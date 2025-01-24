Nebraska Softball to Play Nationally Televised Game on MLB Network
The Nebraska softball team has been given a unique opportunity during the season's opening weekend – the Huskers will play a nationally televised game on MLB Network.
The contest that will be nationally televised is against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. CST at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Thursday.
Nebraska's matchup with Texas Tech will be the most anticipated weekend contest as it should feature two of the nation's best pitchers in NU's Jordy Bahl and Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady.
Canady spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Stanford leading the Cardinal back to the Women's College World Series in back-to-back seasons before transferring to Lubbock with a massive NIL deal.
The deal she signed is reportedly the largest softball has ever seen. The Athletic reported the one-year, $1,050,024 contract includes $24 for her jersey number and $50,000 for living expenses.
MLB Network will broadcast three games from the NFCA Leadoff Classic on Saturday. The action kicks off with Missouri taking on Duke at 12 p.m. CST, followed by Nebraska facing Texas Tech at 3 p.m. CST, and wraps up with Tennessee squaring off against Northwestern at 6 p.m. CST.
The 2025 season is the second year MLB Network will air three games from the NFCA Leadoff Classic, presented by MaxBP.
The remainder of the Huskers' games in the tournament will be available to stream for free on GameChanger. Fans can access NU’s page through the provided link. Additionally, the games will be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska’s 2025 NFCA Leadoff Classic Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 6 - Tennessee - 6 p.m. CST - GameChanger
Friday, Feb. 7 - Southern Mississippi - 3 p.m. CST - GameChanger
Friday, Feb. 7 - Bethune-Cookman - 6 p.m. CST - GameChanger
Saturday, Feb. 8 - Texas Tech - 3 p.m. CST - MLB Network
Sunday, Feb. 9 - Mississippi State - 12 p.m. CST - GameChanger
