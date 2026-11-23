Andi Jackson’s fingerprints were all over Nebraska’s best run during one of its best sets of the season.

The Huskers used an 8-0 run to blow open the second set against No. 18 Minnesota, which they went on to win 25-13. During the Nov. 18 match, Jackson had a hand in six of the eight points, staying active on defense and attacking and supporting her teammates during the run.

Those eight plays capture why Jackson is one of the best middle blockers in the nation and in Nebraska history.

Over the 50 years of the program, 18 middle blockers have won 34 All-American awards, and next month Jackson will earn her third honor, joining the ranks of Lauren Stivrins (2018-20), Melissa Elmer (2003-05), Amber Holmquist (2000-02), Allison Weston (1993-95) and Stephanie Thater (1990-92). If she is named a first-teamer for the third time, she will become just the second NU player after Weston to do so.

“I’m a big fan,” Holmquist said. “What draws everyday fans to Andi is her love for the sport and the joy that she plays with. Her athleticism is top-notch, and you can’t get much more athletic than Andi Jackson. But there are not as many players who play with as much joy as she does.”

Jackson is also more than just a middle blocker. Along with her classmates (Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray and Laney Choboy), she has helped raise the sport’s profile through exposure at Memorial Stadium, record national television broadcasts and sold-out venues across the United States. Jackson also became a fan favorite as she built a brand through her name-image-likeness deals and community events.

All this came from someone who didn’t start playing volleyball until her eighth-grade year and cried on the way to her first practice. When she committed to Nebraska before her junior year, she was an unranked prospect. By the time she suited up for the Huskers, she was already an offensive powerhouse but still a work in progress on defense.

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson slams home an overpass against UCLA. Jackson is one of the most prolific attackers in Nebraska history, but has worked to become a better blocker, server and defender. | Nebraska Athletics

Over her career, Jackson has improved and earned the inaugural AVCA Middle Blocker of the Year award last season. However, she hasn’t done it alone. She’s benefited from playing alongside five other All-Americans, including Reilly, one of the best setters in Husker history. She was coached by John Cook and Dani Busboom Kelly, who have been named National Coach of the Year a combined four times. Jackson also had great timing, as her career coincided with the rule change that allowed student-athletes to promote and profit from their personal brands.

As she enters the final stretch of her fourth year at Nebraska, Jackson has already earned her place among the program’s greatest middle blockers. Her .485 hitting percentage is on track to be the best single-season performance by any attacker in school history. She pounds kills to the floor and stuffs other attackers, all while winning over fans across the country.

“So much of her game is ‘wow’ worthy,” Stivrins said. “She is a really talented offensive player. Obviously, there aren’t many people with her athleticism and power, and the training she’s incorporated has taken her to the next level. Everyone could see the potential with Andi because she is so athletic, but in coming to Nebraska and receiving the training that she’s got there, it really made her one of the greats and made her so dominant.”

To fully understand her impact and journey over the last several years, take a journey through those eight straight points by the Huskers against Minnesota.

The streak began with a kill from Virginia Adriano, an Italian who moved halfway across the world not knowing anyone. She found a friend in Jackson who took her to her hometown in Colorado, introduced her to American culture (including ranch dressing), and helped ease her adjustment to life in Nebraska.

After Adriano’s kill tied the second set at 3-all, Laney Choboy went back to the service line. There our story begins.

Minnesota receives the serve from Choboy, and Stella Swenson sets a slide attack to middle blocker Elena Hoecke. Murray waits by the right pin, and Jackson joins her for a block assist. Nebraska leads 4-3.

It starts with the eyes.

Blocking is a complex skill that involves lateral movement, timing the jump and penetrating over the net enough and at the right angle to get hands on the attack.

But the difference between a great blocker and a good one is making a dozen reads in a second. First, the middle blocker looks where the serve is headed. How is the pass? Where is it going? Is it coming over the net?

Then the eyes snap to the setter. Does her body position give away where she is going to send the ball? How is her hand position? Is it an out-of-system bump set? Is she in position to attack? How does the ball come out of her hands? Who is playing in the front row, and where can the set go?

Then the attention shifts to the attacker. Where is she lined up? How is her body angled to the net? What are her tendencies? What kind of tempo of set is she receiving? Once those reads are made, the middle blocker and her front-row partner time their jump, try to penetrate the plane of the net with their hands and try to get a touch on the attack.

