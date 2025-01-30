Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach
Also, on the football front: No spring game? Plus a Rocco Spindler update.
In this story:
What a crazy day!! A legend retires, Nebraska's own Dani Busboom Kelly returns home, rumors of new spring game format are spreading and a big-time O-lineman may be coming to Lincoln!
Hit the play button above to watch
