Dave Feit's 2025 Husker Gift Guide
It's the holiday season, which means it is time to find a gift for the Husker fan(s) in your life.
Sure, you could go to Amazon or your local big-box retailer and buy the first thing you see with a Husker logo on it. But a lot of those items are about as thrilling as a game against Houston Christian. Maybe you could spend hours browsing through endless pages of crap trying to find diamonds in the rough - oh wait, that's what I did.
What follows is a selection of Husker gift ideas (with prices and links) for things I would want to give (or receive), broken out into five categories. We’ve got things for fans of all ages and tastes.
Author's note: Nothing on this list is a paid promotion. I pick items that I think are unique, well-made, and would be well-received by my fellow fans. The expectation of kickbacks, free stuff or other compensation is not a factor. As I mentioned above, I'd be thrilled if anything here showed up under my Christmas tree.
That said, if any sellers notice a spike a traffic coming from this post, and want to show your appreciation, feel free to slide into my DMs.
Need more inspiration? Many of the items from the 2023 and 2024 Gift Guides are still available.
Clothing & Apparel
Game day - or a random Tuesday - is a perfect day for Nebraska gear. Between jerseys, official Adidas gear, and everything else, the Husker fan in your life cannot have too many Husker shirts. There are several great Husker shops in the state, but here are great finds those stores might not carry:
- Live Laugh Libero sweatshirt, I-80 Club Shop, $45.49. The popular "Volleyball State" podcast offers a humorous play on the "Live, Laugh, Love" home décor. If your hairline resembles that of Volleyball State hosts Lincoln Arneal and Jeff Sheldon, you might be interested in their "Bald Set Spike" hoodie ($43.99). Those designs and more can be placed on multiple items (shirts, hoodies, mugs, etc.) in a variety of colors.
- Cornhusker State hoodie, BBB Printing, $50. Finding gear that says "Cornhuskers" is harder than blocking Ndamukong Suh. Technically, this hoodie says "Cornhusker State", but it is still great looking shirt. BBB is great source for funny, topical, and irreverent shirts including a red "Creighton Football" shirt ($28), a "Sweep U" volleyball long-sleeve tee ($34), and shirts with that finger pointing gesture that Matt Rhule likes to do ($25).
- Have A Holly, Volley Christmas ugly sweatshirt, Etsy seller MayneStMercantile, $49.99. A red (or dark grey) sweatshirt in the "ugly sweater" style that says "Have a holly volley Christmas" with ears of corn, volleyballs, and the outline of the state.
- Runza Remix trucker hat, Etsy seller SandhillsHatCo, $30. A green and white trucker hat that says "HUSKERS" in a style reminiscent of the logo from a popular, Nebraska-based, bierock centric fast food chain. Complete the look with an "On Game Days We Eat Runza" shirt ($22).
- Fred Kingdom crewneck, Two Seam Merch, $34.95. The Tech N9ne Huskers song meets Nebrasketball! Two Seam has a great and unique collection of shirts and sweatshirts for all of NU's big sports. I'm partial to the "Nebraseball" script tee ($29.95), an anthropomorphic corn cob doing the Heisman pose ($35), and an all-too-true "Volleyball helps us forget football" shirt ($29.95).
- Husker Hoops 1970s style shirt, Full Ride Vintage Gear, $36. Are you an old-school Nebrasketball fan, or just want a shirt that gives off some funky ABA vibes? This shirt - featuring a high socks and Afro illustration of Nebraska Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Fort - is a great way to show that you've been a fan since the Devaney Center days. Full Ride also has one of the few Nebraska Softball shirts (a ladies' racerback tank top, $36) I've ever seen from a local shirt maker.
Paintings, Prints, & Wall Hangings
Decorate your fan cave, Big Red basement, office, or any room in your home with these unique items.
- Nebrasketball Herbie Wall Hanging, Cornbread Customs, from $180, depending on size. Growing up, it was very common to see wooden Herbie Huskers - some of which were comically homemade - affixed to people's porches, garages, barns, etc. This is an evolved version of those Herbies - cut on a CNC machine, with a high quality paint job, and meant to be appreciated indoors. If a 36" tall Nebrasketball Herbie isn't the right option, the seller has numerous offerings, including this gorgeous sugar skull.
- Custom typography Nebraska print, Etsy seller WordsAndPictureArt, $23.20 - $319.20, (based on size and framing options). Imagine a horizonal print that says "NEBRASKA", but in a fun (and slightly funky) custom font with a bit of a retro vibe. A very unique way to express home state pride.
- Memorial Stadium retro art poster, Etsy seller TheTerracePrints, $21.04 - $51.65, (based on size). This print is reminiscent of the old travel posters with large text at the top and a minimalist image below. This very red print would really pop on the wall of a Husker room or office.
- "Back to Black" giclée print, Ashley Spitsnogle, $70 - $3,000 (based on size and material). The "black out" game against Southern Cal was an incredible environment. This print - showing Memorial Stadium from the south end zone looking north - perfectly captures that amazing atmosphere. The end result looks like a black and white photo with a few red elements. This painting - like all of Spitnogle's Husker pieces - is tremendous.
- 1962 Gotham Bowl program cover print, Etsy seller MoonlightArtPrints, $31.95 - $401.95, (based on size and material). Actual game programs from the 1962 Gotham Bowl - Nebraska's first bowl win - are extremely rare. They're considered a "holy grail" piece in Husker memorabilia circles, reportedly selling for thousands of dollars. I like this print for the cartoon players diving on the gigantic football and the symbolism of Nebraska's first bowl win. I have this print (and three other reproductions of old program covers) framed and hanging outside of my office and I absolutely love them.
