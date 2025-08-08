Softball On SI

Final Results Revealed: Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team

Maren Angus-Coombs

Aug. 20, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA pitcher Monica Abbott (left) Jennie Finch (center) and Cat Osterman against Japan during the softball semi finals at the Fengtai Softball Field during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA defeated Japan 4-1 in extra innings to move onto the gold medal game.
Aug. 20, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA pitcher Monica Abbott (left) Jennie Finch (center) and Cat Osterman against Japan during the softball semi finals at the Fengtai Softball Field during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA defeated Japan 4-1 in extra innings to move onto the gold medal game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After compiling more than 13,000 votes over the last month, Softball On SI is proud to present the Division I All-Quarter-Century Team determined by the fans.

The team brings together legends of the early 2000s to current stars, who are still playing collegiate softball.

The Starting Lineup

The following 10 players earned the most votes for their respective positions.

Position

Name

School

Pitcher

Cat Osterman

Texas

Catcher

Kinzie Hansen

Oklahoma

First Base

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

Second Base

Kat Rodriguez

North Carolina

Third Base

Kasey Cooper

Auburn

Shortstop

Aileen Morales

Georgia Tech

Outfield

Kate Gordon

James Madison

Outfield

Jayda Coleman

Oklahoma

Outfield

Jessica Mendoza

Stanford

Designated Player

Jocelyn Alo

Oklahoma

Oklahoma leads the way with three starters behind the plate, in the outfield, and as the designated player. However, it was North Carolina's Kat Rodriguez who earned the most individual votes, with 2,170.

Second base received the most votes of any position with nearly 5,000 and the competition wasn't even close for Rodriguez.

Shortstop was also a runaway with Georgia Tech legend and current head coach Aileen Morales pulling away with nearly 1,000 votes.

The rest of the categories were very close and won by narrow margins.

Here is a look at the rest of Softball On SI's Division I All-Quarter-Century Team:

Pitchers

Name

School

Jennie Finch

Arizona

Monica Abbott

Tennessee

Keilani Ricketts

Oklahoma

NiJaree Canady

Texas Tech

Texas Tech senior NiJaree Canady joins an elite group of legends in the circle as Jennie Finch, Monica Abbott, and Keilani Ricketts played well before the 2025 NFCA Pitcher of the Year.

Canady earned just enough votes to be the fifth pitcher of this incredible staff.

Catchers

Name

School

Stacey Nuveman-Deniz

UCLA

Jessica Shults

Oklahoma

Reese Atwood

Texas

Chelsea Bramlett

Mississippi State

This group of backstops truly defines the last 25 years of college softball with everyone playing at different times. Atwood is still at Texas while Deniz opened the century with the UCLA Bruins and Team USA.

First Base

Name

School

Jade Rhodes

Auburn

Lauren Chamberlain

Oklahoma

Shay Knighten

Oklahoma

Samantha Ricketts

Oklahoma

Well, congrats to Jade Rhodes who is the only first baseman to not play at Oklahoma to crack the final roster. The former Auburn first baseman did play against the Sooners in the Tigers' only trip to the Women's College World Series Championship Series. The Sooners won the series in three games.

Second Base

Name

School

Emily Carosone

Auburn

Tiare Jennings

Oklahoma

Amanda Kamekona

UCLA

Sierra Romero

Michigan

Sierra Romero edged out former Texas second baseman Jenae Jefferson by fewer than 10 votes to join this elite group.

Third Base

Name

School

Amber Patton

DePaul

Sydney Romero

Oklahoma

Jessie Warren

Florida State

Mia Scott

Texas

Sydney Romero joins her sister, Sierra, as one of the greatest infielders of this century. They also join another pair of sisters, Keilani and Samantha Ricketts.

Shortstop

Name

School

Kristen Brown

North Carolina

Jess Oakland

Duke

Sis Bates

Washington

Grace Lyons

Oklahoma

Jess Oakland transferred from Minnesota after the fall semester in 2024 and sat out the 2025 season. Yet, she garnered enough votes based on her 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year performance to be names one of the best shortstops this century.

Outfield

Name

School

Kiki Milloy

Tennessee

Maya Brady

UCLA

Amanda Lorenz

Florida

Maya Brady was nominated for multiple positions but earned her spot on the roster in the outfield rather than shortstop.

Utility

Name

School

Jordy Bahl

Nebraska

Odicci Alexander

James Madison

Megan Good

James Madison

Jailyn Ford

James Madison

The fans have spoken, and the James Madison Dukes are well-represented in this category. All three dominated in the circle, played multiple positions, and produced at the plate. The same can be said for Nebraska's Jordy Bahl, who played in the outfield, at first base, in addition to pitching. She also hit at the top of the Huskers' lineup.

