Nebraska Softball Bounces Back, Sweeps South Dakota State and Tulsa

After a heartbreaking, extra-inning loss to No. 21 Oklahoma State on Thursday night, the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5) rebounded for two wins on Friday in Tulsa, taking down South Dakota State and the Golden Hurricane.

The Huskers used a seven-run sixth to power them to a 9-1, six-inning run-rule victory over Tulsa.

Freshman Alexis Jensen recorded her first complete game and allowed one earned run on two hits. She struck out 10 and improved to 6-2.

Maura Moore (3–4) took the loss for Tulsa.

Jordy Frahm was the only Husker to record at least two hits against the Golden Hurricane. Eight other Huskers contributed one hit apiece to help NU outhit Tulsa, 10-2

Kacie Hoffmann and Sammie Bland each homered in the contest, while Bland and Hannah Camenzind drove in two runs apiece.

HOFFMANN HOMER. ☄️



Nebraska opened the scoring in the top of the first after Frahm singled and scored on a double from Ava Kuszak.

Hoffmann's solo home run in the second doubled the NU lead to 2-0.

Tulsa cut the deficit in half thanks to a solo shot of its own in the home half of the second.

From there, both teams exchanged scoreless frames until NU broke through in the sixth. NU scored seven runs on five hits. Lauren Camenzind drove in the first run of the inning with a single. Hannah Camenzind followed two batters later with a two-run double. Jessee Farrell singled in Frahm. Hannah Camenzind scored on a dropped third strike, and then Bland blasted a two-run home run.

Hannah Camenzind Spins Gem Against South Dakota State

Hannah Camenzind continued her dominant streak in the circle for the Huskers in an 8-1 win over the Jackrabbits.

The senior improved to 4-0 after allowing only one run on two hits in 4.0 innings of work. Kylee Magee earned a save in three innings of scoreless relief.

Lauren Camenzind had a team-high three hits while Frahm and Farrell had two apiece. Kuszak, Emmerson Cope, and Hannah Coor knocked in two runs each.

Frahm and Coor both homered in the win.

NU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but a massive two-out rally in the fourth led to seven runs.

Frahm started the rally with a solo home run to left field, and then Kuszak doubled in two runs. Cope singled in two more runs, and then Coor homered to make the score 8-0.

SDSU scored its lone run of the contest in the home half of the fourth.

Nebraska returns to Stillwater on Saturday and Sunday for two games against Oklahoma State. Saturday's contest is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes

NU’s seven-run fourth inning was its highest scoring inning of the season.

The Huskers have now scored 4+ runs in 15 innings this year.

Nebraska hit .563 (9-for-16) with two outs.

Hannah Camenzind earned the win to improve to 4-0 on the season. Camenzind has won her last eight decisions dating back to last year and hasn't lost since March 1, 2025.