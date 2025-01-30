All Huskers

Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach

Also, on the football front: No spring game? Plus a Rocco Spindler update.

Adam Carriker

John Cook Retires! Dani Busboom Kelly Is Our New Coach! No Spring Game?? ROCCO SPINDLER UPDATE.
John Cook Retires! Dani Busboom Kelly Is Our New Coach! No Spring Game?? ROCCO SPINDLER UPDATE. / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

What a crazy day!! A legend retires, Nebraska's own Dani Busboom Kelly returns home, rumors of new spring game format are spreading and a big-time O-lineman may be coming to Lincoln!

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

MORE: I-80 Club: Special Announcement, John Cook's Retirement, & Nebrasketball's Continued Struggles

MORE: Social Media Reacts to Emotional Nebraska Volleyball Coaching Change

MORE: Dani Busboom Kelly Named New Nebraska Volleyball Coach, Replacing John Cook

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook Announces Retirement

MORE: Former Husker Keisei Tominaga Added to NBA G-League 'Up Next' Game

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Volleyball