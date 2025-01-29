Former Husker Keisei Tominaga Added to NBA G-League 'Up Next' Game
A former Nebraska basketball sharpshooter will be taking center stage after a popular fan vote pushed him into the G-League player pool.
Keisei Tominaga, former Nebraska guard and member of the Indiana Mad Ants - the NBA G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers - were announced as late additions to the G-League's "Up Next Game" on Wednesday. Tominaga joins teammate Jahlil Okafor from the player pool via a popular fan vote, as the Husker alum earned the 10th most votes to be added to the game.
Tominaga in in his first season in the NBA G-League after gaining notoriety at Nebraska as the "Japanese Steph Curry." He later signed with Curry's Under Armour brand for an endorsement deal. He has appeared in 11 games throughout the G-League Tip-Off tournament, including player a season-high 17 minutes on Dec. 15 against Windy City. He has played in three game during the regular season.
While at Nebraska, Tominaga was a force averaging 15.1 points per game while earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior. His notable deep-three point shots made him a crowd favorite in Lincoln, and propelled him to stardom across the Big Ten. Tominaga aided Nebraska to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024 before falling in the opening round to Texas A&M.
Earlier in 2024, Tominaga apperaed in Paris as part of the Japanese Olympic Team during the Summer Olympics. He was then added to the G-League United team as part of the Fall Invitational and FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September. Tominaga had signed with the Pacers in the summer. Tominaga went undrafted during the June 2024 NBA Draft.
The sharpshooter's original deal was an Exhibit 10 free agent deal, as the contract was a non-guaranteed signing at the league minimum. Indiana would not have Tominaga's contract set against their salary cap unless the former Husker is placed onto the regular season roster. The deal can also later be converted into a two-way contract, allowing Tominaga to play with the Pacers and in the NBA G-League. That two-way conversion must happen before the regular-season began, as Tominaga was relegated to the Mad Ants prior to the start of the NBA year.
The sharpshooter was particularly efficient against his now in-state school, scoring a total of 71 points against Indiana and was 3-0 his senior season facing the Hoosiers, including a Big Ten Tournament elimination. Tominaga was also featured as part of the All-Star Final Four weekend, putting on a show with a 3-point competition championship.
The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams of seven players. The 28 players will be drafted by four influencer GMs with some help from NBA G League coaches. The NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, California. The event will take place on Sunday, February 16 at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center.
Another former Husker, Bryce McGowens, will take part in the Castrol Rising Stars that same weekend.
