Nebraska Agrees to Contract Extension with Matt Rhule Amid Interest From Other Schools
Nebraska and football coach Matt Rhule have agreed to a two-year contract extension, that will carry him through the 2032 season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The new contract includes a $15 million buyout this year, that keeps him in Lincoln through this coaching cycle. Rhule was considered a top candidate at Penn State as an alumnus of the school, and due to his close relationship with Nittany Lions athletic director Pat Kraft, who Rhule worked for at Temple.
According to a report from Dan Wolken of Yahoo, Rhule's new contract does not include a change in base pay, but does include new incentives for College Football Playoff appearances.
Rhule is 18–15 in his three seasons at Nebraska, and is 6–2 this season. The Cornhuskers host USC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.
