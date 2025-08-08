Final Results Revealed: Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team
After compiling more than 13,000 votes over the last month, Softball On SI is proud to present the Division I All-Quarter-Century Team determined by the fans.
The team brings together legends of the early 2000s to current stars, who are still playing collegiate softball.
The Starting Lineup
The following 10 players earned the most votes for their respective positions.
Position
Name
School
Pitcher
Cat Osterman
Texas
Catcher
Kinzie Hansen
Oklahoma
First Base
Bri Ellis
Arkansas
Second Base
Kat Rodriguez
North Carolina
Third Base
Kasey Cooper
Auburn
Shortstop
Aileen Morales
Georgia Tech
Outfield
Kate Gordon
James Madison
Outfield
Jayda Coleman
Oklahoma
Outfield
Jessica Mendoza
Stanford
Designated Player
Jocelyn Alo
Oklahoma
Oklahoma leads the way with three starters behind the plate, in the outfield, and as the designated player. However, it was North Carolina's Kat Rodriguez who earned the most individual votes, with 2,170.
Second base received the most votes of any position with nearly 5,000 and the competition wasn't even close for Rodriguez.
Shortstop was also a runaway with Georgia Tech legend and current head coach Aileen Morales pulling away with nearly 1,000 votes.
The rest of the categories were very close and won by narrow margins.
Here is a look at the rest of Softball On SI's Division I All-Quarter-Century Team:
Pitchers
Name
School
Jennie Finch
Arizona
Monica Abbott
Tennessee
Keilani Ricketts
Oklahoma
NiJaree Canady
Texas Tech
Texas Tech senior NiJaree Canady joins an elite group of legends in the circle as Jennie Finch, Monica Abbott, and Keilani Ricketts played well before the 2025 NFCA Pitcher of the Year.
Canady earned just enough votes to be the fifth pitcher of this incredible staff.
Catchers
Name
School
Stacey Nuveman-Deniz
UCLA
Jessica Shults
Oklahoma
Reese Atwood
Texas
Chelsea Bramlett
Mississippi State
This group of backstops truly defines the last 25 years of college softball with everyone playing at different times. Atwood is still at Texas while Deniz opened the century with the UCLA Bruins and Team USA.
First Base
Name
School
Jade Rhodes
Auburn
Lauren Chamberlain
Oklahoma
Shay Knighten
Oklahoma
Samantha Ricketts
Oklahoma
Well, congrats to Jade Rhodes who is the only first baseman to not play at Oklahoma to crack the final roster. The former Auburn first baseman did play against the Sooners in the Tigers' only trip to the Women's College World Series Championship Series. The Sooners won the series in three games.
Second Base
Name
School
Emily Carosone
Auburn
Tiare Jennings
Oklahoma
Amanda Kamekona
UCLA
Sierra Romero
Michigan
Sierra Romero edged out former Texas second baseman Jenae Jefferson by fewer than 10 votes to join this elite group.
Third Base
Name
School
Amber Patton
DePaul
Sydney Romero
Oklahoma
Jessie Warren
Florida State
Mia Scott
Texas
Sydney Romero joins her sister, Sierra, as one of the greatest infielders of this century. They also join another pair of sisters, Keilani and Samantha Ricketts.
Shortstop
Name
School
Kristen Brown
North Carolina
Jess Oakland
Duke
Sis Bates
Washington
Grace Lyons
Oklahoma
Jess Oakland transferred from Minnesota after the fall semester in 2024 and sat out the 2025 season. Yet, she garnered enough votes based on her 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year performance to be names one of the best shortstops this century.
Outfield
Name
School
Kiki Milloy
Tennessee
Maya Brady
UCLA
Amanda Lorenz
Florida
Maya Brady was nominated for multiple positions but earned her spot on the roster in the outfield rather than shortstop.
Utility
Name
School
Jordy Bahl
Nebraska
Odicci Alexander
James Madison
Megan Good
James Madison
Jailyn Ford
James Madison
The fans have spoken, and the James Madison Dukes are well-represented in this category. All three dominated in the circle, played multiple positions, and produced at the plate. The same can be said for Nebraska's Jordy Bahl, who played in the outfield, at first base, in addition to pitching. She also hit at the top of the Huskers' lineup.