Allick Added to AVCA Player of the Year Watch List
It’s one thing to start the year on the watch list for AVCA National Player of the Year, but it’s entirely another to be added to it more than a month into the college volleyball season.
Both are honors, but the latter comes with a little extra muscle for Nebraska senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick. The AVCA announced the addition on Thursday. She joins 16 other players from across the country who were added to the initial list of 30 that was announced back in July.
Allick also joins teammates Andi Jackson, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly on the list. All four Huskers have certainly earned the recognition this season, but for Allick, it comes with a little kick since she was overlooked during the first list reveal in the summer.
All she’s done since is record a team-high 1.22 blocks per set and lead the Big Ten Conference in hitting percentage, which is currently at .463. The Husker senior is now fifth in career blocks in Lincoln in the rally scoring era. Her 460 blocks allowed her to pass fellow Husker great Sarah Pavan (459) last week.
Overall, not only is Allick taking caring care of business on defense, but so is the rest of her team.
“We’ve had weaker starts in the past, but I feel like blocking has been pretty good,” Allick said during the player press conference this week. “Our floor defense could always be better, but as of after week one, I feel like we’re in a pretty good place.”
The Huskers are back in action Friday when they travel to take on conference rival Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in a bit of a tough stretch, sitting at 7-5 on the early season, but Allick is one of many Husker players who say they’re not underscoring Penn State even a little when they take the court Friday.
After all, Penn State is the defending national champion who knocked off Nebraska in five sets in the Final Four last season before beating Dani Busboom Kelly and her Louisville Cardinals in four sets to claim the title.
“I still see them as a team from last year, so I know they have some new firepower,” Allick said. “I’m going to lead by example with this, but I got a grudge, so I want to kick some butt.”
First serve for that match is set for 7 p.m. CDT and will be televised nationally by FOX.
As for the Player of the Year watch list, Allick and her other nominated teammates will find out who becomes a semifinalist for the award in November. Finalists will then be announced on Dec. 15, and they will hand out the award during the AVCA Awards Banquet on Dec. 19 in Kansas City.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.