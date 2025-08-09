Nebraska Softball's All-Quarter-Century Team
There have been 25 seasons of Nebraska softball in the 2000s.
Over the past 25 seasons, all with the same coach, Nebraska softball has gone 934-525. During that time, there have been 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a pair of trips to the Women's College World Series.
As individuals, there have been 16 All-America honors, including three on the first team. At the conference level, Nebraska has had 49 first-team All-Big 12 and All-Big Ten selections.
With the help of experts, below is the All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska softball.
C Taylor Edwards, 2011-14
A two-time All-American, Edwards earned first-team honors in 2014 while being named the Diamond Sports/NFCA Division I Catcher of the Year. The two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection ranks in the top 10 for single-season runs scored, doubles, home runs (twice), RBIs (twice), slugging percentage, walks (thrice), hit by pitch (twice), and putouts. Edwards is the all-time leader for walks and hit by pitch, sits No. 2 for home runs and RBIs, and ranks in the top 10 for doubles, extra-base hits, hits, runs scored, total bases, slugging percentage, and games played.
Edwards had her jersey retired in 2024.
1B Mattie Fowler, 2013-16
The first four-year captain in program history, Fowler earned Big Ten second-team, All-Defensive, and All-Tournament team honors in 2016. She is one of three players to ever have a perfect fielding percentage in a season, and sits at No. 9 for single-season putouts.
2B Anne Steffan, 2002-05
Steffan earned third-team All-America honors in 2005, caping a career that saw her named All-Big 12 three times. She holds two of the top four spots for single-season stolen bases, including being tied for the record. Steffan has the fourth-most steals in program history while ranking tenth for batting average.
SS Billie Andrews, 2021-24
A two-time All-American, Andrews earned All-Big Ten honors all four years in Lincoln, including three first-team nods. She holds three spots on the single-season top 10 for home runs and total bases. Andrews is the program's all-time home runs leader, ranks second in extra-base hits and total bases, and is third in career runs scored.
3B MJ Knighten, 2014-17
Another four-time All-Big Ten selection, Knighten was a first-team All-American in 2016. She ranks in the top six for single-season batting average, hits, runs scored, home runs, RBIs (twice), slugging percentage, and walks. She ranks in the top 10 for each of those statistics for a career, as well as in extra-base hits, at-bats, and total bases.
OF Kim Ogee, 2000-03
A third-team All-American in 2002, Ogee led the team that season in 10 offensive categories. She holds the single-season record for at-bats, is third and sixth for stolen bases, fourth for doubles and games played, and ranks in the top 10 for hits, runs scored, and walks. Ogee holds a trio of all-time records - at-bats, stolen bases, and games played - and ranks in the top 10 for career doubles, extra-base hits, hits, runs scored, total bases, and walks.
OF Nicole Trimboli, 2001-04
Trimboli earned All-Big 12 honors three times in her career, bookending her time in Lincoln with first team selections. She has the second-most at bats, fifth-most games played, fifth-most RBIs, and eighth-most hits in Husker history.
OF Kiki Stokes, 2013-16
A two-time All-American, Stokes also earned a pair of first-team All-Big Ten nods. She holds spots eight and nine for single-season batting average, two and seven for runs scored, seven and 10 for triples, and got hit by the most pitches. Nobody scored more runs in a Husker career than Stokes, who also ranks in the top 10 of the all-time charts for batting average, hits, triples, stolen baes, walks, hits by pitch, and games played.
DH, Brooke Thomason, 2010-13
A three-time all-conference selection, Thomason earned the honor in both the Big 12 and Big Ten. She is ninth (twice) in single-season doubles and eighth for RBIs. She ranks in the career top 10 for doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, RBIs, total bases, and walks.
P Peaches James, 2001-04
James earned second-team All-America honors in 2004, capping off a career that saw her named first-team All-Big 12 four times. She holds the single-season records for strikeouts and shutouts, and has the second-most victories, innings pitched, and complete games. One of three Huskers to ever throw a seven-inning perfect game, Nebraska's all-time shutouts leader is in the top two for career victories, innings pitched, strikeouts, and complete games.
James had her jersey retired in 2010.
P Tatum Edwards, 2011-14
A two-time All-American, Edwards earned All-Big Ten honors four times, including two on the first team. She holds two of the top 10 single seasons for wins, and ranks highly for single-season innings pitched, shutouts (twice), and complete games (twice). As a pitcher, her career marks rank seventh for wins, seventh for win percentage, ninth for innings pitched, eighth for strikeouts, seventh for shutouts, and seventh for complete games, while her career hitting numbers have her in the top 10 for doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, RBIs, total bases, and slugging percentage.
P Ashley Hagemann, 2009-12
Hagemann earned an all-conference selection in each of the Big 12 and Big Ten. She trails only Jenny Voss and Peaches James for wins in a single season and has two of top four seasons for strikeouts, while ranking in the top 10 for single-season innings pitched (twice), saves, and complete games (twice). Nebraska's all-time strikeouts leader, Hagemann also ranks fourth for career victories, third for innings pitched, ninth for shutouts and saves, and third for complete games.
P Ashley Debuhr, 2004-07
A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Debuhr earned first-team honors in both her junior and senior seasons. She has two of the top 10 seasons for wins, three of the top nine for strikeouts, and is tied for the fourth-most shutouts. One of three Huskers to ever throw a seven-inning perfect game, Debuhr's career numbers rank in the top 10 for victories, innings pitched, strikeouts, shutouts, saves, and complete games.
Utility Jordy Bahl, 2024-Present
Bahl has earned a trio of first-team All-America honors, including one last season in Lincoln. In that first full season as a Husker, she set single-season records for batting average, runs scored, home runs, extra-base hits, total bases, and slugging percentage, while ranking in the top 10 for hits, doubles, RBIs, hit by pitch, and pitching wins. The only player in NCAA history to have at least 23 home runs and 23 wins, was named the 2025 NFCA DI Player of the Year. Earlier this week, Bahl was named to Softball On SI's National All-Quarter-Century Team.
