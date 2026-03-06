Nebraska Softball Bats Stay Hot in Sweep of South Dakota State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their home season with two wins over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Bowlin Stadium on Thursday.

NU improved to 16-5 with the 9-4 and 8-0 victories.

Bella Bacon hammered a ball that almost reached the parking lot beyond the left field wall to send the Huskers home with an 8-0, five-inning win.

Bacon, who plays first base when Jordy Frahm is pitching, obliterated a pitch left over the plate for her first home run of the season. She finished the game 1-for-2 with a homer, a hit-by-pitch, a run batted in, and two runs scored.

Frahm pitched all five innings and limited the SDSU to just five hits and a walk. She struck out nine and lowered her earned run average to 1.57

At the plate, Frahm paced the offense. She was 2-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch, two doubles, and an RBI.

Ava Kuszak and Kacie Hoffmann also homered. Hoffmann was the only other Husker to finish the game with more than one hit, but joined Hannah Camenzind with two RBIs apiece.

NU got on the board with five runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.

Kacie Hoffmann's two-run home run to right center gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead.

MOONSHOT INTO THE NIGHT SKY.



2-0 BIG RED. pic.twitter.com/je8hzwJy6P — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 6, 2026

Sammie Bland, who rejoined the lineup as a hitter for the second time since injuring her shoulder in Clearwater, grounded into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. Frahm was out at second, but Hannah Coor scored.

Hannah Camenzind followed Bland by doubling in two runs and extending the NU lead to 5-0.

Kuszak made the score 6-0 with a solo homer in the third, and a Frahm double scored Bacon to take on a seventh run.

Bacon called game when she led off the fifth inning.

Jensen Sets New Career High Against SDSU

Freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen was handed the ball for the first home game of the season on Thursday and left quite the first impression on the Bowlin Stadium crowd.

Jensen struck out a career-high 13 Jackrabbits in her first seven-inning complete-game effort.

The lefty improved to 7-2.

Add another to the win column. pic.twitter.com/Dg379ATqqH — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 5, 2026

Jensen allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two free passes.

Seven Huskers combined for 11 hits in the first game of the doubleheader. Frahm led all batters, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Red Team strikes first. pic.twitter.com/cMqAz5UDIf — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 5, 2026

Hannah Camenzind drove in a game-best three runs while Kuszak and Jesse Farrell collected two hits each.

SDSU and NU exchanged blows early. The Huskers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Jackrabbits scored four over the next two innings and took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the third.

Nebraska tied the game when Kuszak homered to right-center in the home half of the third, and a five-run fourth powered NU to a win.

TOUCH 'EM ALL, KUSZIE.



We're tied at 4. pic.twitter.com/bJz8cMqMTb — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 5, 2026

Frahm drove in pinch runner Katelyn Caneda and Coor to give NU a 6-4 lead. Hannah Camenzind's three-run shot to center field made it 9-4.

The Huskers will return to Bowlin Stadium on Saturday and Sunday for two games against the Omaha Mavericks.

BARRELED AND GONE.



Ha breaks it open in the 4th on this 3-run shot. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/YLNR0YSZLE — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 5, 2026

Saturday's game is set to start at 2 p.m. CST and will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes