Nebraska Softball Advances to Regional Final Behind Career Day from Jordy Frahm

For an inning, it was deja vu for the Nebraska softball team, and the familiarity of it powered the Huskers into the Lincoln Regional final on Sunday.

Behind a career-best outing from Jordy Frahm and a run-scoring triple from Hannah Coor in the fifth inning, Nebraska beat Grand Canyon 2-0 at Bowlin Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Frahm hosted a masterclass in the circle. She was incredible efficient, throwing 86 pitches and tied a career-high with 16 strikeouts.

Jordy Frahm strikes out 16, tying her career high.



Nebraska beats GCU, 2-0. pic.twitter.com/UN3Mvx1wmN — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) May 16, 2026

The last time Frahm struck out 16 in a game was her freshman season at Oklahoma against Tennessee, and only one of her current teammates witnessed that outing.

"It's awesome," Coor said after the game when asked about what it's like seeing Frahm tie her career-high. "I couldn't be more happy for this year that we get to spend together. It's a full-circle moment and it couldn't have been scripted any better. Starting off our career together and finishing it in the same uniform , it makes me emotional thinking about it. This is my best bud right here."

Coor finished the game with two of NU's four hits and for the second straight game, it her bat that started a game-winning rally.

Frahm reached on a fielder’s choice and scored Coor's triple. Coor went home on a GCU error to give NU a 2-0 lead.

Hannah Coor's RBI triple puts @HuskerSoftball on the board first 💥



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/FVHgmGPa9W — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

"The regional is being pitched really well," Revelle said. "The fact that you get into postseason and you get pitchers that are throwing well with great focus, you're gonna have to grind it out and find ways to win. Sometimes you're going to score early, sometimes you're going to score in the middle and sometimes you're going to score late. It really doesn't matter when you score; it just matters that you do.

"That's what I saw today and Jordy spoke to it last night, there's going to be a lot of things like this in postseason... I just felt like our defense, and starting with her in the circle, she was in good control."

"Those are the moments in life no amount of money can buy... You live to feel."



An emotional Nebraska HC Rhonda Revelle teared up hearing Jordy Frahm and Hannah Coor talk about each other and the team after a 2-0 win over GCU. pic.twitter.com/SzLf59bld8 — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) May 16, 2026

With the win, the Huskers extended their win streak to 23, tying the school record for consecutive wins. It's also the longest active streak in the nation.

Nebraska now sits at 48-6 on the season, while GCU fell to 53-9.

The Huskers will play in the regional final game tomorrow, May 17, at 2 p.m. (CT).

Television information for the game will be determined after all games today have been completed. The game can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network and on B107.3 FM.

How to Follow

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Nebraska 2, Grand Canyon 0

Game 4: South Dakota 4, Louisville 2

Game 5: Grand Canyon vs. South Dakota | 5 p.m. CDT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Nebraska vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD

Notes

Nebraska now has 23 straight wins, which ties the school record for consecutive wins.

Nebraska has 15 shutouts this season.

Jordy Frahm has now reached base in 43 straight games.

Frahm recorded 16 Ks today for her fifth double-digit strikeout effort of the season. The 16 Ks also tied her career high and is the most by a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game since Ashley DeBuhr recorded 17 against Iowa in 2005.

The Huskers are 71-58 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and 60-39 in NCAA Regional games.

Nebraska has 10 wins over ranked teams this season.