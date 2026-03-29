Nebraska Softball's Late-Inning Rally Falls Short as UCLA Evens Series

Lauren Camenzind and Jordy Frahm hit back-to-back solo home runs to start the seventh inning and bring the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers within one, but the No. 7 UCLA Bruins were able to even up the series with a 6-5 win on Saturday afternoon.

In front of a record-setting crowd of 3,123, the Huskers found themselves trailing 6-3 heading into the final frame. After the two home runs, Hannah Coor, Hannah Camenzind, and Ava Kuszak loaded the bases on three free passes, but a fly out to shallow right by Aleixs Jensen and a line out to short by Sammie Bland ended the game.

With the series even at one game a piece, the rubber match is set for Sunday, March 29.

UCLA senior Taylor Tinsley didn't get the start for UCLA but notched her 16th win of the season, entering for Natalie Cable in the second inning. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks in 6.0 innings of work. She threw 104 pitches, just hours after a 143-pitch complete-game loss.

Frahm took the loss in the circle. She gave up six earned runs, and eight hits while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.

At the plate, the 2025 Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year was 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, three runs scored and two runs batted in.

Coor contributed with two hits and Lauren Camenzind had one.

Nebraska is now 25-6 (7-1 Big Ten) on the season, while UCLA sits at 29-4 (10-1 Big Ten).

UCLA opened the contest with back-to-back singles from Rylee Slimp and Megan Grant before Jordan Woolery blasted her 20th home run of the year to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

NU fought back in the bottom half of the opening frame, scoring two runs without recording a hit. Frahm and Coor walked, Hannah Camenzind reached on a fielder's choice, which moved Frahm to third. Jesse Farrell followed with another free pass to load the bases before Ava Kuszak walked to score Frahm and Alexis Jensen grounded into a fielder's choice to score Camenzind.

Neither team scored again until Frahm homered to tie the game in the fifth, her first of two long balls in the contest.

WHO ELSE?!?!



FRAHM SOLO SHOT TIES IT UP. pic.twitter.com/QTi98Ybajg — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 28, 2026

UCLA broke the tie with a three-run sixth. Bri Alejandre worked a full-count walk to lead off the inning and scored on a double to left by Aleena Garcia. Jolyna Lamar followed Garcia with a two-run homer to give the Bruins a 6-3 lead.

Lamar's run proved to be the game-winner.

The final game of the series is for 12 p.m. CDT on Sunday. The contest will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

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