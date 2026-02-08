Nebraska Softball, Jordy Frahm Suffer Disappointing Walk-Off Loss to Big Ten Foe

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers wrapped up the first weekend of the 2026 softball season with a 3-2 loss to the No. 25 Washington Huskies at the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.

Nebraska fell to 3-2 on the year.

JADYN GLAB CALLED GAME!!!!



HUSKIES BEAT NO. 9 HUSKERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/UiEhHTBWK2 — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 8, 2026

In the first true pitcher's duel of the season, Jordy Frahm battled Sophia Ramuno through 5.0 innings. Washington lifted its starter for Morgan Reimer to finish the game.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, Frahm bounced an offspeed pitch that ricocheted off catcher Jesse Farrell, moving runners to second and third. Jadyn Glab followed with a single to left field to lift UW to victory.

Frahm was charged with her second loss of the season and allowed three runs, two earned, on 10 hits. She struck out 10 and walked one in the complete-game effort.

Offensively, the Huskers couldn't figure out the Husky pitching staff. Six players combined for seven hits, with Kacie Hoffmann having the only multi-hit performance. The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in.

Hannah Camenzind continued her hot start to the season. She finished 1-for-3 with a home run.

The Husker defense was shaky early, and the Huskies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Alexis DeBoer singled and advanced to third on two wild pitches. A fielding error by first baseman Bella Bacon scored the 2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Camenzind homered to deep center in the top of the second, tying the game at 1-1.

.@camenzindhannah WITH THE SOLO SHOT 🎯



That'll tie it up at 1's in the top of the second. pic.twitter.com/e9N9xIhlqQ — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 8, 2026

Ava Carroll gave UW a 2-1 lead with a solo home run in the fifth, only to see the game tied again in the top of the sixth when Hoffmann doubled down the left field line, scoring Farrell. The Husker catcher reached base with a double to lead off the inning. She finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Wild pitches at the worst time doomed the Huskers on Sunday, but that should improve as the season continues.

Up next for the Huskers is a trip to Florida for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational. Nebraska will play five games against LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, UCF, and Texas Tech.

Notes

Junior third baseman Sammie Bland has started the season 0-for-14 with three runs scored and three walks.

Nebraska hit 12 home runs in five games.

Hannah Camenzind leads the team with a .500 batting average (9-for-18) and has only struck out once.

Bella Bacon made her season debut after missing the first four games with an injury.

Neither of the contests against Washington counts as a conference game.