The eyes go from the ball to the setter to the ball to the hitter. As important as moving from point to point is, it’s also about spending the right amount of time at each level. All this has to be done with a quiet mind in the middle of a loud, chaotic arena.

It’s a complex skill that takes time to perfect, one that Jackson has gotten better at over time. The only way to get better is to keep practicing.

“Her physical capability was always there. She was just a freak athlete,” assistant coach Brennan Hagar said. “She’s now at a spot where, from an eye-sequencing standpoint, she’s able to react to what is in front of her rather than react to what she thinks is going to happen.”

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson and outside hitter Harper Murray block against Minnesota during the second set at the Devaney Center. Jackson is averaging a career best 1.29 blocks per set this season. Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Jackson watches video of herself as a freshman, she doesn’t recognize the player wearing her jersey. That No. 15 moves much more timidly. She lacks confidence. The eye work is off, and she is late to everything.

“I look like a chicken with my head cut off because the game is moving so fast, and you can tell it’s just moving faster than I can process it,” she said. “But that’s a normal thing for a freshman and middle blocker. Just that level of play is insane.”

The confidence grew with time and popped up in unexpected moments. While playing Wisconsin during her sophomore year, Jackson recorded a solo block on Anna Smrek and stared down the Badger attack after the stuff. During practice a few weeks ago, Hagar witnessed what he called her most impressive block ever.

While her fundamentals and eye work have improved, the last piece to fit in was her jumping. When attacking, Jackson’s leaping ability and ability to get off the ground are impressive, but Hagar pointed out last year that she wasn’t jumping the same on defense.

The coaching staff used advanced tracking data to show Jackson how hard she jumped on offense versus blocking. That deep dive led to changes in how she jumps when blocking, which increased her touch percentage from 9.3 percent last year to 11 percent. Her error rate while blocking is down more than four points to 26.9 percent. This season, Jackson is sixth in the Big Ten with 1.29 blocks per set. Her best two performances came against No. 18 Minnesota and No. 16 Penn State with seven stuffs.

Hagar has worked with Jackson over the last four years, the first two as a graduate manager and the last two as an assistant coach. He said Jackson’s vulnerability about her shortcomings is rare. She wants to get better not for herself but for the team. Jackson knows better than anyone else where she can grow her game and then put in the work.

“Now I don’t even see myself talking as much about Andi blocking because she is touching more balls,” Hagar said. “It’s very few and far between those situations now, which is great. We still will definitely talk about (blocking), but the commitment to wanting to get better is really impressive.”

Choboy sends another serve over, and the Gophers’ Kelly Kinney responds with an attack that Teraya Sigler digs. Jackson turns to watch the back head toward Reilly and begins a looping run to the right pin. Reilly sends a back set that her middle blocker hits inside the Minnesota block and eventually falls to the floor. Nebraska leads 5-3.

Records were meant to be broken.

It’s been almost 40 years since Virginia Stahr’s career ended and she finished with a school record .401 hitting percentage.

Then Andi Jackson came along. It soon became a matter of when, not if, the record would fall. Jackson posted a .399 hitting percentage in her freshman year. Then bettered that to .439 as a sophomore. Early in her junior campaign, she crossed the 1,000-hit threshold to become eligible for the career record, and her name moved instantly to the top of Nebraska’s charts.

Stahr doesn’t mind that her record is gone. In fact, she is surprised that it lasted this long.

“I wasn’t even aware. My family reminds me,” Stahr said. “I’m just blown away that it hasn’t happened yet. I’m really happy that Andi’s the one taking it because I think she’s so good.”

Laney on the grab,

Bergen on the assist,

Andi on the finish!



👩‍🍳💋 pic.twitter.com/n42KVj35lp — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 18, 2026

Stahr wasn’t even supposed to be a middle blocker. She came to Nebraska as an outside hitter, but an older middle blocker left the program, which created an opening for playing time. She jumped well and was quick, so the coaches agreed to the switch.

Later in her career, she was thankful for the move, as she had shoulder surgery as a junior and it wouldn’t have held up to the workload as a pin hitter. Her brother joked that she had such a high hitting percentage because she threw the ball more than she hit it.

Stahr said playing middle blocker is challenging because you’re constantly moving. From going side to side trying to put up a block to running from the net to the 10-foot line, transitioning from offense to defense, middle blockers never stop.

