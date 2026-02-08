Nebraska Softball Stuns No. 1 Texas, Sweeps Day 2 at UTSA Invitational

It has been nearly 10 years since the Nebraska Cornhusker softball team beat a top-ranked team.

That changed on Saturday afternoon when the No. 10 Huskers upset the top-ranked Texas Longhorns, 8-5, at the UTSA Invitational.

The victory for the Huskers marked the fourth win over a No. 1-ranked opponent in program history.

Jordy Frahm also earned the win in the circle, relieving freshman Alexis Jensen in the fourth inning. The senior did not allow a run on three hits across 4.0 innings of work. She also struck out five.

Jensen was effective in her second start of the weekend. She struck out six and allowed five earned runs on eight hits.

Nebraska never trailed Texas thanks to a leadoff home run from senior Jordy Frahm, which snowballed into a four-run first inning. All four runs in the opening frame scored before Texas could record an out.

Hannah Coor reached on an error, Jesse Farrell followed with an infield single, and Ava Kuszak launched her first home run of the season to give the Huskers an early 4-0 lead.

Texas cut the lead in half in the home half of the first.

Kuszak and Hannah Camenzind got the offense rolling again in the top of the third, setting up Emmerson Cope with a three-run shot of her own. After Texas pulled freshman pitcher Hannah Wells for Brenlee Gonzales, Lauren Camenzind ripped a solo homer to extend the lead to 8-2.

The Longhorns tacked on three in the bottom of the third and did not score again.

Nebraska Hangs On Against UTSA

The emotional high of beating the No. 1 team in the country and defending national champion had Nebraska clinging for life against UTSA.

The Huskers took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth with Roadrunners loaded the bases and cut the lead to 6-3.

That score held, push Nebraska to a 3-1 start to the season.

Kylee Magee started her first game of the season and allowed one run on three hits and three walks. The junior was unavailable in Nebraska's two games on Friday due to an illness.

Hannah Camenzind was awarded the win after pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless softball, allowing only one hit. Jensen entered in relief and allowed two runs on five hits across the final two frames.

Freshman catcher Carlie Muhlbach, who redshirted last season after graduating high school early, made her first career start and hit her first home run.

Nebraska scored two runs in the first inning and added another in the second on a Frahm solo homer.

UTSA scored one in the bottom of the third, and then a two-run homer from Hannah Camenzind extended the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fifth.

Muhlbach's solo shot made it 6-1.

The Roadrunners tried to rally in the home half of the sixth and they scored twice before the Huskers closed it out.

The Huskers will close the UTSA Invitational with a rematch against the Washington Huskies on Sunday at 10:05 a.m. CST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Notes

Nebraska’s last win over the No. 1 team in the country was on April 8, 2016, when NU beat then-No. 1 Michigan.

Today was only the fourth time in school history that the Huskers have beaten the No. 1 team in the country.

Nebraska hit 4-plus home runs for the first time this season. NU accomplished that feat 10 times in 2025.

Nebraska posted four-run innings in the first and third innings to account for all of their runs.

With the Huskers’ eight runs today, NU has now scored 31 runs across three games this weekend. The Big Red totaled 33 runs in five games in last season’s opening tournament.

Nebraska scored 18 runs in its two games of the weekend against No. 1 Texas.

With the win over UTSA, NU clinched a winning weekend at the UTSA Invitational.

