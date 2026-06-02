Nebraska Softball's Lori Sippel Announces Retirement After WCWS Run

Nebraska Softball associate head coach and pitching coach Lori Sippel announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Sippel served on the coaching staff for 37 seasons.

“I am humbled to have had the privilege to be a member of this great athletic department and university for the past 41 years,” Sippel said. “I am grateful to Dr. Barbara Hibner for extending the opportunity to me and to Rhonda, who allowed me to continue on with her when she took over the program. Working alongside Rhonda in this program has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I will always be grateful for the friendships, support and memories we have made and shared over the years.

“To all who have touched this program, you have also touched me. Thank you for your kindness, encouragement and partnership throughout the years. I leave with a deep appreciation of the many wonderful memories and accomplishments shared with this department and most certainly the Red Team.”

SO MUCH LOVE, RESPECT, TRUST.

GRATEFUL BEYOND MEASURE TO HAVE SHARED THIS JOURNEY WITH YOU MY DEAR FRIEND❤️‼️ https://t.co/iu0KJQyGOi — Rhonda Revelle (@RhondaRevelle) June 2, 2026

Sippel came to Nebraska as a pitcher, playing for the Huskers from 1985 to 1988. She joined the coaching staff in 1990 as an assistant coach before spending the last 23 years as an associate head coach.

“Lori is the epitome of everything good and true about being a Husker,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She gave her entire playing career and coaching career to the University of Nebraska. I couldn’t love, respect, or trust her more than I do. While I feel my heart breaking with this news as I have coached every day at Nebraska alongside her, I am equally filled with gratitude for the memories made, the lives touched and the journey we have taken together for the last 34 years. I love you my dear friend. You have earned this time to thrive in your next chapter of life.”

Sippel's final season with NU might have been her best as she helped the Huskers finish with the best record in program history and a top-five finish at the Women's College World Series.

Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen were named All-Americans and earned Big Ten recognition, including the conference's Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year. The pitching staff ranked second nationally in strikeouts and strikeout-to-walk ratio, fourth in ERA, fifth in WHIP, seventh in hits allowed per seven innings, and ninth in shutouts.

2026 also marked the first time in program history that Nebraska had two pitchers earn All-America recognition in the same season, with Frahm on the First Team and Jensen on the Third Team.

Under Sippel's guidance, Nebraska pitchers posted an ERA lower than the national average in 24 of her final 32 seasons.

Sippel was the first Husker to have her jersey retired, and she holds 12 different pitching records. She represented Team Canada at the 1996 Olympics and coached Team Canada in 2008. She is a member of the International Softball Federation Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, and the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.