“Practices were always harder than games for us because the transitioning throughout practice just wore you out,” Stahr said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like because the ball’s moving so much faster, and how they can cover that whole net with those quick sets. I’m just amazed by how they block, how they can block all the positions, the quickness and the endurance to just keep going.”

On offense, middle blockers put up almost all the high-hitting percentages. They typically only get set after a good pass, while outside hitters and opposites have to deal with a lot more “junk” balls and out-of-system sets.

Even though she owns the top spot, Jackson still isn’t done with the record.

She began the season with a career hitting percentage of .437, but has steadily pushed it up to .448. Now the gap between Jackson and Stahr is wider than the 38 points separating second and tenth on NU’s all-time chart. She’s also second all-time in the Big Ten, only trailing Penn State’s Arielle Wilson, who hit .468 from 2007-10.

In the rally scoring era, Jackson’s advantage is even bigger. Stivrins is No. 2 with a .378 career hitting percentage. (It might only be a matter of time before sophomore Manaia Ogbechie threatens Jackson. She has a career hitting percentage of .489, but just 419 attacks.)

But not every middle blocker hits above .400. What makes Jackson so good at attacking?

Dani Busboom Kelly said it is not her leaping ability, but how quickly she jumps and gets to the ball before the defense can get into position.

“She has a very large vertical — don’t get me wrong, but it’s not like the biggest in the country,” Busboom Kelly said. “It’s just how fast she is off the ground and how fast her arm is that makes her so good, combined with her vertical and just overall athleticism.”

Stahr said Jackson’s vision also helps her if blockers are in front of her and she can find the holes in the defense.

“To have that kind of a hitting percentage, she has to be able to see where the holes are,” she said. “She seems to have determination, and I like how the team plays together. They can set it anywhere, so it makes it so hard on the blockers to double down on anybody.”

Rebekah Allick puts her arm around Andi Jackson during pre-game warmups before playing Wisconsin in 2022. Jackson said after a learning curve in her first year at Nebraska, she began to thrive as a sophomore. | Amarillo Mullen

For Jackson, the big jump came between her freshman and sophomore seasons. The first year is hard, especially since Jackson enrolled a semester early. It forced her to grow up fast and mature quickly because she was around women who were three or four years older.

By her second year, Jackson was better acclimated to the speed of the game. She knew what to expect during a season — the training, the road trips, the balancing act of school and the daily grind of a long season. The comfort showed up in nearly every aspect of her game.

She also trained that summer with the U21 national team and won a gold medal at the NORCECA Continental Championship in Toronto. Jackson got in extra reps with Reilly – who was also on the team – and built their connection even more.

When she returned to campus, she suited up with the same Nebraska team that reached the national championship match the year before. The game wasn’t necessarily easier, but it was more manageable. Even when the Huskers play teams that run a fast offense, Jackson feels in control and can read defenses better.

“I can tell that I made very dumb mistakes my freshman year when I go back and watch,” Jackson said. “It’s a lack of experience and lack of volleyball IQ. Not necessarily that I was a bad player, by any means, because I don’t think I was. I just think that I was young.”

Choboy’s next serve elicits a line-drive pass that gives Swenson one option: a high, arching set to Kinney on the left pin. Jackson moves in that direction and teams up with Reilly to block the ball for another point. Nebraska leads 6-3. Jackson celebrates with Reilly as Minnesota calls a timeout.

Like so many middle blockers, Jackson didn’t choose the position. It was chosen for her.

When she showed up for her first practice, coaches assigned her to middle blocker because she was one of the tallest players on the court. Jackson was new to the sport, so she didn’t have an opinion on where she wanted to play.

She didn’t follow the sport closely, but she looked to a few players for inspiration on how to play the game: Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke, Minnesota’s Taylor Morgan and Stivrins.

Eventually, she embraced the role and grew into it. When she arrived at Nebraska, Cook tasked her with learning the position’s history for the Huskers and contacting one of the program’s greats.

Nebraska All-American and national champion Amber Holmquist was one of the best blockers in program history. She was enshrined in the Huskers Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year. | Nebraska Athletics (Huskers.com)

Jackson was assigned to reach out to Amber Holmquist, one of the best blockers in program history. Holmquist, now known as Amber Limbaugh, averaged a school-record 1.90 blocks per set in her career. She’s just one of two players (with Melissa Elmer) to average more than 2.0 blocks per set in a season. She has three of the top six individual blocking seasons.

