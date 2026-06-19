Nebraska Softball Star Announces Retirement After Memorable 2026 Season

The Nebraska softball program said goodbye to a senior class of 12 following a memorable 2026 season that ended in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series.

A handful of seniors have gone on to play professionally, another is coaching and one more penned an emotional retirement letter on social media Thursday.

Kacie Hoffmann is opting to say goodbye to the sport she has played for 18 years.

"After 18 years, it’s hard to say goodbye to a game that has meant so much to me," Hoffmann writes. "As I close this chapter, the feeling I keep coming back to is gratitude. Gratitude for every moment, every lesson, every relationship, and every opportunity that softball has given me.

"This game has given me some of my best memories, lifelong friendships, and experiences I never could have imagined. There were highs and lows, wins and losses, challenges and setbacks, but I wouldn’t trade any of it. Every moment helped shape me into the person I am today, and I am so thankful for the journey. First, I want to thank God for guiding me through every step of the way. Through every success, every disappointment, and every unknown, He always had a plan. Looking back, I can see His hand in every part of this journey, and I am forever grateful for the people and opportunities He placed in my life through this game."

Hoffmann transferred to Nebraska after three years with Arkansas, where she only used two seasons of eligibility.

As a Husker, Hoffmann started 97 games in right field, with 58 of those starts coming in 2026. She was named All-Big Ten Second Team and NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team after hitting .347 with a career-high 59 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 24 runs scored and 34 runs batted in.

HOFFMANN GOES YARD.



Two-run shot from @kaciehoffmann02 in the fifth! pic.twitter.com/reByoH57yU — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 9, 2026

The Elkhorn, Neb., native transferred home after surgery, which sidelined her for the 2024 season. When she arrived in Lincoln ahead of her junior season, she was still recovering from having a procedure done to both of her hips.

Hoffmann warmed up quickly once the season started and made an immediate impact.

In 2025, Hoffmann appeared in 46 games and hit a career-best .370 (44-for-119) with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 24 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

In her final collegiate at-bat, Hoffmann singled to left field against Texas at the WCWS.

"To Nebraska Softball, thank you for giving me a place to call home and for making my final chapter more special than I could have ever imagined," Hoffmann added. "Getting the opportunity to wear Nebraska across my chest and be a part of the Red Team is something I will cherish forever. The love, memories, and relationships I found here will stay with me long after my playing days are over. To my family, coaches, teammates, and friends, there are not enough words to thank you for everything you have given me. Thank you for every sacrifice, every ride, every late night, every encouraging word, and for believing in me even when I struggled to believe in myself. Your love and support carried me through more than you know, and I am endlessly grateful. As this chapter comes to an end, my heart is full. Full of gratitude, full of love, and full of appreciation for everyone who was part of this journey. Softball gave me so much more than a game. It gave me a lifetime of memories, friendships, and lessons that I will carry with me forever. Thank you for everything!"