Nebraska Softball Announces 2025 Fall Schedule

Nebraska softball fans won’t have to wait until spring to catch their team in action. The Huskers have rolled out their 2025 fall schedule. And it’s shaping up to be the perfect appetizer before the main season begins.
With in-state rivalries, familiar foes, and a handful of intrasquad battles on tap, the slate is designed to give fans plenty of excitement. Meanwhile, it allows the team to sharpen up after last year’s NCAA Super Regionals run.
Nebraska Softball Fall Schedule Brings Early Excitement
The Huskers’ fall calendar is a balanced mix of four matchups against outside opponents and three intrasquad scrimmages. This approach ensures fans get a sneak peek at new faces and the returning core.
Meanwhile, the team gets to test its depth in real competition. Every event is set for Bowlin Stadium, except one road trip, and best of all, admission is completely free. To make the game day experience smoother, the program is sticking with a clear bag policy. Gates will open one hour prior to games against outside opponents. This is 30 minutes before the first pitch of intrasquad scrimmages, and this will give fans plenty of time to settle in.
The Huskers will kick things off at home with a full weekend of action. On Saturday, Oct. 11, Nebraska hosts a doubleheader, beginning with in-state rival Omaha at 1:30 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed by a matchup against Colorado State at 4 p.m. CDT. It will surely create a busy opening day for fans who want to take in both contests.
Let’s Take a Look At The Road Test and Intrasquad Battles
On Sunday, Oct. 12, Nebraska faces Colorado State once again at Bowlin Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT. That early start gives fans a chance to enjoy some morning softball and still have the rest of the day open. However, Husker fans might want to stick around and celebrate if the team starts strong.
The Huskers’ only road game of the fall comes on Oct. 18 when they head to Lawrence to face Kansas. While the game time is still to be announced, the matchup will be a solid test against a Big 12 foe before Nebraska returns home to wrap things up.
The final stretch of the fall slate belongs to the intrasquad scrimmages, giving the Huskers a chance to fine-tune their play in a controlled setting while still offering fans a competitive atmosphere. Those scrimmages will be played under the lights at Bowlin Stadium on three straight Wednesdays, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, and Nov. 5, with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. CT.
For a program with championship ambitions, this fall schedule is more than just a warmup. It’s a chance for the Huskers to showcase their depth, build chemistry, and keep the momentum going after last year’s postseason success.