Home & Tailgate
Show off your Husker pride at home or at the tailgate!
- Custom Shot Ski, Etsy seller ZuZuShotSkis, starts at $145. What is a shot ski, you ask? As the name suggests, it is a snow ski shaped object with holes drilled in it to hold multiple shot glasses used for communal consumption of pregame beverages. This seller does not have any Husker shot skis in their gallery, but based on the custom work done for other schools, you'll be getting a quality, one of a kind item. Price varies based on the number of shot glass openings.
- WE R BACK License Plate pint glass, We're Back Co., $25. You probably know We're Back from their Emmett Johnson collection, including the "H21sman" shirts ($45), but they also put their designs on a number of mugs and glasses. I'm very partial to this license plate print inspired by Nebraska's plates in the early 1990s. (Full disclosure: I have may have planted the seed for that design after watching a clip of an old game.) Their Kegs, Eggs, Football mug ($20) would be ideal for sipping a beverage before an 11 am game.
- Solar powered Huskers yard sign, Yardsy, $169. A Yardsy sign is a 21" x 27”-yard sign frame that houses solar powered LED lights. The lights automatically come on a dusk and illuminate interchangeable inserts. These can be used as a street address sign (some inserts have customizable text) or a yard decoration. In addition to dozens of seasonal options, their Huskers collection has the primary logos (script Huskers, Blackshirts, Herbie, etc.) Additional inserts sell for $50 for a pair.
- Husker Wrestling door hangar, Etsy seller KTDesigns15, $85. Greet visitors to your front door with Herbie Husker in a singlet, ready for a two-point takedown. I'm partial to their corncob in sunglasses hanger with the husks making a peace sign.
- Tumble Tower Game, Husker Hounds, $19.99. A red and white Nebraska Jenga game is perfect for the tailgate.
Junior Huskers
Raise 'em right with some Husker-themed gifts.
- Nebraska Lil Huskers membership, Huskers.com, $25. Lil Huskers is official kids' club of Nebraska athletics for kids 12 and younger. A membership gets your kid a shirt and free admission into six different Husker sports (and a fun lanyard/badge). The club offers different events throughout the year, including giveaways for sport-specific Herbie Husker pins.
- Officially licensed NIL merchandise, Nebraska NIL Store, Prices vary. Who is your kiddo's favorite Husker? Andi Jackson? Jordy Bahl? Vincent Shavers? Lani Breedlove of the bowling team? You can put their name and number on a shirt, hoodie, or jersey… and put a few bucks in that player's pocket. Adult sizes available too (including this gorgeous Rienk Mast Netherlands jersey ($109.99).
- "The Big Little Dream" picture book by Lexi Rodriguez and Kelsi Kautz, $19.99. Former Husker volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez has authored a children's book about the story of "Little Mia and her big dream - to find her sense of belonging through sport." My kids are past the bedtime story age, but I'm guessing this would have been a favorite.
- Huskers gymnastics leotard, shop.huskers.com, $69.99. When my girls were younger, they loved going to gymnastics class. The leotards they had were hand-me-downs that were kind of ugly. But this is a gorgeous leo that looks like something the Huskers would wear. Speaking of which, the Husker gymnastics meets (both men and women) are great, family-friendly events.
- "Fresh Prince of Lincoln" t-shirt, RAYGUN, $24.95. RAYGUN partners with several Husker student-athletes for NIL apparel. Their Britt Prince shirt has a fun Fresh Prince theme. I'm also amused by their "Cat Husker" kids shirt - a cat wearing a corn head ($20).
Miscellaneous & One of a Kind
Subscriptions, stocking stuffers, big-ticket items, and unique conversation pieces.
- Site memberships and subscriptions (prices vary). There are a ton of great sites creating excellent Huskers content (articles and columns, podcasts, message boards, and more). A few of my favorites: HuskerMax, I-80 Club, Counter Read, The Athletic, Huskers 247, Husker Extra, and Husker Online. Support local!
- Nebraska-themed wrapping paper, Aspen & Arlo, starting at $19.99. By now, you've found a ton of great gift ideas, but why wrap those gifts with boring holiday wrapping paper when you can use paper with Santa dressed as a Nebrasketball player, a Husker snowflake, or a football wrapped in Christmas lights?
- Memorial Stadium panoramic jigsaw puzzle, shop.huskers.com, $19.99. Back in January, Matt Rhule tweeted out a picture of a Huskers puzzle being put together. Cryptic tweets aside, I'm guessing Coach knows that working on a puzzle while watch a random bowl game is chill perfection. At 1,000 pieces - most of them red-clad fans - this could keep a puzzler busy until the spring game.
- Black Huskers recliner with logo and cupholders, shop.huskers.com, $959.99. Take your Husker room, home theater, or man cave to the next level with black movie theater style recliner. It is covered in a synthetic leather upholstery and has a Nebraska logo (the Iron N, script Huskers, or the original Blackshirts logo) in the headrest.
- "Win or lose, at least we don't live in Iowa" sticker, Etsy seller EllieAndEvieCreative, $5.24. The sticker says it all. Put one on your water bottle, laptop, beer fridge, and vehicle. The seller also has a sticker based on the "Nebraska… the good life" road sign ($5.24)
- "House Divided" flags, Husker Hounds, $24.99 - $59.99. How many couples do you know where one is a diehard Husker and the other is a Maryland Terrapin? Dozens, I'm sure. Recognize their game day tensions with a 3' x 5' house divided flag featuring the logos of both teams. More common splits (such as NU - Iowa and Jayskers) are also available.
