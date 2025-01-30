All Huskers

I-80 Club: Special Announcement, John Cook's Retirement, & Nebrasketball's Continued Struggles

In a special public show of the I-80 Club, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson kick off their newly rebranded I-80 LIVE with a special announcement about the future of the Club.

In a special public show of the I-80 Club, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson kick off their newly rebranded I-80 LIVE with a special announcement about the future of the Club: Volleyball State is now with us! Timing couldn't be better as they discuss the John Cook retirement with Jeff Sheldon and Lincoln Arneal.

