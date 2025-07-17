Swedish-Born Defensive Lineman to Announce Pledge Friday
The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the mix for four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, who will announce his commitment Friday.
Sone, a four-star from Blue Ridge School in Dyke, Va., has four schools on his short list. Besides Nebraska, Sone is considering Auburn, Georgia and Florida. He has given no indication which way he is leaning.
The Swedish-born Sone grew up playing soccer before moving to the United States. According to reports, he stood out during the week of practices at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.
“Ox of a nose tackle that’s still relatively new to the game of American football,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins said of Sone. “Projects as a potential drain plug for a College Football Playoff contender that can shade up and make life hard for opposing offensive coordinators.”
It is not possible to determine where Nebraska is on his radar. He visited all four schools and called Auburn a "top priority" during his visit in the spring. He told Cole Pinkston of Rivals (paid content) that his relationship with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, as well as Auburn's knack for playing young players on defense, stands out to him.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, projections from recruting services such as On3 and Rivals show Georgia as a presumptive favorite to land the recruit. It appears Nebraska will have some work to do to land the big fish.
The Swede is ranked 46th nationally and No. 3 overall in the state of Virginia, per 247Sports. Sone is a large presence in the center of the defensive line. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 320 pounds.