Limbaugh was also assigned middle blocker when she first started playing. Over time, getting blocks became her favorite part of the game.

“When you’re in that position, you’re able to move around the net and get more blocks, and so it just is something that I stuck with,” she said.

During the first phone call, Jackson had a list of questions for Limbaugh, but once they got through them, the conversation flowed more naturally.

“It turned into just talking like we’re friends,” Limbaugh said. “It was just an easy conversation between the two of us. That always helps when it’s easy to communicate with someone to continue having that relationship carry on.”

Since then, the two have remained in contact. Limbaugh will send encouraging notes during the season, as their relationship has continued past the initial assignment. Jackson got to send a congratulatory text message earlier this year when Limbaugh was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

However, what she appreciates most about their relationship is that it isn’t centered around volleyball. Limbaugh has stressed that volleyball is something she is doing now, but it shouldn’t define who Jackson is.

“Whenever we talk, we don’t talk about volleyball,” Jackson said. “I really appreciate that we can just talk life, and she’s such an incredible person, and she’s an incredible mom and friend. I only have the best things to say about her because she has been so kind to me and so welcoming from the beginning.”

Andi Jackson smiles during the fourth set of the annual Red-White scrimmage in August. She's built a friendship with former All-American Amber (Holmquist) Limbaugh that goes beyond volleyball. | Amarillo Mullen

When they do bring up volleyball, Limbaugh is reminded how different the game is from when she played for the Huskers. She didn’t swing block, where players open their hips and run toward a pin, like players do today. Instead, she slid parallel to the net and then went up vertically to block.

Limbaugh said Jackson’s push to become a better all-around player has impressed her over the years. Beyond her athleticism, Jackson moves well, can hit slide attacks “like crazy,” and has become a weapon from the service line, a skill Limbaugh never used in matches.

“I just feel like every aspect of her game she tries to take to the next level, and that’s what you’ve seen through these years,” Limbaugh said. “It’s really, really impressive to watch her.”

After Choboy paints the far sideline for an ace out of the timeout to put NU up 7-3, the Gophers pass the next serve to go in-system. Swenson tries connecting with Mckenna Wucherer for a back-row attack down the middle. Jackson is across the net, but she keeps her hands low above the net, and the ball sails out of bounds for a hitting error. Nebraska 8, Minnesota 3.

The Colorado license plate blew the cover.

Shayla Rautenberg’s coach said they were expecting a special visitor at practice. So when Rautenberg saw the car in the parking lot, she knew it belonged to Jackson, who had conducted a camp at Milford with Bergen Reilly and Laney Choboy the month before in July.

The Eagles gathered in a classroom, and Jackson walked in to hand out new warm-up jackets as part of an NIL partnership to the school located 25 miles west of Lincoln. Jackson said she wanted to honor Milford, which reminds her of her hometown of Brighton, a town of more than 40,000 that is 20 miles outside Denver.

It also didn’t hurt that the Eagles feature Rautenberg, who committed to the Huskers this summer and is a top-five national recruit. While she plays all over the court for Milford, Rautenberg projects as a middle blocker in college, even though her mother, Lisa Reitsma, played outside hitter on the NU’s 1995 national championship team.

Milford junior Shayla Rautenberg waves to the crowd before the Class C1 state championship match. The Husker commit averaged 9.3 kills per set in the three matches and projects to follow in Andi Jackson's path at Nebraska. | Courtesy photo

The similarities between Jackson and Rautenberg go beyond just the physical appearance (even though they are both 6-foot-3, blonde middle blockers). They both played basketball — Jackson’s dream school was North Carolina to emulate Michael Jordan while Rautenberg led Milford to a state title last season — come from a small town and play for a smaller club.

Rautenberg said she likes to watch Jackson because she likes how the Huskers force the ball to her and she can see a resemblance in the way she plays to her own game.

“We play similar, but obviously, she’s way better than me,” Rautenberg said. “She’s really explosive, and she’s really fun to watch because of just how active she is on the court. The fact that she just got 1,000 kills, as a middle, is crazy. You don’t really see that a lot from middles.”

Jackson is also impressed with Rautenberg. After the Milford junior put up 40 kills on 79 attacks in the state semifinal, Jackson talked with Reilly about how staggering that performance was and hoped she iced her shoulder after the match.

