Nebraska Softball Wins Twice via Run Rule vs. No. 13 South Carolina, Hawaii

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers rolled into the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday and dominated, beating No. 13 South Carolina 9-1 and Hawaii 13-0 in Cathedral City, Calif.

Nebraska improved to 8-4 and won both games in five innings.

Senior Hannah Camenzind shone against the Rainbow Wahine, pitching her first career no-hitter. She struck out two and walked two in 5.0 innings. She only needed 73 pitches to get through the game.

The lefty also hit lead off for the Huskers and reached base safely three times. She was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored, and three runs batted in.

Nebraska recorded 13 hits in the contest, with nine players contributing to the total. Lauren Camenzind and Talia Tokheim had two each.

Tokheim made her first start of the season and recorded her first two hits of the year.

Lauren Camenzind and Malia Thoms each drove in three runs. Thoms hit a three-run, pinch-hit home run for her first hit and at-bat of the season.

Nebraska went scoreless in the first inning before scoring four in the second, four in the third, and five in the fourth.

The first four runs of the game were driven in off the bat of someone named Camenzind. Lauren hit a bases-clearing double and scored on a double from Hannah.

Hannah drove in two more runs in the third with another double and came around to score on a two-run triple from Ava Kuszak.

Thoms extended the NU lead to 11-0 with her three-run shot in the fourth, and Jesse Farrell's two-run homer made it 13-0.

Huskers Hammer Gamecocks

In the first game of the weekend, freshman Alexis Jensen and senior Jordy Frahm combined for 5.0 innings of one-run softball.

Jensen earned the win, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing a solo home run to Arianna Rodi for South Carolina's only run of the game. She allowed three hits and struck out four before giving way to Frahm.

The senior allowed two hits and struck out three.

At the plate, NU recorded 13 hits with four players having multi-hit performances. Farrell was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, and three RBIs. Ava Kuszak was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Kacie Hoffmann and Hannah Camenzind each had two hits.

Senior outfielder Hannah Coor launched her second home run of the season.

The two teams struggled to find baserunners through the first two innings, but the Huskers broke through in the bottom of the third for four runs.

With runners on second and third, Farrell tripled to right field and gave NU a 2-0 lead. Kuszak doubled the lead with a two-run home run to left.

Rodi homered in the fourth, and then Nebraska scored five in the fifth to end the game. With the bases loaded and only one out, Farrell singled through the right side to give NU its first run-rule victory of the season.

Notes