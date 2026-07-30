Jordy Frahm Reveals Heavy Hitter Camp Tour Stops, Nebraska Softball Coaching Staff Updated

Former Nebraska two-way star and current assistant coach Jordy Frahm has announced two dates with the Heavy Hitter Camp series.

The 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be in Allentown, Pa., on August 9, and Lincoln, Neb., on Aug. 23.

The camp, according to its website, is a training session designed by the athletes. Athletes will be personally working with each attendee in a training circuit that allows for much more personal time, connection and individual instruction. Camp is open to ages six and up.

Frahm, Former Teammates Join Nebraska Coaching Staff

Following the retirement of longtime pitching coach Lori Sippel in June, head coach Rhonda Revelle made some additions to the coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Revelle, who has called pitches for the majority of her 34 years in Lincoln, is going to spend more time with pitchers.

Diane Miller was elevated to associate head coach, Mandie Nocita was promoted to assistant coach. Olivia Ferrell and Frahm are also assistant coaches. Hannah Coor and Hannah Camenzind are joining the staff as graduate assistants while Lauren Camenzind will be a graduate manager.

Miller has the offensive mastermind behind the Huskers. In 2026, the Huskers finished the season ranked in the top 25 nationally in seven different stat categories. The 2025 team set single-season records in batting average, runs scored, doubles, home runs, extra-base hits, RBIs, slugging percentage, and total bases.

Nocita has spent the past four seasons as NU's director of video technology, analytics, and player development. She is will continue her responsibilities with video analytics. Before Nebraska, Nocita was the head coach at Buena Vista for eight years and grabbed a 148-130 career record. She was an assistant coach at Missouri Western State from 2011-14.

"I love Nebraska and am grateful to Troy and our administration for entrusting me to continue to lead the Red Team,” Revelle said. “I am passionate and energetic to continue our quest for excellence. We are blessed to have assembled the staff we have. They are talented, smart, hardworking and all in on Nebraska Softball. We are excited to get our team on the field and build something special together."

Revelle's contract was also extended through 2031.

“As we said when we had the privilege of naming the field at Bowlin Stadium in her honor, Rhonda Revelle is Nebraska Softball,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Rhonda is not only a great leader of our softball program, but she is a world-class individual who elevates our entire athletic department in many ways. The trajectory of our program is at an all-time high coming off a record-breaking season and we are excited for the years ahead under the leadership of Rhonda and her outstanding staff.”

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