“She’s just dominant. It was insane,” Jackson said. “Watching those videos, they low-key look edited with how hard she hits the ball and how high above the net she is compared to everyone else.”

Rautenberg was “forced” to play middle blocker when she was younger because she was the tallest player on the team. It was quite challenging at first, but she got the hang of it and decided to stick with the position.

She’s also noticed that the position has become more popular recently.

When she first started attending the National Team Developmental Program a few years ago, she was the only middle blocker, so she had to stay on the court for the entire time while other players subbed out. Now, however, middle blocker is a more popular position thanks in part to the prominence of Jackson and other high-level players.

“Now I go back to these NTDP camps, and there are more middles than there are pins, which I think is just insane,” Rautenberg said. “I don’t know what the change has been in the last couple of years. I’m sure that they’ve seen (Jackson). They looked at her. I know there’s a lot of really good middles right now. So I’m sure just showing that you can be effective in the middle and middles do get used more could have been a factor.”

Minnesota goes back to Wucherer out of the back row on the next rally, but she tips it into the middle of the NU defense. Olivia Mauch makes a diving save that Reilly sends to Murray. The set is slightly too high, and Murray pushes it over. Kinney covers it, but she is off balance, and her dig sends it back over to NU, which hasn’t transitioned back to its offensive starting point. Murray uses one hand to poke the ball to the center of the court. Reilly is ready and quickly sets Jackson, who is standing only a couple of feet in front of her. Jackson goes up without an approach and hits the ball off an unprepared Minnesota block for another point. Nebraska is up 9-3.

The slide attack has a special place in Nebraska history.

Karen Dahlgren was considered the first player to introduce it to college volleyball. It’s been a central piece of the offense over the years, and perhaps no one ran it better than Lauren Stivrins .

If the slide attack was made for anyone, it’s Andi Jackson.

When Stivrins watches Jackson take off one leg and split the block for a kill on a slide, she sees many similarities to herself, largely because they received the same training on how to perform the attack.

Stivrins said Jackson’s greatest asset is her availability and not just on the slide. She runs great routes in front of the setter or even when she doesn’t have time for her usual approach.

“It’s her contact point. It’s her jump. It’s her ability to get off the net and be up in transition that makes her so special,” Stivrins said. “A lot of players will just give up on a play or, in long rallies, stop transitioning. A lot of middles will, but that’s definitely not Andi. She’s going to be up every time.”

The Alumni team's Lauren Stivrins lobs a ball over Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson during the Alumni Match on Saturday. Stivrins is one of five Nebraska middle blockers to win three All-American awards. Jackson will likely join the club next month. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Jackson’s productivity ticked up in the past two years under Busboom Kelly, who worked with Hagar to develop new routes and ways to deploy Jackson in the offense. They’ve added varying levels of the slide attack, a two-foot attack from the right pin and, occasionally when she serves, an attack out of the back row. It’s a collaborative process where they aren’t afraid to try new things, and if they don’t work, they can scrap them and move on.

Stivrins credits Jackson’s chemistry with Reilly for their success. The duo have started for the Huskers for the past four years and also spent time together with the United States junior national team.

Often, the two don’t need to say anything; they just exchange a look and know what the situation calls for. It’s a relationship that all great hitters have with their setter. Stivrins had it with Nicklin Hames for the four years they played together, and now Jackson has Reilly, who will earn her fourth All-American award next month.

That relationship is vital because middle blockers depend far more on their setter than pin hitters do. Timing is critical, whether on a quick set or a slide attack. Reilly sets Jackson differently than she sets Ogbechie, based on their jumping ability and quickness on the slide.

Jackson knows how lucky she is to play with Reilly. The two connected instantly even before they arrived at Nebraska, as they trained together at NDTP. They’ve put in countless hours and thousands of reps to build the trust and feel to know what the other will do.

When they are in sync, it amazes even their teammates. During one recent match, Jackson and Reilly ran an uncalled play to perfection. As they lined up for the next point, Murray turned to the pair and asked how they did that. Jackson joked that they had telepathy.

“It genuinely does feel like that sometimes,” Jackson said. “No words need to be spoken — I’m just going to be up, and Bergen’s gonna set it.”

