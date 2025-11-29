Allick Embraces Nostalgia as Her Husker Journey Nears its End
Rebekah Allick isn‘t big on nostalgia.
She’s got too much to focus on and look forward to during the final month of her career. The mantra for the senior middle blocker all season has to go 1-0 on Dec. 21, the date of the national championship match.
However, she will allow herself a few moments of reflection Saturday night as Nebraska honors its four seniors Saturday in their final home regular-season match. The top-ranked Huskers are scheduled to take on Ohio State at John Cook Arena at 8 p.m.
“I struggle a lot with looking behind me with everything that’s happened, good or bad,” Allick said earlier this week. I just try not to look behind me, but sometimes there’s a lot of fruit that comes from that… I just look at everything that I’ve accomplished, not only this year, but last year, with a lot of pride.”
She will be joined by fellow four-year letter winner defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger, outside hitter Taylor Landfair, who played two seasons with the Huskers after spending her first four years at Minnesota, and opposite Allie Sczech, who used her final year of eligibility with NU after three seasons at Baylor.
However, this won’t be the final home match for the seniors as they could host as many as four more in the postseason, where the Huskers are expected to be the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament when the brackets are revealed on Sunday.
NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said Allick has been a model player who grew up dreaming of playing for the Huskers, has been an excellent ambassador for the program, and will continue to be so after her playing days are over.
“She’s grown a lot in these 10 months as a leader, and she’s really grown her love for just volleyball in general,” Busboom Kelly said. “She’s always loved volleyball, but I feel like from January to now, it’s grown substantially, and that’s been really awesome to see.”
Allick said she’s most proud of the work he put in during the offseason, which helped her have the best season of her career. She’s averaging 2.5 kills per set on a .419, which are both career bests by a wide margin. She’s also fourth in the Big Ten with 1.33 blocks per set and serving as a captain for the Huskers.
A knee injury kept Allick out of the beach season in the spring of 2024. She gained some weight and dealt with mental health issues, which didn’t allow her to reach her potential. She was healthy this offseason and dedicated herself to the weight room and getting better. The Waverly graduate was named the Huskers’ lifter of the year, an award she celebrated with immense joy when she was recognized during the Red-White scrimmage.
“I wish I could curse, but I can’t. I kicked my butt this summer,” Allick said. “I just look at everything that I’ve been through over the last year and a half and almost two years, and I’m just like, holy crap, I came out on top of that as a completely different woman.”
Busboom Kelly said she’s enjoyed the past year she’s spent working with Allick. The senior middle blocker has challenged the first-year coach by asking about the purpose of new drills, bringing an unmatched competitive fire, and offering input to the staff. While she wants to win matches, she also wants to play in a way that everyone can be proud of, regardless of how the season plays out.
“She is just somebody who will challenge you, but takes feedback, and it’s just always about the team first and winning. That’s what you want, a team player and somebody that’s ultra competitive.”
While Allick is filled with pride for what she’s been through and how she’s played this season, Allick is also in denial that it is her turn to be honored during senior night. For the last three years, she’s watched teammates she looked up to be honored for their contributions and can’t believe her four years are almost up.
“I’ve been trying not to think about being a senior, just because it goes by so fast,” Allick said while the emotions of the occasion hit her. “I’m just very grateful that I got to watch all of these amazing, beautiful women come to this program, and now it’s my turn. It’s a really weird feeling, but it’s also very cool.”
Allick’s main way to cope with the emotions of the occasion is by not talking about the event of the match. She remembers last year, when Lexi Rodriguez would bring up Senior Night and the former libero would instantly start tearing up.
She said there is no way to prepare for the post-match ceremony, so she compartmentalized the event and tried not to think of it. Fortunately for most of the week, she could focus on the Huskers’ rematch against Penn State on Friday evening.
It’s not all sadness and fear that comes with the end of a career. Allick will also reflect on the occasion and pause to take in the moment. She’ll have plenty of family in the stands for the ceremony. Her mother, Colleen Ziegelbein, will be in her usual spot, and her father, Melvin Allick, will also be in attendance.
Allick’s brother, Josiah, who became a crowd favorite whenever he was in the stands last season, won’t be in attendance as he is in the middle of the season with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League. His wife, Riana, will be there.
Her twin sister, Hannah, will also be in the stands. She just finished her playing career at Missouri Southern and had her own senior night earlier this month. Allick hadn’t had a chance to talk to her about the experience yet, but planned to catch up around Thanksgiving.
When it is her turn to be recognized, she expects the emotions to flow freely. Allick said she will soak in the moment and appreciate everyone who has helped on her journey.
“My relationship with this program in this state is something that I hold very near and dear to me, and the fact that it’s almost over absolutely blows,” Allick said. “ I can’t believe it’s almost over, but at the same time, I’m super excited to enter the postseason. We are so eager to show everyone what we’re made of. It’s a very bittersweet experience to think about Senior Day.”
