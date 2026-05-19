Nebraska Duo Recognized With Softball America All-American Honors

The Nebraska softball team had two players earn Softball America All-American honors, the organization announced on Tuesday morning.

Senior Jordy Frahm was named to the First Team and freshman Alexis Jensen earned All-Freshman recognition.

Frahm and Jensen are coming off three games in the Lincoln Regional where they combined to throw all 21 innings and only allowed one run.

The senior had a 1-0 record and two saves with 24 strikeouts while allowing one hit, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. She pitched a complete-game one-hitter against Grand Canyon on Saturday. The 16 batters she struck out tied a career high and were the most by a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

In her relief appearance on Sunday against GCU, Frahm recorded her 12th save of the season which tied the Big Ten single-season record.

On the season, Frahm is 19-4 with a 1.15 ERA and 12 saves. She has struck out 225 batters compared to only 28 walks.

At the plate, Frahm leads the NU offense with a .421 batting average and 19 home runs. She has collected 50 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 57 runs scored, a slugging percentage of .848, and an on-base percentage of .516.

Jordy Frahm is working to get Nebraska to Oklahoma City, a place where she has won two national titles. | Nebraska Athletics

Frahm was also named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten in 2026. She is also a top-three finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

As for Jensen, the lefty was previously named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors.

Jensen is coming off a 2-0 weekend in the Lincoln Regional with wins over South Dakota and Grand Canyon. She pitched five innings in each game and allowed a combined three hits and one run. She struck out 13.

The lefty leads the Nebraska pitching staff with a 24-2 record and 24 starts. She also has a 2.45 ERA across 33 appearances and 145.2 innings pitched.

Offensively, Jensen has contributed with a .329 batting average, four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs.

2026 Softball America Awards

Player of the Year - Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Pitcher of the Year- Maya Johnson, Belmont

Freshman of the Year - Kendall Wells

Defender of the Year - Isa Torres, Florida State

Most Improved Player of the Year - Emily LeGette, North Carolina

Coaching Staff of the Year - Alabama

First Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA

2B – Aminah Vega, Duke

SS – Isa Torres, Florida State

3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

OF – Megan Grant, UCLA

OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma

OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida

UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

UT – Katie Stewart, Texas

UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

P – Maya Johnson, Belmont

P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Second Team

C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona

1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina

2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech

SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech

OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville

OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue

UT – Jess Oakland, Duke

UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M

UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama

UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State

P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State

P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Freshman Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

2B – Anna Moore, Purdue

SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA

3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA

OF – Madi George, Ole Miss

OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

OF – Ana Roman, Alabama

UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas

UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas

UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State

UT – Morgan Talley, NC State

UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri

P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska

P – Marina Mason, Northwestern

P – Vic Moten, Alabama