Allick, Huskers Ready to Create New Memories in PBA
Rebekah Allick is ready to make some new memories in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The last time the Nebraska middle blocker played in the downtown Lincoln arena was four years ago in the Class B state semifinals against Omaha Skutt. Back in 2021, Allick and her Waverly teammates took the first two sets against Skutt before the Skyhawks rallied to win and go on to claim their seventh straight state championship the following day.
“That was a painful memory,” Allick said Thursday, a day before the top-ranked Huskers take on No. 3 Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. in the opening match of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Allick said she recalls Skutt coach Renee Saunders hugging her afterwards and telling her that the match determined the title. She remembers the emotional drain the loss had on her as she sat in her living room the next day and cried for six hours.
Allick also recalls the weight of the match on her, and she found herself thinking about the future. She knew then that if things went wrong, she could fall back on her future career with Nebraska. Now a senior for the Huskers, Allick doesn’t have that luxury anymore. This is her final go-around with NU, but she’s learned from her last match in PBA. That loss has influenced her mindset for her final collegiate season.
“I have a lot of changes coming for the next six months,” Allick said. “My life will start in a whole new way after I graduate, and I just want to be here right now, because a part of my attitude this season is gratitude.
For all the Huskers, playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena is less than two miles from NU’s home arena, the Devaney Sports Center, but it will be like playing in a different environment. They will still practice in their usual gym, but will bus to PBA beforehand, similar to a road match.
Junior setter Bergen Reilly said the environment of playing in the 15,500-seat venue will feel like a postseason match against elite competition.
“It felt like we're in December already,” Reilly said. “It really feels like a Final Four environment, which is cool, and obviously, we know the fans are going to bring it, so that'll make it even better. So it'll be really exciting. I'm excited to be the first ones to play volleyball here.”
While the arena, which is not quite double the size of Devaney, presents some challenges for players trying to pass serves, Allick said it isn’t too different for attackers.
First-year Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly said she was happy that she could achieve one notable milestone for such a storied, history-rich program. She was aware that the Huskers were in talks with the AVCA to bring its season-opening event to Lincoln, but she didn’t know at that time that she was going to be coaching NU.
“Nebraska volleyball feels like they've done everything. This is one thing that I get to do as a head coach, so that’s pretty cool,” she said.
After the opening night against Pitt, the Huskers will face No. 6 Stanford on Sunday. Reilly said they’ve been working since January to prepare for back-to-back matches against highly-ranked teams to begin the year.
For Allick, she’s focused on the journey, enjoying creating memories along the way and showing what this edition of the Huskers is capable of.
“What's going to happen in December is going to be a long time coming. We all have a chip on our shoulder,” she said. “I don't want to speak too far in the future, because so much can happen. There's a lot of volleyball that needs to be played, but as of right now, I know that we really want good things to happen, and we're all going to do everything in our power to do that.”
A Familiar Foe
Coming from Louisville, Busboom Kelly has seen a lot of Pitt over the years. She played the Panthers twice annually and also the last three NCAA tournaments.
So when she found out that she’s opening her tenure at Nebraska against her old conference rival, she sarcastically thanked former NU coach John Cook. When it came time to prepare for the Pitt, Busboom Kelly was heavily involved in preparing the scouting report.
“(Assistant coach) Jaylen (Reyes) puts together the scout, but I certainly had a lot of input,” she said.
Captains Focused
Nebraska announced its captains for the season on Wednesday, with the trio of Allick, Reilly and junior middle blocker Andi Jackson.
Busboom Kelly said they could have had as many as five captains selected, but settled on three to help with the roster of 17 players. The players learned of their status during a team meeting this week after they all voted for the team leaders.
Reilly, who also served as the lone captain during the summer, said it is an honor to be a captain, but she has bigger goals this year. Allick echoed the sentiment.
“It'll be something that I get to look back on at my time here at Nebraska and say, ‘Wow, it's pretty cool that I was honored with the title,’” she said. “As of right now, here in the present moment, it doesn't really change much because we already have so many leaders.”
Redshirts Discussions Will Wait
With such a large roster, Nebraska could utilize a redshirt for several players and preserve a year of eligibility.
Busboom Kelly said she talks with her players several times during the year about their status, but just because someone might be on the path to redshirt doesn’t mean that will remain the case later in the season.
This year, she hasn’t decided if anyone is going to sit out this season.
"Possibly,” she said when asked if she had plans to redshirt anyone. “I think it's a little too early to really dive into that.”
Busboom Kelly said she was in favor of changing the rules to mimic football, where players can participate in nearly a third of the season and still maintain a year of eligibility. Currently, if volleyball players play in one point, it counts as a full season.
