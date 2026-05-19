Nebraska Duo Recognized With Softball America All-American Honors
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The Nebraska softball team had two players earn Softball America All-American honors, the organization announced on Tuesday morning.
Senior Jordy Frahm was named to the First Team and freshman Alexis Jensen earned All-Freshman recognition.
Frahm and Jensen are coming off three games in the Lincoln Regional where they combined to throw all 21 innings and only allowed one run.
The senior had a 1-0 record and two saves with 24 strikeouts while allowing one hit, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. She pitched a complete-game one-hitter against Grand Canyon on Saturday. The 16 batters she struck out tied a career high and were the most by a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game since 2005.
In her relief appearance on Sunday against GCU, Frahm recorded her 12th save of the season which tied the Big Ten single-season record.
On the season, Frahm is 19-4 with a 1.15 ERA and 12 saves. She has struck out 225 batters compared to only 28 walks.
At the plate, Frahm leads the NU offense with a .421 batting average and 19 home runs. She has collected 50 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 57 runs scored, a slugging percentage of .848, and an on-base percentage of .516.
Frahm was also named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten in 2026. She is also a top-three finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
As for Jensen, the lefty was previously named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
Jensen is coming off a 2-0 weekend in the Lincoln Regional with wins over South Dakota and Grand Canyon. She pitched five innings in each game and allowed a combined three hits and one run. She struck out 13.
The lefty leads the Nebraska pitching staff with a 24-2 record and 24 starts. She also has a 2.45 ERA across 33 appearances and 145.2 innings pitched.
Offensively, Jensen has contributed with a .329 batting average, four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs.
2026 Softball America Awards
Player of the Year - Jordan Woolery, UCLA
Pitcher of the Year- Maya Johnson, Belmont
Freshman of the Year - Kendall Wells
Defender of the Year - Isa Torres, Florida State
Most Improved Player of the Year - Emily LeGette, North Carolina
Coaching Staff of the Year - Alabama
First Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA
2B – Aminah Vega, Duke
SS – Isa Torres, Florida State
3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
OF – Megan Grant, UCLA
OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma
OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida
UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida
UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
UT – Katie Stewart, Texas
UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech
UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska
P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech
P – Maya Johnson, Belmont
P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State
Second Team
C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona
1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina
2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech
SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma
3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State
OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech
OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville
OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue
UT – Jess Oakland, Duke
UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M
UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama
UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State
P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State
P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State
P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee
Freshman Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State
2B – Anna Moore, Purdue
SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA
3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA
OF – Madi George, Ole Miss
OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
OF – Ana Roman, Alabama
UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas
UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas
UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State
UT – Morgan Talley, NC State
UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri
P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech
P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska
P – Marina Mason, Northwestern
P – Vic Moten, Alabama
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.