmann sac fly.

The Aggies got one run back in the home half of the third, but Farrell answered with a solo blast in the fifth to make the score 5-1.

Frahm put the explanation point on her night with a three-run blast in the top of the seventh.

Nebraska has two games on Sunday, with the first against Seattle starting at 11 a.m. CST. The game is streamed on FloSoftball, which requires a subscription, and can be heard for free across the Huskers Radio Network.

The Huskers will finish their weekend in Cathedral City against the California Golden Bears at approximately 1:30 p.m. CST. That game will also be available via FloSoftball and the Huskers Radio Network.

