Adriano Finds Her Rhythm From the Service Line
During Nebraska’s serve-and-pass practice Thursday morning before the Iowa match, Virginia Adriano’s teammates were letting her have it.
Adriano was on a heater from the service line, drilling line-drive serves and showing confidence in her technique. To make sure she could handle whatever came at her during a game situation, NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly had her teammates try to throw her off by yelling when she served or being completely silent.
The extra training paid off against the Hawkeyes as Adriano recorded a season-high three aces during her 10 serves.
“We’re always looking at ways to improve our serving, so to start and match off and be super aggressive and successful, really sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Busboom Kelly said. “I thought our players did a nice job of going after it.”
The freshman opposite also served 10 times against USC on Sunday, but didn’t notch an ace. Adriano’s performance in those two matches this week equaled the number of serves she attempted in the prior 11 matches, where she recorded two aces in that span. She also saw an uptick in points won off her serve as NU scored half the time when she was serving.
Bubsoom Kelly said she wasn’t sure what their game plan would be against No. 17 Indiana on Saturday, but she was encouraged by Adriano’s serving this week.
“We haven’t used her a lot recently. I just felt like she wasn’t as confident. But today, in practice, she was really going for it,” Busboom Kelly said.
By the time she stepped to the end line for the first time, Adriano had already seen Harper Murray and Andi Jackson record aces against Iowa. The 6-foot-5 freshman sent a laser that landed right between two Hawkeye defenders for a point.
Adriano’s serving fed the enjoyment of the crowd, who were given oversized ace playing cards when they entered John Cook Arena. For the match, Nebraska finished with six aces. The performance tied its second-best performance this season, only trailing the nine aces against Michigan State.
Even though she also missed four serves, Adriano was pleased with the progress she’s made from the end line.
“It’s been a week where the coaches were telling me to just go for it, try your best, and not be scared to go out there and hit it,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to do, and it worked for half the match, I would say, but I’ll keep getting better at that.”
For Adriano, serving is the latest piece of her game to see an uptick. For the season, the Turin, Italy native is averaging 2.19 kills per set with a .267 hitting percentage, but in just conference matches, those numbers rise to 2.34 kills per set at a .294 clip.
She’s learned how to adapt to the American game and not be as hard on herself. Adriano said she plays better when she’s smiling and playing with more joy. In addition, she’s building better connections with her teammates on the court.
“I am way, way more comfortable. I know it’s very basic to say, but getting to know everybody in and out the court helped me getting better and better, and my confidence too,” she said. “I’m a person that needs that and needs to feel trusted by my teammates, and I want them to be able to trust me.”
Fast Track Indiana
The Hoosiers are in the midst of their best Big Ten season in program history. On Thursday, they earned their school-record 13th conference win this season with a sweep over Rutgers.
Indiana has been finding success with a fast-tempo offense. The Hoosiers are third in the league with a .292 hitting percentage. Against Maryland and Rutgers, the two teams at the bottom of conference standings, the Hoosiers finished with hitting percentages of .456 and .455, the first time they’ve posted a hitting percentage of .450 or better in back-to-back Big Ten matches.
Freshman setter Teodora Krickovic drives the Hoosiers’ offense while pin hitters Candela Alonso-Corcelles, Avry Tatum and Jaidyn Jager are all averaging more than three kills per set.
Busboom Kelly joked after the Iowa match that they prepared for Indiana by having her and assistant coach Kelly Natter run the scout team offense to simulate the Hoosiers’ speed.
NU will spend more time on Friday getting ready for Indiana, but it might take them a little while to fully adjust to IU’s offense once the match starts.
“They’re a great team playing great and again, something that they do something different,” she said. “I love that challenge. Our team’s fired up for it. It’s just going to be good.”