Bergen Reilly fires a back set the ball to Andi Jackson on a slide attack against Missouri. The pair have built a connection through hundred hours of work and trust. | AMARILLO MULLEN

When a mistake happens, or Jackson gets blocked, Reilly has enough trust to go right back to the attacker. After she got blocked against Oregon on a slide attack, Jackson went to Reilly and told her to set the ball to her again. On the next point, they tried another slide attack to Jackson, but she cut the shot too sharply, and it went wide. Undeterred, Reilly kept going back to Jackson, and she later delivered a kill on match point.

However, sometimes that connection breaks down for a whole match. Most notably, they struggled to find a rhythm in the regional final against Texas A&M last year. Jackson finished with just six kills on 22 attacks with five errors and ended the match on the bench. That performance cost her the single-season hitting percentage record as the errors dropped her to .467, six hundredths behind Tracy Stalls’ mark from 2007.

Rather than dwell on the loss, Jackson used the struggles to figure out how she can improve and handle the situation if it happens again.

The connection faltered again this year against Purdue. Even though the Huskers won in four sets over the 13th-ranked Boilermakers, Jackson recorded seven kills and six hitting errors on 15 attacks. However, the performance wasn’t as noticeable because the Huskers still won, and it was early in the conference season.

She went to Reilly after the match, and they talked about what happened and kept working through it. The next time out, Jackson put up 11 kills on a .625 hitting percentage against UCLA.

“I couldn’t have done it with anyone else,” Jackson said. “I was so blessed with her because we’re really good on the court. Then she’s also just such a good friend, and I don’t know how I got so lucky to get to play with her because she is such a good setter, and she’s so calm, and she’s so smart.”

The Gophers take a couple of swings that the Huskers reject during the next rally before impressively digging a back-row attack from Sigler. Swenson tries to go back to Kelly, but Jackson and Reilly are waiting for her at the pin. She tries to cut the ball inside the block and hits it wide. Nebraska 10, Minnesota 3. After Minnesota calls a timeout, Jackson gives her teammates high fives on the bench as the camera pans to the stands, where fans hold up a sign with her number on it.

Emma Samuelson wants to be like Andi Jackson when she grows up.

So when it came time for the most important decision for any 9-year-old, she knew what she wanted to be for Halloween. Emma wore a No. 15 Nebraska jersey and leggings for her costume. She added her own kneepads and volleyball shoes, along with a red-and-white hair bow and a Nebraska volleyball.

The 9-year-old from North Bend said she likes how Jackson is thankful for all her fans and compliments her teammates.

“She’s always happy and has a smile on her face,” Emma said. “She’s a great role model.”

Emma Samuelson of North Bend shows off her Andi Jackson Halloween costume. She was one of several girls who dressed up as the Nebraska middle blocker in her hometown. | Courtesy Photo

She wasn’t alone. In her hometown of just more than 1,200, at least three other girls showed up dressed as Jackson for the downtown Trick-or-Treat festivities. Emma said she didn’t know so many others would dress up as Jackson, but she was happy to share the costume idea.

They weren’t the only ones. Hundreds of little girls dressed up as Jackson for Halloween. Probably some adults too. Jackson’s joy and positive energy connect with fans in the way the few athletes do. She has fans everywhere, including WNBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles, who gave her a shoutout on social media. Whenever she makes public appearances, people wait patiently for a selfie with Jackson. Dozens of children bring signs to John Cook Arena saying Jackson is their favorite player or cheering her on.

Jackson knows how lucky she is to play where volleyball is appreciated, and she has a platform to be a positive role model. She tries to reward her fans by giving them one of her mini-volleyballs during starting lineup introductions. She also says she reflects those who support her and help her be her authentic self.

“I’m a senior, I’m 21 now, and I still see those signs, and my love tank, it’s so full,” Jackson said. “I really love it, and I’m very grateful. I wish that I could just give a ball and a hug to everyone because it’s very kind.”

Games recognizes game 🤝



Minnesota Lynx player Olivia Miles gives a shoutout to Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson.#NCAAWVB x 🎥 IG/offball / @HailVarsity pic.twitter.com/IxNZl0JqWH — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) October 28, 2026

Emma, the youngest of three sisters, tries to watch as many Nebraska matches as she can between dance, schoolwork and her own volleyball practices. She’s played volleyball for four years and enjoys it because she gets to spend time with her friends.

