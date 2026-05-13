Nebraska Softball Star Named Top 10 Finalist for Player of the Year

Jordy Frahm was named a Top-10 finalist for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday, the organization announced.

The Nebraska two-way pitcher and utility player was a top-3 finalist for the award last year and was a top-10 finalist in 2022 and 2023 at Oklahoma.

Elite company.@jordybahl has been named a Top 10 finalist for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year. 📋✊ pic.twitter.com/1DZ2lca4er — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 13, 2026

The prestigious award is voted on by previous award winners, coaching representatives from nine Division I Conferences in the 10 USA Softball Regions, as well as members of National and Local media who consistently cover Division I softball across the country.

Per the release from USA Softball, the award only considers regular season performance and to prevent any influence from post-season play, the Player of the Year voting will conclude after the Top 10 vote. The Top 3 athletes with the highest number of points at the conclusion of the Top 10 vote will be selected as the Top 3 Finalists and, from them, the Player of the Year will be chosen as the athlete with the most votes.

Of the 10 finalists, only three are from the Big Ten, with UCLA's Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery joining Frahm.

THE HUSKERS ARE YOUR 2026 B1G TOURNEY CHAMPIONS 🏆‼️ @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/tdSNpgzUlp — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 9, 2026

Frahm has been at the center of Nebraska Softball's resurgence, helping the Huskers to a Big Ten regular-season and tournament title in 2026, and leading NU to a No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In the circle, Frahm ranks in the top 10 nationally in ERA (fifth), saves (first), shutouts (sixth), strikeout-to-walk ratio (third), and WHIP (ninth). She is 18-4 with a 1.24 ERA, 10 saves, seven shutouts, and has allowed only 31 runs across 152.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, Frahm leads the Huskers with a .426 batting average, and 19 home runs. She also has 10 doubles and four triples for a slugging percentage of .870. She has batted in 50 runs and scored 55.

The top three finalists will be announced on Monday, May 18 and the winner will be revealed in Oklahoma City before the Women's College World Series.

USA Softball Top 10 Player of the Year Finalists

Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

Megan Grant, UCLA

Maya Johnson, Belmont

Katie Stewart, Texas

Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

Isa Torres, Florida State

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Huskers Enter Regionals Atop Top 25 Rankings

It doesn't make sense, but the No. 4 overall seed is ranked No. 1 by the NFCA Coaches Poll and the USA/ESPN Top 25.

This marks the first time in program history that the Huskers have earned the top ranking from the NFCA.

Standing at the top.



Our highest ranking in school history. 📈 pic.twitter.com/aafccF9WBW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 12, 2026

The Huskers are coming off a Big Ten Tournament title and are riding a national-best 21-game winning streak.

The poll, released on Tuesday, also marks the first time that a Big Ten program has held the top ranking since Minnesota in 2017 (May 16).

NU opens NCAA Tournament play against South Dakota on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CDT.