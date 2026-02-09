Nebraska Softball Slips in Rankings Despite Win Over Texas
Rankings can be a little tricky to start the season, and that is proving to be true when it comes to Softball America's Top 25 that was released Monday morning.
After a five-game slate in San Antonio, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell two spots to No. 13.
The Huskers happened to split games with Texas and Washington. However, the outlet had the Longhorns as a preseason No. 2, and the Huskies weren't ranked at all.
Now, Texas dropped one spot to No. 3 and UW is ranked No. 24.
The two contests between the Huskers and Longhorns had everything a college softball fan could have hoped for. There were home runs, strikeouts, and incredible defensive plays, but nobody could have predicted two high-scoring affairs.
Texas took the first game by a score of 15-10. Nebraska left the bases loaded and the tying run on deck to end it.
The Longhorns led at one point 9-2, but the Huskers never quit and fought back to cut the deficit to 9-7. Texas answered back and made things 15-7 before NU scored three more runs.
In the second contest, the Huskers exploded for four runs before the Longhorns could record the first out of the game.
As for the loss to Washington on Sunday, it was a walk-off single from Iowa native Jadyn Glab.
Key Takeaways From the Weekend
Jordy Frahm was credited with two losses, but it's nothing to panic about. She appeared in four games, making two starts and earning one save. She allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 20 hits and struck out 20 batters while only walking two.
The season is still in its infancy and when Frahm appeared in relief against Texas, she looked to be in mid-season form, which is a sign of what could be ahead for her.
Freshman Alexis Jensen appears to be a solid No. 2 behind Frahm. She struck out 10 in her debut and added 11 more across the weekend. She will have to adjust to not leaving so many pitches over the plate.
Hannah Camenzind led the offense with nine hits and a .500 batting average. She scored six runs, hit two home runs, and drove in four.
Even though head coach Rhonda Revelle didn't want Frahm hitting leadoff, the senior belongs there. Hannah Coor struggled to get on base consistently, and there's just something about a lead-off home run or two that fires up a team.
Softball America Top 25
1. Texas Tech
2. Tennessee
3. Texas
4. Oklahoma
5. Florida State
6. UCLA
7. Florida
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. LSU
11. Texas A&M
12. Stanford
13. Nebraska
14. Oregon
15. Arizona
16. Virginia Tech
17. Clemson
18. Mississippi State
19. Georgia
20. South Carolina
21. Virginia
22. Duke
23. Florida Atlantic
24. Washington
25. Oklahoma State
Receiving Votes: Michigan State