She doesn’t play a specific position yet, but likes to play the front row where she can hit the ball hard. Emma said she can’t run the slide attack yet, but give her a few more years.

Emma hopes Jackson comes back next year so she can watch one of her matches in person. If she ever got the chance to meet Jackson, she would be over-the-moon excited.

When asked what she would tell Jackson if she ever met her in person, Emma paused before offering a simple message.

“I love to watch you play,” she said.

The Gophers win the third set and force Nebraska into its seventh fourth set of the season. The Huskers eventually prevail, and by the time it was over, Jackson finished with a career-high 17 kills and seven blocks, setting a season high just one off her career best. After the match, she wears a commemorative T-shirt and hat and takes photos with family and friends, soaking in the accomplishment of her fourth straight Big Ten regular -season championship.

Texas A&M coach Jamie Morrison changed Andi Jackson’s trajectory with one simple question.

Morrison, who previously coached the United States junior national teams, asked Jackson whether she wanted to be a good middle blocker or a good volleyball player.

That altered how she approached the sport. She was no longer just a middle blocker concerned with blocking and hitting. She stopped using the excuse that she was “just a middle” when she shanked a dig or missed a serve. Hagar said he was impressed with Jackson’s vulnerability in admitting she has areas she needs to work on and owning them so she can get better, and that it sets a great example for the rest of the team.

Jackson spent hours working on her serve and back-row defense. As a result, she’s become a better all-around player and isn’t a liability during the one rotation she plays in the back row. Now she smiles when associate head coach Jaylen Rayes tells her on the court that she’s a really good volleyball player who happens to play middle.

“I want to be able to go on runs serving-wise, and I want to be reliable on defense,” Jackson said. “If we’re 13-13 in the fifth set of the national championship, and I have to set a ball, I want to have confidence in myself. I want my teammates also to have confidence that she’s not just a middle; she’s a volleyball player. We have that confidence that Andi can get this ball up to the net.”

Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson serves the ball during a match against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium in August. Jackson has worked on her serve and back-row defense to become a better all-around player and not just a middle blocker. Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That training might help in the next stage of her career, no matter when that starts. Some, including former Nebraska coach Terry Pettit, have posited that her future might be as an opposite.

Stivrins has already been down that path. During her last year playing professionally with LOVB Nebraska, she transitioned to playing opposite. The move was a challenge at first, but she relied on her training as a middle to get used to the timing of the block. It was also much easier. Instead of worrying about scouting the attacking patterns of five or six attackers, she only had to worry about a couple.

Much like others, Stivrins was initially slotted as a middle blocker because she was the tallest player on her youth teams. She liked the position, especially because of the slide attack. It was a comfortable move for her because of her basketball background.

However, if she had to do it again, she might not be as eager to play middle blocker. In professional leagues, pin hitters get all the attention and bigger contracts, even though the middle do most of the dirty work.

“If I had the choice, it would be my last pick. As far as positions go, it is so much work. It’s a thankless position,” Stivrins said. “Only this last year did we have an award for middle blockers, which is like, finally! It is cool to see that they’re finally getting their flowers.”

Andi Jackson connects on a slide attack against Iowa. Her athleticism, jumping ability and power have made Jackson ability to terminate at a high level on the slide. | Amarillo Mullen

Jackson isn’t too eager to leave the position where she grew up and is most confident. But she’s open to whatever it takes to get the most out of her career and make the national team.

“I really love being a middle, and I’ve put in a lot of work, but I’m not opposed to moving,” she said. “If the national team tells me you need to be a libero, I’m going to train to be a libero. If it gets me on the national team, I’m going to do it.”

That all can wait. For now, Jackson is more concerned with the final month of this season. She hasn’t announced her plans for next year yet. She can come back for a fifth season or jump into the professional leagues.

Whatever she decides, she knows the Nebraska team will look different next season. She is focused on the one goal that is missing from her resume — a national championship. Jackson is still trying to find the joy in the journey, putting in the work and soaking up every moment.

No matter her path forward, Jackson has already become the next great middle blocker not just at Nebraska but in the nation. Stivrins said Jackson’s skill set, work ethic and passion will carry her far.

“I don’t think Andi has a ceiling,” Stivrins said. “Andi is one of those players that if she gets the right training and her heart stays in it, she can stay in the sport and be the most successful person anyone’s ever seen.”

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