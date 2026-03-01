Jordy Frahm’s Big Hit Lifts Nebraska Softball, Ties Series With Oklahoma State

In the top of the sixth inning, runners on second and third with two out, Jordy Frahm delivered for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The senior roped a single to right field, scoring both runners and giving the Huskers a one-run lead over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.

Frahm's single proved to be the game-winning hit, and the Huskers evened the series with a 4-3 win over the Cowgirls in front of a record-setting crowd. The 2,049 in attendance marked a new program high for Oklahoma State.

Nebraska improved to 14-5 on the year.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle made a slight change to the starting lineup and gave junior Malia Thoms her first start of the season. It was also her first start since 2024.

Thoms made the most of her opportunity, hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Frahm, Coor and Kacie Hoffmann each recorded two hits. Alexis Jensen, Lauren Camenzind, and Thoms had one apiece.

Jensen started in the circle for NU and spun a gem. She allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits and one walk across 4.0 innings. She struck out seven.

Frahm was awarded the win after striking five and allowing one hit in three scoreless innings of relief.

Ruby Meylan was credited with the loss in her 12th appearance of the season. She gave up two unearned runs on three hits and one walk and struck out two in three relief innings. RyLee Crandall got the start and allowed two earned runs on six hits in 4.0 innings of work.

The Cowgirls grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third when Ava Kuszak's bad throw to first base allowed two runs to score.

However, the Huskers tied the game in the top of the fourth when Hoffmann singled, and Thoms homered.

MALIA THOMS.

MASHED.

— Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 28, 2026

OSU regained the lead in the bottom half of the fourth thanks to an RBI-double from Jayden Jones.

The effort wasn't pretty, but Nebraska took advantage of Oklahoma State's mistakes. Each team committed three errors that resulted in runs scored. The last one, however, was detrimental to the Cowgirls.

Hannah Coor started the rally when she singled, and Bella Bacon reached on a fielder’s choice. Coor was called safe at second because OSU second baseman Jones stretched a little too far and pulled her foot off the bag. A Lauren Camenzind groundout advanced the two to second and third, and a Frahm single scored Coor and Bacon, giving NU the lead at 4-3 going into the seventh.

JORDY GIVES US THE LEAD.



— Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 28, 2026

The two teams will meet once more to finish the weekend on Sunday at 2:30 p.m CST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

